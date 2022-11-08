ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

LSUSports.net

LSU Basketball Adds Second Signee In Baltimore Four-Star Mike WIlliams

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball and Head Coach Matt McMahon Wednesday received the second signee papers of the fall national signing day period from Baltimore, Maryland four-star guard Mike Williams. Williams, who will play for Bishop Walsh High School in Cumberland, Maryland, is listed at 6-3, 180...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
BALTIMORE, MD
WKRC

DeJulius, Nolley lead Bearcats to season-opening blowout

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati men's basketball team rolled to a 98-55 win over Chaminade in its season opener on Monday. The Bearcats shot a blistering 57.8 percent from the field – the highest mark under Wes Miller. UC made 18 of its first 23 shots, including its first six three-point attempts.
CINCINNATI, OH
buffalonynews.net

Maryland blitzes Niagara in Kevin Willard's debut

Slimmed-down Donta Scott scored 18 points to help Maryland deliver new coach Kevin Willard a 71-49 victory over Niagara in his Terrapins debut on Monday in College Park, Md., in the season opener for both teams. Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Hakim...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terps Sign DMV Trio as Part of Nation’s 11th-Best Recruiting Class

COLLEGE PARK, MD – The DMV focus continues for the Maryland men's basketball team as head coach Kevin Willard officially announced the signing of three four-star recruits on Wednesday. The trio of DeShawn Harris-Smith, Jamie Kaiser, Jr., and Jahnathan Lamothe ranks as the 11th-best class in the nation. Harris-Smith,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
hcpss.org

HCPSS Scores With First Female Football Head Coach, WLHS’ Chantal Thacker

Chantal Thacker is the newest blueprint for women looking to step out of the lane designed for them. This year, she became Howard County’s first female football head coach. It’s her fourth year teaching science and coaching at Wilde Lake High School, but her first year as the junior varsity head coach. She previously served as a defensive coordinator for the JV team.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WKRC

Issues lead to strong voter presence in Northern Kentucky

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - With incumbents expected hold onto their seats at the federal level, it seems issues are driving large numbers to the polls in Kentucky. A handful of county clerks say there has been a strong turnout here in Northern Kentucky. Campbell County is projecting 40,000 people...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Landsman wins race for Ohio's First Congressional District

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The race for Ohio's First Congressional District ended with Democrat Greg Landsman winning over 13-term Republican Steve Chabot. Landsman has been elected to City Council twice and former teacher before going into public service. Chabot has represented the district for 26 of the past 28 years, his...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra concert honors music legend Judy Garland

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There has never has never been another voice like famous actress and singer Judy Garland's. Over the weekend, the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra is performing a concert dedicated to the woman who sent the world "over the rainbow." Conductor John Morris Russell talked with Local 12's Sheila Gray...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Streetspark mural finds a new home at a Hamilton school

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Some original art finds a new, permanent home in Hamilton. Local artist and educator Brent Billingsley and his team created four portraits this past summer during the Streetspark Electricity event in June. Images of Ben Franklin, Hamilton native and musician Roger Troutman, scientist Marie Curie and...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo announces when new trio of manatees will be on display

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo's three newest manatees will go on display to the public on November 9. Soleil, Calliope and Piccolina arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo last weekend from ZooTampa. When the manatees were rescued in Florida, they were very small. Soleil weighed 53lbs, Calliope 62 lbs and...
CINCINNATI, OH

