Why There Was No "Red Wave" in Pennsylvania

While Republicans had been hoping for a "Red Wave" following Election Day, it seems it was little more than a ripple in Pennsylvania politics, with the G.O.P. losing out on a Senate seat, and the Governor position. Jeffery Bloodworth, a political history professor at Gannon University, largely blames it on...
With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House

With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Fetterman, Shapiro and other Democrats win local midterm elections

Millions of people, including hundreds of students, voted Tuesday in Pennsylvania’s 2022 midterm elections, which are some of the most closely watched and expensive in the country. Pennsylvania’s midterms are also vital because they may determine which political party takes control of the U.S. Senate. Here are the...
Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead

A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
Results from Pa.’s 2022 general election: Latest on governor, U.S. Senate and other state races

The graphics below show live results from the 2022 general election in Pennsylvania, as well as the changing balance of power throughout the country. Mail-in and absentee ballots had to be received by the voter’s county election office by 8 p.m., however, those ballots may not all be counted on Election Night. As a result, these results may change over the next few days.
Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
How did Erie County vote in statewide races?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
Pennsylvania House Democrats poised to make significant gains

Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing...
Austin Davis makes history after becoming projected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Rep. Austin Davis is projected make history as the next lieutenant governor. Davis becomes the first Black man elected lieutenant governor. Davis will be sworn in in January alongside Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, ABC News projects. The pair bested Republicans Doug Mastriano and Carrie DelRosso to keep the state’s executive branch in Democratic hands.
