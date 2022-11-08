Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $1 Billion Jackpot?
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $1 billion.
A single winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California
Officials have finally announced the winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot after Monday night's drawing was delayed when one of the 48 participating lotteries needed more time to complete the necessary protocols. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.
Here are the numbers from Monday’s $1B Powerball drawing
Check your tickets — are you the nation’s newest billionaire? On Monday, the numbers were drawn in the second-largest Powerball jackpot in history. The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39 and 59 with 13 pulled as the Powerball. The jackpot for Monday’s drawing was worth more than $1 billion, lottery officials said, after no […]
When Is the Next Powerball Drawing?
The Powerball jackpot is growing to epic proportions with an estimated value of $1.5 billion and a cash payout of $745.9 million. This was after there was no winner for Wednesday night’s drawing, ABC News reports. The lucky numbers for Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion estimated jackpot were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60. The Powerball number was 23 and the powerplay number was 2.
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth A Lottery Record $1.9 Billion
The next Powerball game will offer the largest jackpot in lottery history.
NBC Los Angeles
Here Are the Winning Numbers for Wednesday Night's $1.2 Billion Powerball
The winning numbers for Wednesday night's $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn. There were no jackpot winners drawn Wednesday night, causing the jackpot for Saturday's drawing to rise to an estimated $1.5 billion, according to the California Lottery Press. The numbers are 22, 11, 60, 2 and 35 with...
NBC Connecticut
Powerball Drawing Held for Record $2.04 Billion Jackpot After Delay of Hours
The drawing for a record Powerball jackpot topping $2.04 billion was held Tuesday morning after a delay because of issues with just one state processing ticket sales. The winning numbers were white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play multiplier was 2X. Powerball's latest...
TONIGHTS!!! Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.9-Billion
· Nobody won Powerball on Saturday night
Next Powerball Drawing Will See a $825 Million Jackpot, 5th Largest U.S. Prize Ever
For 36 consecutive draws, a Powerball jackpot has evaded lottery players. Standing at $825 million, the current jackpot is poised to be the fifth-most valuable prize ever awarded in a U.S. lottery drawing. And the longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
Saturday's Powerball jackpot estimated to be $580 million
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is estimated to be $580 million, lottery officials announced Friday. It marks the tenth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.There have been 33 drawings without a jackpot winner, the lottery said. The last winning ticket, for a then-$206.9 million jackpot, was sold on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. In Wednesday's drawing, a New Jersey ticket won $2 million, while a second New Jersey ticket and a Michigan ticket each won $1 million.The winning numbers will be announced at 11 p.m. ET Saturday. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.In July, a single winning ticket for...
NBC New York
NY Sees Two Win $1 Million (or More) on Powerball; No One Hits $1 Billion Jackpot
The Powerball Jackpot will continue to grow, as nobody won the $1 billion jackpot in Monday night's drawing -- but a couple of people in New York became millionaires overnight. One ticket in New York matched all five white balls, winning $1 million, according to the Powerball website. There was...
Did Anyone from Louisiana Win the Big Powerball Jackpot?
You can still keep dreaming about winning it big. There was no big winner in the Powerball drawing Monday night. The drawing last night was for just under $500 million dollars. The jackpot now climbs to $508 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum payout for this big prize is $256 million. This prize is now #20 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history.
chulavistatoday.com
Powerball Drawing on Monday swells to $1.9 billion
The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs at an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday’s drawing, according to Lottery officials. Lottery officials say Monday’s jackpot is the largest prize offered in the game’s history. The cash value is $929.1 million. The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball...
