ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

Nikki Cross throws away 24/7 title on WWE Raw

By Bryan Rose
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1reXms_0j2VNJzi00

Cross threw the championship near a trash can after defeating Dana Brooke on Raw.

Nikki Cross won, then promptly discarded, the WWE 24/7 Championship on Raw.

Cross defeated Dana Brooke on Monday's show to win the championship for, according to Wikipedia, the eleventh time. Dana Brooke had been champion on television since July 18, however the championship had been changed frequently on house shows as recently as October 30 in Mexico City.

After Cross defeated Brooke, she and Damage CTRL appeared in a backstage segment. As Cross passed by a trashcan, Cross attempted to throw the championship in the trash. However, it fell by the trash can instead as the group walked away.

The 24/7 Championship was established on the May 20, 2019 edition of Raw when Titus O’Neil became the first champion. The rules were whoever was champion had to defend it at all times, even outside of the ring. R-Truth is the most prolific champion, having held the championship at least 53 times.

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley

The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
PWMania

Mia Yim Returns to WWE During RAW (Video)

Mia Yim has returned to WWE. The O.C. went head-to-head with Judgment Day on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. AJ Styles revealed that someone had stepped forward to assist them with their Rhea Ripley problem. Ripley was then attacked with a kendo stick by the return of Mia Yim. Styles hit Dominik with a Styles clash, and The O.C. stood tall as the segment came to a close.
ewrestlingnews.com

Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On RAW

Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW get to her. On the show, Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Producers For Last Night’s Episode Of WWE RAW Revealed

You can check out a complete list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE RAW below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle match. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match. * Jason Jordan produced all...
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE RAW News – JBL/Baron Corbin, The Bloodline/The New Day, More

As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander in a singles match. You can check out some highlights from that bout below:. Also on RAW, Matt Riddle came out to assist The New Day in their ongoing battle with The Bloodline. Prior to The...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Bobby Roode's Injury Status And WWE Return

Bobby Roode, who last performed in the ring for WWE on June 25 at a house show in Amarillo, Texas, is reportedly on his way back. According to PWInsider, Roode was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, a city regularly visited by seriously injured and recovering WWE performers. As a result of Roode's recent follow-up trip to Birmingham, PWi was told that Roode is set to return to television soon after seemingly overcoming the worst of his injury troubles.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
411mania.com

List of Producers For This Week’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of producers from this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:. * Jamie Noble produced the Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle. * Adam Pearce produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Baron Corbin match.
wrestlinginc.com

Future Of WWE 24/7 Title In Doubt After Nikki Cross Win

WWE seemingly bid goodbye to the 24/7 Title on this week's "WWE Raw." After Nikki Cross beat Dana Brooke for the championship, she could be seen trying to throw the title in the trash in a backstage segment, while walking alongside Damage CTRL. Although Cross didn't quite hit the target, her intent was clear, as she walked away with the title lying on the floor.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/7/2022

– Tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as the pyro goes off. Kevin Patrick welcomes us and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. They hype the Open Challenge issued by WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins for the main event.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Timothy Thatcher Comments On Potential WWE Return

Numerous former WWE and NXT stars have been rehired by the company since Triple H took over as head of creative at WWE, including several who were let go in the most recent two years. Timothy Thatcher might be a name like Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, and Hit...
wrestlinginc.com

KAIRI Reacts To Verbal Exchange Between Asuka And IYO SKY On WWE Raw

The November 7 edition of "WWE Raw" saw the 24/7 Title thrown into the trash and a failed Money in the Bank cash-in. However, many are still buzzing about the near one-minute promo battle in Japanese between Asuka and Damage CTRL's IYO SKY. The two went back and forth, as can be seen on Twitter, with the two helping to further the feud for Survivor Series: WarGames.
wrestletalk.com

Stephanie McMahon On WWE Women’s History Made At Crown Jewel

WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has touted WWE Crown Jewel as another page in the history books. McMahon took to Twitter to point out that Heather McLaughlin was WWE’s first female photographer to be ringside for a show in Saudi Arabia. Praising the other women who were part...
wrestlingheadlines.com

Stephanie McMahon Reveals Another First for WWE In Saudi Arabia

WWE photographer Heather McLaughlin became the first-ever female photographer to shoot ringside at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia last weekend for Crown Jewel. WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and commented on WWE’s female presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last weekend. While McLaughlin shot photos from ringside, referees Aja Smith and Jessika Carr officiated some of the matches, while RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Bayley, and Dakota Kai and IYO SKY regained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles from Asuka and Alexa Bliss.
wrestlingworld.co

WWE Appears to Have Dropped the Storyline Between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle

Last night on WWE Raw, the original plan was for Seth Rollins to defend his United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle. This was changed to an open challenge at the last minute, which later led to Lashley accepting and ambushing Rollins. The feud between Rollins and Riddle...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On When Sheamus Will Rejoin WWE On The Road

Sheamus hasn't been seen on WWE television since the October 21 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when he was attacked by The Bloodline following a match against Solo Sikoa. However, according to PWInsider, the Celtic Warrior will be bringing the bangers back to WWE this week, as he is scheduled for the upcoming "SmackDown" taping in Indianapolis.
wrestlinginc.com

Seth Rollins Match Announced For WWE Raw

With WWE Crown Jewel in the rearview mirror, we're now officially on the road to Survivor Series: WarGames, and tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" is making a stop in Wilkes Barre, PA. While there's likely to be a bit of fallout from the latest premium live event, it's hard to say what form that fallout will take, since as of this morning, WWE hadn't announced even a single match for "Raw." This afternoon, however, WWE took to Twitter to announce one contest ahead of time: United States Champion Seth Rollins will be holding an open challenge for his U.S. title.
wrestleview.com

WWE SmackDown World Cup winner will receive an IC Title shot

During a commercial break on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that the winner of the SmackDown World Cup will receive a future Intercontinental Championship opportunity. The tournament will be an eight-person tournament, with participants yet to be named. Also announced for this Friday night’s WWE SmackDown...
tjrwrestling.net

The John Report: The WWE Raw Deal 11/07/22 Review

This week’s WWE Raw featured Seth Rollins defending the US Title, The Bloodline in a six-man tag team match and the build to Survivor Series began. I’m going to post photos in the WWE reviews instead of videos. I think it’s better. If you want the videos, check out WWE’s Youtube channel. I’m happy to go back to posting videos if enough people complain to me about it. The reason I do it is that otherwise, it would be about 7,000 words of text, so it’s good to break it up with images or videos.
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Opens Up About Recent 'Humbling' WWE Experience

Bayley's recent time off from the WWE taught her a valuable lesson, the three-time World Champion acknowledged this week. In a new interview with The National News on Friday, the Damage CTRL leader said her long-term absence from in-ring competition was a "humbling experience" because it showed the human body's limitations.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
20
Followers
470
Post
542
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy