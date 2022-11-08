Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
LSUSports.net
LSU Basketball Adds Second Signee In Baltimore Four-Star Mike WIlliams
BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball and Head Coach Matt McMahon Wednesday received the second signee papers of the fall national signing day period from Baltimore, Maryland four-star guard Mike Williams. Williams, who will play for Bishop Walsh High School in Cumberland, Maryland, is listed at 6-3, 180...
247Sports
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon
Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
Maryland building with homegrown talent | Basketball Signing Week
247Sports' Travis Branham and Adam Finkelstein take a look at Maryland's Class of 2023 and how the Terps are staying close to home to build their program.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball welcomes one of its best recruiting classes in years on National Signing Day
Tuesday marked the early signing day for college basketball recruits, and Maryland basketball received signatures from three recruits expected to lay the bedrock for Kevin Willard's new program: IMG Academy (Fla.) guard Jamie Kaiser, St. Frances (Md.) guard Jahnathan Lamothe and Paul VI (Va.) guard DeShawn Harris-Smith. The three players...
WKRC
DeJulius, Nolley lead Bearcats to season-opening blowout
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati men's basketball team rolled to a 98-55 win over Chaminade in its season opener on Monday. The Bearcats shot a blistering 57.8 percent from the field – the highest mark under Wes Miller. UC made 18 of its first 23 shots, including its first six three-point attempts.
buffalonynews.net
Maryland blitzes Niagara in Kevin Willard's debut
Slimmed-down Donta Scott scored 18 points to help Maryland deliver new coach Kevin Willard a 71-49 victory over Niagara in his Terrapins debut on Monday in College Park, Md., in the season opener for both teams. Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Hakim...
umterps.com
Terps Sign DMV Trio as Part of Nation’s 11th-Best Recruiting Class
COLLEGE PARK, MD – The DMV focus continues for the Maryland men's basketball team as head coach Kevin Willard officially announced the signing of three four-star recruits on Wednesday. The trio of DeShawn Harris-Smith, Jamie Kaiser, Jr., and Jahnathan Lamothe ranks as the 11th-best class in the nation. Harris-Smith,...
hcpss.org
HCPSS Scores With First Female Football Head Coach, WLHS’ Chantal Thacker
Chantal Thacker is the newest blueprint for women looking to step out of the lane designed for them. This year, she became Howard County’s first female football head coach. It’s her fourth year teaching science and coaching at Wilde Lake High School, but her first year as the junior varsity head coach. She previously served as a defensive coordinator for the JV team.
WKRC
Kentucky Symphony Orchestra continues 31st season with tribute to Zappa, Bowie, and Glass
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It will be quite the musical experience over weekend on the Northern Kentucky University campus. The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will continue its 31st season with the symphonic works of Frank Zappa, David Bowie, and Philip Glass. Conductor J.R. Cassidy joined Local 12's Jen Dalton to talk about...
Winning $1M Powerball Ticket Sold To Lucky Maryland Lottery Player In Catonsville
It wasn’t a $2 billion windfall, but some Maryland Lottery players are still feeling lucky after cashing in big in the latest Powerball drawing, including a seven-figure prize on a ticket sold in Catonsville. Powerball players had to wait overnight to get their results, but it was worth it...
WKRC
Issues lead to strong voter presence in Northern Kentucky
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - With incumbents expected hold onto their seats at the federal level, it seems issues are driving large numbers to the polls in Kentucky. A handful of county clerks say there has been a strong turnout here in Northern Kentucky. Campbell County is projecting 40,000 people...
foxbaltimore.com
Single $1 million ticket sold in Maryland in record-shattering Powerball drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One ticket worth $1 million in the record-shattering Powerball drawing was sold in Catonsville, according to Maryland Lottery officials. The million-dollar ticket was sold at One Mile Liquor, located at 6600 Baltimore National Pike on November 7. One ticket that won the jackpot was sold in...
WJLA
Wes Moore, Dan Cox battle to the end to become Maryland's next governor
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (7News) — For the candidates at the top of the ticket in Maryland, Monday is an opportunity to make a final argument to convince those who’ll vote Tuesday they deserve their support. Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for governor, made campaign stops in several places, Including...
WKRC
Landsman wins race for Ohio's First Congressional District
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The race for Ohio's First Congressional District ended with Democrat Greg Landsman winning over 13-term Republican Steve Chabot. Landsman has been elected to City Council twice and former teacher before going into public service. Chabot has represented the district for 26 of the past 28 years, his...
WKRC
Maggiano's Fall Features menu is available now
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's the time of year for holiday gatherings. Maggiano's executive chef Karl Lenz shows some of their specials on the menu for the season.
WKRC
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra concert honors music legend Judy Garland
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There has never has never been another voice like famous actress and singer Judy Garland's. Over the weekend, the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra is performing a concert dedicated to the woman who sent the world "over the rainbow." Conductor John Morris Russell talked with Local 12's Sheila Gray...
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati apartment building offers slew of unique amenities
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new apartment building in Kenwood that gives residents a “curated living experience” is offering a slew of unique amenities, some of which will be available to residents by the end of November. Aspire Kenwood, located at 4751 Aspire Blvd., is a luxury...
Nottingham MD
Record-shattering Powerball jackpot won in California, $1 million ticket sold in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE, MD—Although Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning, it delivered a record-shattering jackpot on a winning ticket sold in California, along with nine prizes of at least $50,000 on tickets sold in Maryland, including a $1 million second-tier win in Catonsville. The estimated annuity value...
WKRC
Streetspark mural finds a new home at a Hamilton school
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Some original art finds a new, permanent home in Hamilton. Local artist and educator Brent Billingsley and his team created four portraits this past summer during the Streetspark Electricity event in June. Images of Ben Franklin, Hamilton native and musician Roger Troutman, scientist Marie Curie and...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo announces when new trio of manatees will be on display
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's three newest manatees will go on display to the public on November 9. Soleil, Calliope and Piccolina arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo last weekend from ZooTampa. When the manatees were rescued in Florida, they were very small. Soleil weighed 53lbs, Calliope 62 lbs and...
