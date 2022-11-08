Read full article on original website
Famed Television Producer Dead at 47
Ben Feigin, a famed television producer who served as an executive producer on "Schitt's Creek," has died at 47, according to E! News. Feigin died of pancreatic cancer this week, United Talent Agency, where Feigin used to work, confirms.
‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Qualifies for Oscars’ Animated Feature Race (Exclusive)
The Motion Picture Academy’s short films and feature animation branch executive committee has confirmed that Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Eternal Spring are eligible for consideration in the animated feature film category for the 95th Academy Awards. The decision was made after the committee reviewed background materials provided by the filmmakers.More from The Hollywood ReporterGina Prince-Bythewood, Audible Founder to Receive Gotham Awards Tributes'Banshees of Inisherin' Actress Kerry Condon to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)Versace Fashion Show Scheduled to Take Place in Hollywood Two Days Before Oscars A24’s touching Marcel the Shell...
ABC News
See Brendan Fraser in 1st trailer for highly anticipated upcoming film, 'The Whale'
The first trailer for Darren Aronofsky's highly anticipated film, "The Whale," starring Brendan Fraser, has arrived. Fraser's performance in the film, which is based on the award-winning play by Samuel D. Hunter, has already been widely praised by critics. Many believe it will lead him to Oscar gold. In the...
‘Girlfriends’ Creator Mara Brock Akil Is Adapting a Judy Blume Book for Netflix
An adaptation of Judy Blume’s 1975 young adult novel “Forever” has been greenlit by Netflix, the streamer announced Thursday. The show is the first project to come from Mara Brock Akil’s 2020 overall deal with Netflix to develop new content for the streamer. Akil, best known as the creator of the popular 2000 UPN comedy series “Girlfriends,” will showrun and executive produce the series. “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Akil said in a statement on Thursday. “I’m honored to reimagine one...
ComicBook
New Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Trailer Released by Netflix
Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro has been wowing audiences for decades with his seemingly endless amounts of creativity, and following his many Oscar wins for The Shape of Water, has only grown busier, which includes developing an all-new Pinocchio for Netflix. While many audiences might be familiar with the tale, del Toro is sure to put his own stamp on the iconic adventure, and also marks the filmmaker delving into a new realm as he's using stop-motion animation to tell the feature-length story, having previously utilized this medium for the Trollhunters TV series. To help realize his vision, del Toro enlisted Mark Gustafson to serve as co-director. You can check out the official trailer for Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio below before it lands in select theaters this month and on Netflix on December 9th.
Acting With The Undead On iZombie Helped Set Rose McIver Up For Success On Ghosts
"Ghosts" is the latest hit sitcom airing on CBS. The series is an adaptation of the popular British show sharing the same name. It follows Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar), who give up their life in Manhattan to inherit a large country house from Sam's distant relative. Sam, a writer, and Jay, an aspiring chef, decide to work together to turn it into a bed and breakfast. After a scary fall down the stairs, Sam gains the ability to see and communicate with the ghosts stuck on the estate's grounds.
Digital Trends
‘Weird Al’ Yankovic biopic revels in his passion for parodies
“Weird Al” Yankovic is anything but ordinary. The 63-year-old is an exceptional comedic genius who became the world’s greatest parody songwriter and musician. For someone who made a career on parodies, it makes sense that the film documenting his life story, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, is a parody of the standard biopic.
UV Cavalier Daily
“Women Talking” tells a powerful story at the Virginia Film Festival
The Virginia Film Festival held a screening Saturday for “Women Talking” at The Paramount Theater ahead of its December release. A Q&A with Tony-nominated actor Judith Ivey followed the screening, where she talked about the film, the process of making it and her career. Written and directed by...
Collider
'Living With Chucky' Documentary to Premiere on Screambox & Digital Early Next Year
Running for over three decades, the Child’s Play universe is finally receiving its proper due in documentary form. Today, Variety announced that Kyra Elise Gardner’s feature Living With Chucky has been picked up by Cinedigm and is set to land on their streaming service Screambox as well as on digital early in 2023. The production promises to unbox the long-running horror hit that has multiplied into several movies and a Syfy and USA Network series, which is seeing massive success in its current second season. Along with its scripted on-screen takeover, the world of the tiny terror has been a juggernaut for merchandise and was even brought to life in video game and comic book form.
How Guillermo del Toro Reimagined a Modernized Pinocchio Story and Filled Tiny Puppets with Emotion
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio is on Netflix Dec. 9 Guillermo del Toro vividly remembers his first exposure to the century-plus-old story of Pinocchio, the wooden puppet striving to become a real boy, when he was a boy. Like generations of children, it came in the form of Walt Disney's classic 1940 animated film, which, like many of Disney's early efforts, contained equal parts wonder and terror. "I was in love and I was scared of it, both," the Mexican-born writer-director, known for films like Pan's Labyrinth, Nightmare Alley and...
Cinedigm Acquires Horror Doc ‘Living With Chucky,’ Sets Early 2023 Release on Screambox (EXCLUSIVE)
Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the documentary “Living With Chucky.” The film, which had its world premiere at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival in August and recently screened at Fantastic Fest in Austin, is set to premiere on Cinedigm’s horror streaming service Screambox and on digital early next year. Featuring interviews with cast and crew, including genre icons such as Lin Shaye, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly and franchise creator Don Mancini, the documentary takes an in-depth look into the creation of the franchsie. Storming into pop culture in the late 1980s, the three-foot menace known as Chucky proved that...
After being rejected by the Academy, Richard Linklater's Apollo 10 ½ finally qualifies for the Best Animation Oscar
The Academy has backtracked on Linklater's latest
RSVP for Film Cinematography panel on November 16: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Nanny,’ ‘Till,’ ‘Women Talking’
Four top film cinematographers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022/2023 awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, November 16, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Daniel Montgomery and a roundtable chat with all of the group together. RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show. This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes...
A weekend away takes a killer turn in trailer for horror film A Wounded Fawn
In horror movie A Wounded Fawn (the trailer for which you can see below) a museum curator named Meredith is taken for a weekend away at a remote, and quite delightful, cabin by her new beau, Bruce. What the audience knows, but Meredith does not, is that Bruce is a homicidal maniac who plans to make the long drive back on his own. If the result is predictably bloody and violent the film also takes a surprising swerve away from traditional horror tropes into a more surreal and phantasmagoric arena. A Wounded Fawn stars Sarah Lind (Jakob's Wife), Scare Me and Werewolves Within filmmaker Josh Ruben, and Malin Barr (Honeydew).
George Clooney’s ‘Good Night, and Good Luck’ Series in Development at AMC
A TV adaptation of George Clooney’s 2005 broadcast-news drama “Good Night, and Good Luck” is in development at AMC, the network announced Thursday. A writers’ room has been opened, and in the event of pickup, the show will go straight to series for a six-episode first season. Emmy-winning “Succession” and “Better Call Saul” writer Jonathan Glatzer will serve as the showrunner, while Grant Heslov, who co-wrote the original film’s screenplay, is attached to direct the first episode.
Collider
Guillermo del Toro Shares Cancelled ‘At the Mountains of Madness’ CGI Test
Presumably nestled somewhere in between 2006’s Pan’s Labyrinth and 2015’s Crimson Peak, during the days of Hellboy II: The Golden Army and Pacific Rim, Guillermo del Toro was tinkering with the idea of bringing a classic H.P. Lovecraft tale to life. The Academy Award winning filmmaker took to his Instagram account to share a CGI test for his take on At the Mountains of Madness, a classic monster tale that never made it out of the cave.
Netflix Orders Series Adaptation of Judy Blume Novel ‘Forever’ From Mara Brock Akil
Netflix has ordered a series version of the Judy Blume novel “Forever” from Mara Brock Akil, Variety has learned. The show was first reported as being in development at Netflix in September 2021. Brock Akil will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series under her Netflix overall deal. This marks the first series order under the deal, which she signed in late 2020. “Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said. “I’m honored to reimagine one...
Gizmodo
Guillermo del Toro Reveals Horrifying At the Mountains of Madness VFX
Last night, Guillermo del Toro dropped some VFX footage on Instagram from his canceled production of his adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness. The clip was created by Industrial Light and Magic, which demonstrates that he was pretty far along in the film’s pre-viz development, and was minutes away from starting to shoot before it got unceremoniously shut down by Universal Studios, citing both the R-rating and the 150 million dollar price tag. You can see the clip below, but be warned; the monster that appears truly lives up to del Toro’s best horror creatures. (It also, stunningly enough, matches up to Lovecraft’s own vision for the monster.)
tbivision.com
Netflix orders reggaeton comedy ‘Neon’
Netflix has ordered Neon, a new scripted comedy series created by author Shea Serrano. Max Searle will serve as showrunner on the eight-part series, which focuses on three friends who move from a small town in Florida to Miami with the hopes of making it big in the world of reggaeton music. The show chronicles not only their larger than life dreams but the harsh comic realities of attempting to make it in the music industry.
Morgan Freeman Narrates the World's Wonders in the Trailer for Nature Docuseries Our Universe
Morgan Freeman is making nature documentaries even more majestic once again. The Academy Award-winning actor lends his voice to Our Universe, a new docuseries exploring "the connections that drive our natural world." In the trailer for the six-part series, Freeman describes the vastness of the universe, and how cosmic events have shaped the natural world as we know it today.
