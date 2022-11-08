ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Beachwood council delays vote to hire law firm to investigate ‘anonymous, defamatory threatening emails’

By JANE KAUFMAN jkaufman@cjn.org
Cleveland Jewish News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Beachwood city council to vote on investigation into anonymous emails

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -Beachwood city council is set to vote on an ordinance Monday night that would allow the mayor to hire a law firm to investigate anonymous emails. In a blog post, Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns describes them as “harassing,” “attacking city employees,” and “damaging the reputation of the city.”
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Property owner who sued over Cuyahoga County foreclosure process settles for $97,500

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $97,500 to settle a lawsuit with a property owner who sued over the county’s foreclosure process. Tarrify Properties settled its lawsuit, filed in 2019, over the county’s process of taking properties via land bank, instead of a sheriff’s sale, which left property owners with no compensation after a foreclosure.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Incumbent Nan Baker heading for defeat to Patrick Kelly in Cuyahoga County Council District 1 upset

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In a close race, newcomer Patrick Kelly seems poised to edge out incumbent Nan Baker for the Cuyahoga County Council District 1 seat. Kelly, a Democrat, had 51% of the vote to Baker’s 49%, with 95% of their precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections show. The count was his 25,019 votes to her 24,054 as of 11:34 p.m. – a difference of 965 votes.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Who becomes mayor of East Cleveland if the recall is successful?

Tomorrow, voters in East Cleveland will decide if they want to remove Mayor Brandon King from office. But who would take over as mayor if the recall is passed?. East Cleveland’s charter addresses what would happen in the event the mayor dies, resigns or is removed, which is what Pat Blochowiak, a member of city council, hopes voters decide to do on Election Day.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy