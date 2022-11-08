ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Week Ten: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) return home from a dreadful road trip to host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders find themselves on a two game losing streak and heading home to take on the also disappointing Indianapolis Colts, who are in a three-game losing streak and under new direction.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

NFL Week 9 top plays: Ravens crush Saints on Monday Night Football

Week 9 of the NFL season concluded with the Baltimore Ravens taking care of business on the road to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 27-13, on Monday Night Football. The Ravens improved to 6-3 with the win as Lamar Jackson threw for a touchdown and Kenyan Drake scored two. Justin Houston dominated defensively, recording 2.5 sacks and an interception. The Saints fell to 3-6 with the loss.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Place C Lloyd Cushenberry on Injured Reserve

The Denver Broncos will have a new center for at least the next four weeks — and possibly the remainder of the season — after Lloyd Cushenberry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. In a corresponding transaction, Denver elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Vikings Snap Counts vs. Commanders: T.J. Hockenson’s Remarkable Debut

It's hard to overstate how impressive T.J. Hockenson's Vikings debut against the Commanders was on Sunday. Just five days after he was traded from the Lions, Hockenson played nearly every offensive snap for Minnesota in a big comeback victory. And he wasn't just out there, he was a massive part of their offense, leading the team with nine receptions and finishing second behind Justin Jefferson with 70 yards from scrimmage. The amount of work it took Hockenson and others over those five days to make Sunday's performance happen is truly remarkable.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Unsure if CB William Jackson Will Play This Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made some key additions at the trade deadline. Some were natural - linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive back Damontae Kazee have returned to practice after suffering injuries earlier in the season - but they also reached into the trade market to add cornerback William Jackson III, a veteran from Washington.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Why a Fashion Choice May Have Been Behind Giants Special Teams’ Week 8 Woes

Cotton fabric might be lightweight to wear during intense physical activity or in humid conditions, but for a football player tasked with handling the ball, it's not the best choice to wear on one's arms. So says New York Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, who took part of the...
Tri-City Herald

Halfway Into the 2022 Season, the Vikings Have All But Clinched the NFC North

We've reached the NFL's midway point — nine weeks into an 18-week schedule — and the Minnesota Vikings have basically wrapped up the NFC North. Wait, what?. That's right. The Vikings, who went 15-18 over the past two seasons and haven't won the division since 2017, have gotten off to an incredible 7-1 start under new head coach Kevin O'Connell, winning six games in a row by one score.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Veterans Making Seahawks’ Blockbuster Russell Wilson Trade More Lopsided

With only nine weeks of the 2022 season in the books and a lot of football left to play, it's far too early to name a winner from the Russell Wilson blockbuster trade conducted between the Seahawks and Broncos. But halfway through the 2022 season, the deal couldn't possibly look more one-sided in favor of the franchise that jettisoned their nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Micah Parsons & Michael Irvin: Cowboys Best Odell Beckham Jr. Recruiters?

Sitting second in the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) are playing catch-up with the rival Philadelphia Eagles (8-0), and one path to closing the gap is improving the roster ... With a player like OBJ. Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin recognizes this, and our Mike Fisher is reporting...
DALLAS, TX

