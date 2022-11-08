ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSFA

Opponents express concerns about ‘Aniah’s Law’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is an amendment on Tuesday’s ballot that could change the state’s bail process if passed. Amendment 1 would allow a judge to deny bail to someone charged with a violent felony. The amendment, known as “Aniah’s Law,” named after Aniah Blanchard. Police say...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years

A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Law enforcement veteran challenging incumbent Alabama attorney general

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s attorney general faces a challenger in Tuesday’s election from a veteran of law enforcement. Republican Steve Marshall is running against Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major, a Democrat. Each offers a different perspective on the attorney general’s office and its role in state government.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Voters erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution

Alabama has voted to erase racist wording from the state’s constitution. The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But Alabama voters on Tuesday decided to ratify a new constitution that strips out the...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Investigation into Alabama inmate death

CLAYTON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation is being run into the unknown circumstances surrounding the death of an Alabama inmate, per ALDOC. On November 7, Michael Hardy, 40, was found unresponsive in his dorm at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton. According to a release from the Alabama Department of Corrections,...
CLAYTON, AL
wdhn.com

Alabama absentee voting down with election day nearing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama voters are turning in fewer absentee ballots this election compared to the previous years. As of Monday, 51,853 absentee ballots had been requested and 42,774 had been returned, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. In 2020, voting rules were more lenient to...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Voters in Alabama Black Belt welcome chance of new congressional district: ‘Stronger voice would really help’

Union Springs, a small city in the Alabama Black Belt, is best known as the “Bird Dog Field Trial Capital of the World” for its large hunting dog competitions held near former cotton fields. Most residents of the area are Black, and the Bullock County’s tourism website says that among the first Blacks to arrive in America as indentured servants, many “fared relatively well,” that often, freed slaves stayed on to work and took their master’s names after emancipation. In the 20th century, Bullock County traded one kind of plantation for another. The county touts that the area still has “some of the best plantations in the nation.”
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement

ALABAMA (WDHN)— A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state. According to the settlement agreement, the lawsuit came after allegations were...
ALABAMA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway

Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Alabama Democrat Party: Chaos has returned

The Alabama Democrat Party has had its share of turmoil in the past several years. Now the most recent event is happening just before this year’s mid-term Election Day. In August, Randy Kelley was elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party in a victory for longtime powerbroker Joe Reed, who lost a battle over control three years ago.
ALABAMA STATE

