When Karl Ligon signed with Southern, he had to figure there would be a nice, comfortable spot at the bottom of the depth chart for him. Instead, the 5-foot-10, 180-pound freshman running back from Prattville, Alabama, has established himself as the team's main rusher. He got most of the snaps and carries among running backs in Southern’s 30-16 loss to Florida A&M on Saturday, and his presence has been a boost.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO