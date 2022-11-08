ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

LSUSports.net

LSU Basketball Adds Second Signee In Baltimore Four-Star Mike WIlliams

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball and Head Coach Matt McMahon Wednesday received the second signee papers of the fall national signing day period from Baltimore, Maryland four-star guard Mike Williams. Williams, who will play for Bishop Walsh High School in Cumberland, Maryland, is listed at 6-3, 180...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
BALTIMORE, MD
umterps.com

Terps Sign DMV Trio as Part of Nation’s 11th-Best Recruiting Class

COLLEGE PARK, MD – The DMV focus continues for the Maryland men's basketball team as head coach Kevin Willard officially announced the signing of three four-star recruits on Wednesday. The trio of DeShawn Harris-Smith, Jamie Kaiser, Jr., and Jahnathan Lamothe ranks as the 11th-best class in the nation. Harris-Smith,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

- There are many places to try if you're looking for the best lobster rolls in Maryland. Try Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls in Annapolis, the Thames Street Oyster House in Baltimore, or even Luke's Lobster in Bethesda. These places are all great, but they all serve different varieties of the same dish.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
ESPN

Georgetown snaps 21-game losing streak with OT win vs. Coppin State

On Nov. 27, 1972, John Thompson Jr. made his coaching debut at Georgetown, where he led the program to the 1984 national title and turned the Hoyas into a college basketball powerhouse. On Tuesday, nearly 50 years after Thompson's reign began, Georgetown snapped a 21-game losing streak. Prior to Georgetown's...
BALTIMORE, MD
theadvocate.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott names Baltimore native as new chief of staff

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott has hired a Baltimore native as his new chief of staff, according to city officials.Scott has selected Chezia Cager to serve in his administration, city staff said.   Cager previously worked for the Maryland House of Delegates while completing her undergraduate studies at Salisbury University, according to city officials.She also obtained a Master's degree in Communications from Notre Dame of Maryland, city staff said.After she graduated, she worked for former Mayor Sheila Dixon's administration in 2007, according to city officials.Cager starts her new job on Nov. 28, city staff said.
BALTIMORE, MD
WWL-TV

Hubig’s Pies comeback struggles on 1st full day

NEW ORLEANS — After more than ten years, the first-day Hubig's Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves, didn't quite go as planned. A problem at the plant delayed shipments across the New Orleans area. Monday, a sign on the door at Zuppardo's Family Marker in Metairie let customers know there were no Hubig's for sale. The sign stopped Bob Schultz in his tracks.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly-obtained surveillance video has led to more questions about how Mayor LaToya Cantrell is spending her time and taxpayer dollars. While investigating whether Mayor Cantrell was living at the city-owned Upper Pontalba Apartments, FOX 8 obtained 45 days of surveillance video from a French Market Corporation camera outside the building. That video showed Cantrell spent many hours inside the apartment, often during the workday, and sometimes stayed overnight.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Baltimore, Maryland: The Best Hotels & Areas

Baltimore is one of the top urban destinations in the United States thanks to its seaport location, rich industrial history, and cool tourist attractions. No exception to its prowess is its accommodations scene. When choosing where to stay in Baltimore, MD, you’re going to be faced with plenty of prime options.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore family remembers Willie Tate, security guard killed in shootout with suspected shoplifter

BALTIMORE -- Family and friends are remembering Willie Tate, the Giant grocery store security guard who was shot and killed on the job by an accused shoplifter last Friday in Prince George's County. While Tate was working and living in Oxon Hill, his family is from Baltimore. Friends and family members came together to honor the 43-year-old outside the church where he was baptized."We want to remember him," said Tate's cousin Kelly Dukes."A big part of me is gone because he wasn't just my brother, he was my best friend," said the victim's sister Earlene Tate. Willie got just a few months...
BALTIMORE, MD

