Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Scott Rabalais: Brian Kelly turned out to be the grown-up in the room LSU football needed

Why has this turned into a successful first season for LSU football under Brian Kelly?. How did the Tigers go from stumbling over themselves and self-inflicted mistakes that cost them the Florida State game back in September, that led to them looking so outclassed against Tennessee in October, to peeling off three straight impressive victories capped by Saturday night’s 32-31 overtime victory for the ages over Alabama to start November?
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

FRIDAY'S TOP MATCHUPS: Check out these three games to watch

This is an intriguing first-round Division II nonselect game. It could be a pivotal win for Brusly (6-4), a 16th seed in its first season in the Class 4A ranks after a long 3A stint. No. 17 Abbeville (6-4) enters the playoffs with losses in three of its last five games.
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Freshman running back Karl Ligon establishes himself as one of Southern's top options

When Karl Ligon signed with Southern, he had to figure there would be a nice, comfortable spot at the bottom of the depth chart for him. Instead, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound freshman running back from Prattville, Alabama, has established himself as the team's main rusher. He got most of the snaps and carries among running backs in Southern’s 30-16 loss to Florida A&M on Saturday, and his presence has been a boost.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Basketball Adds Second Signee In Baltimore Four-Star Mike WIlliams

BATON ROUGE – LSU men’s basketball and Head Coach Matt McMahon Wednesday received the second signee papers of the fall national signing day period from Baltimore, Maryland four-star guard Mike Williams. Williams, who will play for Bishop Walsh High School in Cumberland, Maryland, is listed at 6-3, 180...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Alexis Morris, one of just a few returning LSU players, takes over the lead chair

Kim Mulkey has made “Piecing it 2gether” the theme of her second season at LSU. The first piece in the puzzle wants to help with the assembly. Senior guard Alexis Morris is the only starter returning from last year’s Tigers, who shocked the college women’s basketball world by going 26-6 overall, earning a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. She wants to be more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
theadvocate.com

Youthful Knights fall to E.D. White in volleyball Division III quarterfinals

The Lafayette Christian Academy Knights had hoped they’d be able to overcome their youthfulness and lack of experience to make a run at the Division III volleyball state championship. Those hopes were dashed at the Cajundome on Thursday, when the Knights were swept in 3 sets, 25-18, 25-17 and...
theadvocate.com

Cecilia opens playoffs with dangerous first-round opponent in Franklinton

Cecilia football coach Dennis Skains expects an uphill battle when his Bulldogs host Franklinton in a Division II nonselect bidistrict playoff game Friday. The No. 20 Demons (5-5) have won five of their past seven games. Of Franklinton's five losses, three were by a total of 13 points, including last week's 21-18 loss to No. 14 Lakeshore.
FRANKLINTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary teacher picks up award honoring her work in earth sciences

Copper Mill Elementary science teacher Sandra Saye-Foucqueteau picked up a teaching honor last month in Denver, Colorado. She was recognized at an award ceremony celebrating the 2022 Outstanding Earth Science Teachers in the country. She was presented the award by the National Association of GeoScience Teachers President Jennifer Wenner. The...
ZACHARY, LA

