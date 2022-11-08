ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s why Powerball numbers weren’t drawn Monday night

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – If you were patiently waiting for Monday night’s Powerball numbers to be drawn, you’ll have to wait a little while longer.

An unexplained technical error is causing a delay in Monday’s numbers being drawn, a games spokesperson said during the scheduled drawing at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Additional details have not yet been made available.

Powerball’s website does note that results are pending.

This is a developing story.

