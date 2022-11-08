It's hard to overstate how impressive T.J. Hockenson's Vikings debut against the Commanders was on Sunday. Just five days after he was traded from the Lions, Hockenson played nearly every offensive snap for Minnesota in a big comeback victory. And he wasn't just out there, he was a massive part of their offense, leading the team with nine receptions and finishing second behind Justin Jefferson with 70 yards from scrimmage. The amount of work it took Hockenson and others over those five days to make Sunday's performance happen is truly remarkable.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO