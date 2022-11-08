Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night
(NEXSTAR) – If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you’ll have to wait a little while longer.
An unexplained technical error is causing a delay in Monday’s numbers being drawn, a games spokesperson said during the scheduled drawing at 10:59 p.m. ET.
Additional details have not yet been made available.
Powerball’s website does note that results are pending.
