Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Why There Was No "Red Wave" in Pennsylvania
While Republicans had been hoping for a "Red Wave" following Election Day, it seems it was little more than a ripple in Pennsylvania politics, with the G.O.P. losing out on a Senate seat, and the Governor position. Jeffery Bloodworth, a political history professor at Gannon University, largely blames it on...
Over 50% of Centre County cast a ballot in the midterm election. Here’s how they voted
Centre County followed the statewide trends in the 2022 midterm election.
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House
With more than two dozen state House races undecided Wednesday afternoon, Democrats predicted they would take control of the General Assembly’s lower chamber. Democratic House leaders said their confidence in the prediction was bolstered by victories in unexpected districts, the Democratic trend of mail-in ballots that were still being counted, and the competitive districts created […] The post With election victories stacking up, Democrats expect to take control in Pa. House appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pitt News
Fetterman, Shapiro and other Democrats win local midterm elections
Millions of people, including hundreds of students, voted Tuesday in Pennsylvania’s 2022 midterm elections, which are some of the most closely watched and expensive in the country. Pennsylvania’s midterms are also vital because they may determine which political party takes control of the U.S. Senate. Here are the...
Who will be Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor between Fetterman, Davis’ swearing-ins?
This story has been updated with new information regarding Pennsylvania’s line of succession (WHTM) — For two weeks, there will be an “acting” Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania. Exactly who that will be is not clear at this time. The temporary move is to accommodate the gap between outgoing Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman’s swearing-in to the […]
Live updates: Get the latest on Pennsylvania election race results
Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman both won.
fox29.com
Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead
A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
Results from Pa.’s 2022 general election: Latest on governor, U.S. Senate and other state races
The graphics below show live results from the 2022 general election in Pennsylvania, as well as the changing balance of power throughout the country. Mail-in and absentee ballots had to be received by the voter’s county election office by 8 p.m., however, those ballots may not all be counted on Election Night. As a result, these results may change over the next few days.
Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
How did Erie County vote in statewide races?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
Pennsylvania House Democrats poised to make significant gains
Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing...
Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania
The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer. He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. "I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as...
wtae.com
Austin Davis makes history after becoming projected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State Rep. Austin Davis is projected make history as the next lieutenant governor. Davis becomes the first Black man elected lieutenant governor. Davis will be sworn in in January alongside Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, ABC News projects. The pair bested Republicans Doug Mastriano and Carrie DelRosso to keep the state’s executive branch in Democratic hands.
‘We’re going to Harrisburg.’ Paul Takac aims to be bipartisan leader as new state Rep
Centre County will now have two Democrats elected to the Pennsylvania State House for the first time in recent history.
What we will (and won’t) know on election night in Pennsylvania for the 2022 midterms
From how votes are counted to how races are called, here’s what to expect Tuesday night.
phillyvoice.com
Mary Gay Scanlon tops David Galluch in Pennsylvania's 5th District to win reelection
U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon defeated challenger David Galluch during Tuesday's election to win a third term representing Pennsylvania's 5th Congressional District, which covers Delaware County, pieces of Montgomery and Chester counties and a sliver of South Philadelphia. The AP called the race at 2:01 a.m. Wednesday. At the time,...
billypenn.com
Dems take Pa. statewide races; Philly voters cite abortion and democracy; Four new councilmembers | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Shapiro, Fetterman win as Dems take both statewide races in Pa. Instead of an election that dragged on for days — Philly’s ballot counting...
Election night in Pennsylvania 2022: Live updates from key races
Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of election night 2022. We’ll be running down the results of today’s key races as they arrive. Pennsylvania is one of the leading battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country.
Digital Collegian
Green Party Candidate Christina DiGiulio campaigns for environmental reform, equity
Christina DiGiulio is running for Pennsylvania governor in the 2022 General Primary Election today. She is representing the Green Party, a third party option DiGiulio said fights for the just and equitable transfer from fossil fuels to clean energy and holds people as their first priority. “We address things that...
Comments / 0