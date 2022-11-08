ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Bergeron leads Bruins to 3-1 win over slumping Blues

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6Vgz_0j2VMzjV00

Patrice Bergeron scored a power-play goal with 7:15 remaining and the Boston Bruins beat the slumping St. Louis Blues 3-1 on Monday night.

Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk also scored for Boston, and Brad Marchand had two assists. Linus Ullmark finished with 25 saves as the Bruins improved to 7-0-0 at home and won for the eighth time in nine games overall.

“It wasn’t necessarily their best or our best but it was one of those things where it was a grind of a game and we found a way to get through it,” DeBrusk said.

Brayden Schenn scored and Jordan Binnington had 34 saves in the Blues' seventh straight loss — all in regulation.

With the score tied 1-1 deep into the third period, St. Louis captain Ryan O'Reilly was whistled for tripping with 8:28 left to put the Bruins on the power play, and they capitalized.

Binnington stopped two shots by Marchand and managed to cover a rebound during an extended scrum in front of the net. However, the Bruins won the faceoff and worked the puck around to Bergeron in the slot for a one-timer that put Boston back on top with his fifth of the season.

“I think it’s always fitting that Bergeron comes through,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “There’s not enough words that I can say about how much he means to the team culture and to the team productivity. He’s a player that gets the job done night in and night out.”

Frederic helped seal it with 3:32 left with his third.

The Blues had a pair of power-play opportunities in the first eight minutes of the game but couldn't capitalize, finishing with just five shots on goal in the period.

“We just didn’t create enough momentum for the team in the first period. The second period, we were better. I thought the whole night we worked, we competed,” Schenn said. “In the D-zone, we got running around there in the third. They kind of took it to us quite a bit obviously and they were able to capitalize and win the game."

The Bruins led 1-0 after DeBrusk scored on a power play with 6:26 left in the first period, taking a backhand feed from Pastrnak in the slot and slipping it between Binnington’s legs for his fifth.

Schenn tied it for St. Louis on a one-timer with 8:23 left in the second off a crossing pass from Jordan Kyrou. It was his third. Former Bruins defenseman Torey Krug also assisted on the goal.

The Bruins scored on both of their power-play opportunities and killed off all three chances when the Blues had the advantage.

“The effort’s there. We showed up tonight. We competed hard. That’s a good team over there,” Schenn said. “We’ve just got to find a way to score goals and get the results we want.”

WE'RE SORRY

Earlier Monday, Bruins president Cam Neely said the club “dropped the ball” in signing Mitchell Miller without properly vetting the decision to bring the 20-year-old defenseman on board despite a conviction for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.

The Bruins drew widespread criticism before rescinding the offer Sunday night, then held a news conference Monday when Neely apologized to the victim and his family.

“I’m extremely upset that we have made a lot of people unhappy with our decision,” Neely said. “I take pride in the Bruins organization and what we stand for. And we failed there.”

SAAD RETURNS

Blues LW Brandon Saad was back on the ice for the first time since an upper-body injury caused him to miss six straight games.

PRODUCTION

Marchand’s assists gave him seven points (four goals, three assists) in five games since returning early from hip surgery.

UP NEXT

Blues: At Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Bruins: Host Calgary on Thursday night.

———

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Bergeron, Marchand react to Bruins' about-face on Mitchell Miller

For the second time in 48 hours, Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins had to field questions about Mitchell Miller. On Saturday, Bruins players were asked about the team's decision to sign the 20-year-old defenseman, who was convicted in 2016 for bullying Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, a Black classmate with developmental disabilities, when he was 14 years old. On Monday, players reacted to news that Boston had parted ways with Mitchell after learning "new information" about the situation.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins’ Cam Neely Reached Out To Family Of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely revealed Monday he planned to reach out to Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ family. And it appears he did just that. The Bruins received backlash for signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday morning. Miller has a controversial past that followed him into the 2020 NHL Draft. After being selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round, Miller’s draft rights were revoked after the disturbing details came to light of the bullying incident with Meyer-Crothers.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins president Cam Neely reaches out to mother of Mitchell Miller bullying victim

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely reached out to Joni Meyer-Crothers, the mother of the teenager who was bullied by Mitchell Miller, to apologize for the team trying to sign Miller to an NHL contract last week. According to Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald, Meyer-Crothers said that Neely apologized to...
NHL

Bruins Assign Jakub Lauko

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 7, that the team has assigned forward Jakub Lauko to Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in seven games with Boston this season, recording one goal and one assist. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Who would Ovechkin want as a linemate alongside him and Crosby?

Since 2005 the league has been witnessing one of the best hockey rivalries between the Great 8 and Sid the Kid. Tonight marked the 63rd regular-season meeting between Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. Two of the most dynamic players the game has ever seen, but could you imagine if the two rivals were to have played on the same line?
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blues, Golden Knights, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins may be making some changes to their scouting and management team after the fiasco that was all of the Mitchell Miller signing and then parting ways with the player. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues are a team that might need to make a change. Are they ready to blow things up?
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins place Reilly on waivers as McAvoy nears return from injury

For the second time in a month, the rest of the NHL has an opportunity to claim Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly off waivers. The team announced Wednesday afternoon that Reilly is on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. The move came a few hours after defenseman Charlie McAvoy skated on the first pairing next to Hampus Lindholm at practice.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Bruins Place Mike Reilly On Waivers

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 9, that the team has placed defenseman Mike Reilly on waivers for purpose of assignment to Providence. Reilly, 29, has skated in 10 games with Boston this season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound defenseman has appeared in 339...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Miller's bullying victim speaks after Bruins' botched signing

This story originally appeared on NBC10 Boston. Days after the Boston Bruins signed a prospective player who'd been convicted of bullying as a teenager then dropped him amid intense backlash, the person who was bullied has released a statement. In it, Isaiah Meyer-Crothers insists he's not friends with defenseman Mitchell...
BOSTON, MA
ABC News

ABC News

899K+
Followers
190K+
Post
511M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy