Beachwood council delays vote to hire law firm to investigate ‘anonymous, defamatory threatening emails’

Question remains as to who sent anonymous emails defaming Beachwood city workers
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council tabled legislation Monday (Nov. 7) that could eventually have the city paying up to $25,000 to a law firm that would try to determine who sent anonymous emails that the administration believes are defamatory to unidentified city employees. Multiple emails were sent pertaining to employees...
Beachwood city council to vote on investigation into anonymous emails
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -Beachwood city council is set to vote on an ordinance Monday night that would allow the mayor to hire a law firm to investigate anonymous emails. In a blog post, Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns describes them as “harassing,” “attacking city employees,” and “damaging the reputation of the city.”
Property owner who sued over Cuyahoga County foreclosure process settles for $97,500
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $97,500 to settle a lawsuit with a property owner who sued over the county’s foreclosure process. Tarrify Properties settled its lawsuit, filed in 2019, over the county’s process of taking properties via land bank, instead of a sheriff’s sale, which left property owners with no compensation after a foreclosure.
Where Cleveland Metroparks support is greatest; see tax vote by city
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuyahoga County overwhelmingly voted to keep the Cleveland Metroparks funded in Tuesday’s election. Appearing on the ballot as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots, the 2.7-mill replacement levy will give contributions needed to maintain, repair and improve the numerous parks in Cleveland and the zoo.
Cleveland City Council changes mind, approves clerk of courts contract
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After its initial rejection of an IT contract requested by Cleveland Municipal Court Clerk of Courts Earle Turner, City Council on Monday reversed course and approved it. The one-year contract with NashWest LLC – for up to $234,000 - will provide Turner with a part-time NashWest...
Defeated Cuyahoga Councilwoman Nan Baker blames colleague for attack ad
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Councilwoman Nan Baker’s first public comments about her election defeat turned fiery on Wednesday over a political flier she believes was not only unfair but initiated by another member of council. The flier, which Baker said was mailed days before the election, quoted cleveland.com and...
Incumbent Nan Baker heading for defeat to Patrick Kelly in Cuyahoga County Council District 1 upset
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In a close race, newcomer Patrick Kelly seems poised to edge out incumbent Nan Baker for the Cuyahoga County Council District 1 seat. Kelly, a Democrat, had 51% of the vote to Baker’s 49%, with 95% of their precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections show. The count was his 25,019 votes to her 24,054 as of 11:34 p.m. – a difference of 965 votes.
Cuyahoga County general election results for November 8, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Cuyahoga County’s November 8, 2022 general election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
Kevin Kelley Heading to Victory Over Wanda Jones in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Race
Kelley announced his candidacy just weeks after losing his race for Cleveland mayor
Councilman Brian Mooney Didn't Run Much of a Campaign Against Judge Joan Synenberg, But County Democratic Party Support Carried Him to Victory
Without the county Dems' sample ballot, Mooney probably would have lost
Cuyahoga judge race may be headed for a recount
Sixteen-year Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg was defeated Tuesday by challenger Brian Mooney, according to unofficial election results in Cuyahoga County.
Issue to fund $58M in improvements for North Olmsted schools leading with most precincts reporting
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters in the North Olmsted school district on Tuesday were approving an issue that would let the district borrow up to $58 million for building improvements and raise money for operating expenses. With about 80% of the precincts tallied, the combined 7.8-mill issue was passing 51%...
Track Live Cuyahoga County Voter Turnout on Election Day With This Map
A whole bunch is on the ballot today
Parma schools request for tax to fund $195.5M in improvements headed for defeat
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Voters in the Parma school district on Tuesday were rejecting an issue that would let the district borrow up to $195.5 million to build a new high school and make other building improvements. With nearly all precincts reporting, the 3.95-mill bond issue was failing 47% to...
Avon man under federal criminal investigation tied to marijuana business that swindled investors of $14 million, records say
CLEVELAND, Ohio— An Avon man is the focus of a federal criminal investigation in Michigan tied to his role in a marijuana business that authorities said swindled investors out of some $14 million. Sean K. Williams, 51, is the “target” of the probe into Pure Organic Entities, according to...
Some polling locations have changed; here's how to check
Tens of thousands of Northeast Ohio voters will have to cast their ballot in a different location than their primaries, according to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Full list: 2022 Ohio election results
After months of campaigning, the 2022 Ohio Midterm Election is here.
Ronayne wins Cuyahoga County executive, while Republicans sweep statewide races: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. No upsets here. The winners on Election Night were as predictable as cold newsroom pizza. The Cleveland Metroparks handily won a tax increase. Democrat Chris Ronayne soundly defeated Republican Lee Weingart. Gov....
Who becomes mayor of East Cleveland if the recall is successful?
Tomorrow, voters in East Cleveland will decide if they want to remove Mayor Brandon King from office. But who would take over as mayor if the recall is passed?. East Cleveland’s charter addresses what would happen in the event the mayor dies, resigns or is removed, which is what Pat Blochowiak, a member of city council, hopes voters decide to do on Election Day.
On Election Day, Northeast Ohio voters are untroubled by Immigration, election fraud and education: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohioans are most concerned about inflation, abortion and health care, going into today’s election. We’re talking about the issues on Election Day on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with impact editor Leila Atassi, editorial...
