Nikki Cross throws away 24/7 title on WWE Raw

Cross threw the championship near a trash can after defeating Dana Brooke on Raw.

Nikki Cross won, then promptly discarded, the WWE 24/7 Championship on Raw.

Cross defeated Dana Brooke on Monday's show to win the championship for, according to Wikipedia, the eleventh time. Dana Brooke had been champion on television since July 18, however the championship had been changed frequently on house shows as recently as October 30 in Mexico City.

After Cross defeated Brooke, she and Damage CTRL appeared in a backstage segment. As Cross passed by a trashcan, Cross attempted to throw the championship in the trash. However, it fell by the trash can instead as the group walked away.

The 24/7 Championship was established on the May 20, 2019 edition of Raw when Titus O’Neil became the first champion. The rules were whoever was champion had to defend it at all times, even outside of the ring. R-Truth is the most prolific champion, having held the championship at least 53 times.