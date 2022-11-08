Read full article on original website
Temple News
Owls’ transfers help shape new roster
Last season, the Owls’ offensive plan was simple — get the ball to former forward Mia Davis as often as possible. Davis led the Owls in scoring during the last four seasons and scored 10 more points per game than the team’s second highest scorer, forward Alexa Williamson, during the 2021-22 season.
Temple News
Richardson brings energy and charisma to team
When head coach Diane Richardson began coaching basketball, she left behind a renowned business career. Richardson served as a founder and chief operating officer of American Security Operation, a Maryland-based banking company, before re-entering the sport she loved, having played for many years as a teenager. On April 5, Richardson was hired as Temple Women’s Basketball’s new head coach.
Temple News
Owls blow 15 point lead in loss to Seahawks
Temple Men’s Basketball (0-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) lost to Wagner College (1-0, 0-0 Northeast Conference) 76-73 on Monday night at The Liacouras Center. Temple struggled to knock down open shots early, and failed to put the game away late despite multiple strong scoring opportunities down the stretch. “It’s...
Temple News
McKie’s vision coming to fruition
Aaron McKie has served a complimentary role during his basketball life, playing as a sixth-man in the NBA and serving as an assistant coach for more than 11 years. He spent six seasons on the Philadelphia 76ers’ bench and another five at his alma mater, Temple University. McKie was...
Temple News
Former high school teammates reunite at Temple
When Taj Thweatt moved to Jahlil White’s home state of New Jersey in third grade, the two instantly became best friends. Their friendship strengthened when Thweatt began playing organized basketball in eighth grade at Middle Township Middle School, and the two shared the floor together as high school teammates at Wildwood Catholic Academy.
Temple News
November 9: Temple Basketball Predictions?
Pennsylvania Senate and gubernatorial candidates have differing views on how to address public safety concerns and address abortion access. The Temple News’ Opinion editors Sarah Frasca and Molly Fiske explain how abortion and public safety policy will be affected depending on each candidates’ platforms. Temple University Men’s and...
Temple News
Students, remain civically engaged year-round
Young people have a massive role to play in the decisions that shape the country. Encouraging young voters to be civically engaged can increase voter turnout in upcoming elections. Although Election Day is incredibly important for civic engagement and making a contribution to local and national politics, it’s important year-round...
Temple News
Here’s what will happen if TUGSA strikes
The Temple University Graduates Students’ Association has been holding a strike authorization vote since Oct. 27. If a majority of people vote in favor by the end of this week, union leadership will call a strike. A strike would mean all TA’s and RA’s would stop holding classes, grading...
Temple News
Kerry Washington joins local politicians at Temple’s campus ahead of midterms
Amid a series of recent get-out-the-vote events on and near Main Campus, actor and activist Kerry Washington joined local politicians at Founders Garden on Sunday to urge attendees to vote for Democrats during Tuesday’s midterm election. “This is a moment where you let people around you know that they...
Temple News
Brendan Boyle wins reelection against Aaron Bashir
Brendan Boyle (D-Incumbent) has been reelected to represent the 2nd United States Congressional District, which encompasses most of Main Campus, The Associated Press reported. Boyle won with 72.2 percent of votes against his opponent, Aaron Bashir (R), an adjunct professor at the Community College of Philadelphia and a consultant. Boyle...
Temple News
Tracking 2022 Pennsylvania midterm elections results
Update at 11/9 at 1:42 p.m. Last night, Democrats secured consequential seats in Pennsylvania’s governor and United States Senate races. Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) defeated State. Sen Doug Mastriano (R-33) for the state’s governorship with 55.7 percent of the vote. Lt. Governor John Fetterman (D) picked up...
Temple News
Vote in today’s election
Today, Philadelphians will head to the polls to vote for Pennsylvania’s governor and the open United States Senate seat, among other elections that will determine the future of the state and country. The governor and Senate candidates have significantly different political approaches to critical issues like abortion rights, public...
Temple News
Where Oz and Fetterman’s stand on public safety
As of Nov. 7, 2022, there have been more than 2,000 gunshot victims in Philadelphia, roughly 420 of whom were killed, according to the Philadelphia Office of the Controller’s gun violence dashboard. Gun control and public safety are key issues to the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Both Pennsylvania...
Temple News
City releases list of ballots with errors
The Philadelphia City Commissioners’ office has released a list from the Philadelphia Board of Elections detailing individuals whose mail-in ballots contain errors. Some of the mistakes include missing a secrecy envelope, signature or date on the declaration envelope or having a potentially incorrect date on the declaration envelope. Philadelphians...
Temple News
What you need to know about the 2nd U.S. Congressional District race
On and before Election Day, Philadelphians will cast their ballots for who will represent the 2nd United States Congressional District, which includes Temple’s Main Campus. Brendan Boyle (D-Incumbent) is running against Aaron Bashir (R), an adjunct professor at the Community College of Philadelphia and consultant in Philadelphia. The 2nd...
