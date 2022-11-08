Read full article on original website
It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma
Outcomes will never change without decisive action by the national Democratic Party that motivates and empowers the anemic, state-level party. The post It’s time for the national Democratic Party to invest in Oklahoma appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Nonpartisan Polling Firm Says Low Voter Turnout Impacted Oklahoma’s General Election
A nonpartisan polling firm said low voter turnout impacted the gubernatorial race where incumbent Kevin Stitt won by nearly 160,000 votes. SoonerPoll, which brands itself as Oklahoma's only independent, nonpartisan public opinion polling firm, said its pre-election polling indicated Stitt's Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, held an edge. "She was looking...
KOCO
How did Tuesday night's election impact Oklahoma state House and Senate?
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lot of attention was given Tuesday night to the statewide races and federal offices that were on Oklahomans' ballots. But there also were dozens of state House and Senate seats up for grabs. Following Tuesday night's midterms, just two seats flipped at the Oklahoma state...
KOCO
Experts explain key factors leading to Gov. Kevin Stitt's big victory despite close poll numbers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The voters have spoken, and they want four more years of Gov. Kevin Stitt, who beat challenger Joy Hofmeister by nearly 14% in Tuesday's election. So, how did the Republican incumbent pull off such a big victory when so many polls showed a close race?. The...
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
kosu.org
Native voter push not enough to tip scales of power in Oklahoma's Governor race
Despite a big push for Native voter turnout, it wasn’t enough to win the Governor’s race. According to the United Indian Nations of Oklahoma, Indigenous people account for about 14 percent of eligible voters in the state. The United Indian Nations of Oklahoma watched results Tuesday night at...
Daily Beast
ACLU Fields Reports of Oklahoma Poll Workers Telling Voters to Vote Straight Party
Several Oklahoma voters were told to vote straight party tickets by poll workers Tuesday, according to the ACLU of Oklahoma. The ACLU said the reports originated from Oklahoma County and Cleveland County, two of the state’s three most-populous counties. Oklahoma voters have the option to select a straight party option on their ballots, allowing voters to vote for all candidates in their preferred party in partisan races. But poll workers aren’t allowed to influence a voter’s decisions. The ACLU said it contacted all county election boards, who “have in turn called and reminded their poll workers that they may not tell voters how to vote or who to vote for.” The Oklahoma State Election Board has yet to publicly respond to the claims.
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: Incumbent Kevin Stitt wins re-election bid for governor
The Associated Press has called Oklahoma's gubernatorial race for incumbent Kevin Stitt. The Republican governor beat out Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister, who had been serving as Oklahoma's state superintendent of public instruction. Note: If you don’t see results below, click here. Oklahomans first elected Stitt into office in 2018,...
KOCO
Stitt, Hofmeister hope for an outcome in their favor on election night
OKLAHOMA CITY — Both Gov. Kevin Stitt and his opponent Joy Hofmeister are hoping for an outcome in their favor on election night. The election is expected to be tight in many races, including for governor. Incumbent Stitt is vying for his second term in office after being elected...
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: 2022 midterm election in Oklahoma
It's Election Day, and voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. Watch the video player above as the KOCO 5 News Team breaks down the election as the results unfold. Oklahomans decided on important races, including for governor, both U.S. Senate seats and Oklahoma’s state superintendent of...
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: Stephanie Bice wins race for Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District
First-term Congresswoman Stephanie Bice has won her re-election bid for Oklahoma's Fifth Congressional District. Bice defeated Democrat Joshua Harris-Till and Independent David Frosch. The congresswoman was first elected into office in 2020, edging out incumbent Kendra Horn with 52.06% of the vote. The race garnered national attention as Bice reclaimed...
KOCO
Oklahoma Election Results: Josh Brecheen wins race for Oklahoma's Second Congressional District
With Rep. Markwayne Mullin running for U.S. Senate, he leaves an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Associated Press has called the race for Oklahoma's Second Congressional District for Republican Josh Brecheen. He defeated Democrat Naomi Andrews and Independent Ben Robinson. Brecheen won Tuesday after advancing to...
KFOR
Election Night Coverage Blog
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The polls close at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma. Once election results start to be released by the Secretary of State, those results will be live here. We will also have a live blog below and we will be checking in with the KFOR crews who are out with the candidates watching for results.
KOCO
Incumbent Kevin Stitt to serve another term as Oklahoma governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — Incumbent Kevin Stitt will serve another term as Oklahoma governor following his double-digit victory over Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. The results come after a tightly run race by both candidates. Stitt took the stage shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to an enthusiastic crowd at the Oklahoma...
Choctaw Nation statement on gubernatorial election
News Release Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released the following statement regarding the re-election of Gov. Kevin Stitt. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for ...
KOCO
Oklahoma Elections: What you need to know ahead of the 2022 elections
Oklahomans will head to the polls Tuesday to make big decisions about the state's future. It's finally Election Day in Oklahoma, and big races on the ballot include governor, both U.S. Senate seats and state superintendent of public instruction. We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know...
Polls show a very tight race for Oklahoma governor
(The Center Square) - A recent poll conducted by Tomahawk Strategies shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister in the lead by Gov. Kevin Stitt still has a clear path to victory, the campaign consultant group said. The poll taken between Nov 1 and Nov. 2 shows Hofmeister up three percentage points over...
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt after reelection: ‘Oklahomans want to continue the momentum we’ve created’
OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican incumbent Kevin Stitt has been reelected as Oklahoma governor, beating his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister. Stitt won his bid for a second term with 55% of the vote, while Hofmeister garnered 42%. During his acceptance speech, he highlighted his accomplishments after the past four years...
koamnewsnow.com
AP: Brecheen wins US House in Oklahoma 2nd Congressional Dist.
WASHINGTON (AP) – Republican Josh Brecheen wins election to U.S. House in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District includes Ottawa County in northeast Oklahoma. AP Calls Races. AP will tabulate and declare winners in 101 contested elections in Missouri, including seven statewide races and eight U.S. House...
KOCO
Oklahoma Elections: Stitt wins re-election bid; Walters elected as state superintendent
Voters have made big decisions that will impact Oklahoma's future. KOCO 5's live coverage of Oklahoma's midterm election has ended. Scroll down for coverage from Election Day. 11:00 p.m. Tuesday Update: Voters have passed an almost $1 billion bond proposal for Oklahoma City Public Schools. The bond measure received the...
