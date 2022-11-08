Read full article on original website
Related
From death row to voting booth: Anthony Ray Hinton, wrongly convicted Alabama man, casts ballot
Anthony Ray Hinton spent 30 years on Alabama’s death row before his conviction was overturned. Hinton was among the Alabamians who cast his ballot in Tuesday’s elections, according to the Equal Justice Initiative. “For 30 years, Mr. Hinton was stripped of all his rights while he sat on...
WSFA
Opponents express concerns about ‘Aniah’s Law’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is an amendment on Tuesday’s ballot that could change the state’s bail process if passed. Amendment 1 would allow a judge to deny bail to someone charged with a violent felony. The amendment, known as “Aniah’s Law,” named after Aniah Blanchard. Police say...
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years
A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
WSFA
Law enforcement veteran challenging incumbent Alabama attorney general
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s attorney general faces a challenger in Tuesday’s election from a veteran of law enforcement. Republican Steve Marshall is running against Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major, a Democrat. Each offers a different perspective on the attorney general’s office and its role in state government.
wdhn.com
PHOTOS: Phillip Ensler, sworn in on Hebrew Study Bible, becomes Alabama’s only Jewish lawmaker
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Phillip Ensler has made history. On Wednesday morning, as a brisk breeze blew outside Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ensler was sworn in as Alabama’s only Jewish lawmaker. Ensler, a Montgomery attorney and former teacher, declared victory Tuesday night over incumbent Republican Charlotte...
wvtm13.com
Voters erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution
Alabama has voted to erase racist wording from the state’s constitution. The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But Alabama voters on Tuesday decided to ratify a new constitution that strips out the...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
wdhn.com
Investigation into Alabama inmate death
CLAYTON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation is being run into the unknown circumstances surrounding the death of an Alabama inmate, per ALDOC. On November 7, Michael Hardy, 40, was found unresponsive in his dorm at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton. According to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections,...
wdhn.com
Alabama absentee voting down with election day nearing
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama voters are turning in fewer absentee ballots this election compared to the previous years. As of Monday, 51,853 absentee ballots had been requested and 42,774 had been returned, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. In 2020, voting rules were more lenient to...
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
Voters in Alabama Black Belt welcome chance of new congressional district: ‘Stronger voice would really help’
Union Springs, a small city in the Alabama Black Belt, is best known as the “Bird Dog Field Trial Capital of the World” for its large hunting dog competitions held near former cotton fields. Most residents of the area are Black, and the Bullock County’s tourism website says that among the first Blacks to arrive in America as indentured servants, many “fared relatively well,” that often, freed slaves stayed on to work and took their master’s names after emancipation. In the 20th century, Bullock County traded one kind of plantation for another. The county touts that the area still has “some of the best plantations in the nation.”
5 election questions that Alabama voters will answer Tuesday
Alabama voters go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new U.S. senator and to decide races for governor, the state’s seven seats in the U.S. House, all 140 seats in the Legislature, and other contests. Voters will decide the fate of 10 statewide amendments to the Alabama...
Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
wdhn.com
Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement
ALABAMA (WDHN)— A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state. According to the settlement agreement, the lawsuit came after allegations were...
Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway
Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Election 2022: How much should Alabama Republicans celebrate on Tuesday?
Alabama Republicans will gather in hotels, banquet halls and event centers on Tuesday to celebrate the party’s General Election wins. But given the realities of Alabama politics, where the GOP has long dominated the big statewide contests, will the celebrating fall a little flat?. And if a party breaks...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Sheriff: Man kidnaps Georgia couple, attempts to shoot man 3 times before fleeing to Alabama
Investigators say a man has been arrested in Alabama after he allegedly kidnapped a Coweta County couple. Coweta County deputies said Michael Butler pulled into the driveway of a home along Waterworks Road on Friday where a man and woman were outside. Deputies said Butler held the couple up at...
altoday.com
Alabama Democrat Party: Chaos has returned
The Alabama Democrat Party has had its share of turmoil in the past several years. Now the most recent event is happening just before this year’s mid-term Election Day. In August, Randy Kelley was elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party in a victory for longtime powerbroker Joe Reed, who lost a battle over control three years ago.
wdhn.com
Alabama residents race across state lines for a chance at $1.3 billion
Therisa Pearson and her brother Johnny Green traveled down Highway 231 South Monday morning to the Panhandle Package store to purchase a lottery ticket. “Yeah I came down here to play the lottery,” Pearson said. ” I bought 15 tickets.”. Pearson wanted to make sure she has a...
Comments / 0