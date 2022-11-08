ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Shooting Guard Signs With the Crimson Tide

Four-star shooting guard Davin Cosby Jr. has officially signed his letter of intent to play for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 6'5 guard is currently a junior at the Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C. Last season, Cosby led the Holy Rams to a 21-6 record and a playoff birth. Oats and the Tide beat out Virginia, North Carolina State, and Wake Forest to acquire the services of Cosby.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama cruises to season-open win over Alabama A&M

The Alabama women’s basketball team cruised to a season-opening win Monday night, 97-51 over Alabama A&M. In the first part of doubleheader in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama scored the game’s first 11 points and sprinted to a 29-8 lead after the opening quarter. Fans wanted the Crimson Tide to go for triple digits but instead dribbled out the clock to stick with 98.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama LB has one message for the Crimson Tide going forward

Alabama head coach Nick Saban wants the program to get better, but it starts with him. The seven-time national champion looks to improve all areas to finish the season strong, but one of his former players wants him to focus on one thing in particular. Tim Williams, a native of Baton Rouge, La., came to the University of Alabama in its 2013 recruiting class. He has been one of the most vocal players on Twitter about how the defense must return to what it once was.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama vs Austin Peay Kickoff Time Set

The Alabama football team will play host to the Austin Peay Governors at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 19. The Governors sit on the schedule as the traditional cupcake game before the Iron Bowl and as such, the game has been given the traditional cupcake game kickoff: 11 a.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on SEC Network+.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Election 2022: Republicans sweep Huntsville area legislative races

Election night in the Huntsville area yielded very few surprises, with Republicans dominating the races on the legislative and county level. Republican Senators Tom Butler, Arthur Orr and Sam Givhan won reelection against Democratic and Libertarian opponents, while Republicans also won the district 6, 10 and 25 state house races.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A woman from Birmingham died after the vehicle she was driving crashed south of Tuscaloosa. The Alabama State Troopers reported that Jamarria Montgomery, 31, was driving on Sylvan Loop Road in Tuscaloosa County when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree. The...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

Ivey refunds $100,000 donation

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. Governor Kay Ivey’s campaign on Friday said it had refunded a $100,000 donation from a Greene County electronic bingo casino tied to a state investigation.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

AAMU Remembers Beloved Student Activities Director

The entire Alabama A&M University Family shares its deepest sympathy and heartfelt sorrow for the untimely loss of one of this University’s greatest supporters—Ms. Diann Henley Greer. “Ms. Greer was not only a dedicated staff member who served as a phenomenal Director of Student Activities and Leadership Development,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Hoover Tactical Firearms acquired for $3.22 million

Birmingham-based real estate acquisition firm Sanders Capital Partners has acquired Hoover Tactical Firearms for $3.225 million. The 51,960 square-foot retail store, located on Montgomery Highway, is a locally-owned sporting goods store with a pro-shop and an archery and firearms range. Sanders Capital Partners Executive Vice President Jackson Stewart said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power's oldest power plant set to close January 2023

GADSDEN, Ala. — After more than a century, an old power plant will have its doors closed for good. The Alabama Power Company announced Monday the retirement of its oldest power plant, the Gadsden Steam Plant, after 109 years. The plant, located on the Coosa River in Gadsden, was...
GADSDEN, AL
WAAY-TV

Pedestrian injured by vehicle in Huntsville

A pedestrian suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries from a collision with a vehicle in Huntsville on Monday afternoon. Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident happened near the intersection of Blue Spring Road and Sparkman Drive. Huntsville Police are investigating. Stick...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

