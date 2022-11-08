Read full article on original website
Related
wskg.org
Hochul becomes New York’s first elected female governor
New York has elected its first female governor, with Gov. Kathy Hochul winning a full term, defeating Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin in what was a closer race than many had expected. But Zeldin was refusing to concede on Tuesday night. “I’ve had the honor of a lifetime, becoming the...
wskg.org
2022 election results: See some of the key races we’re following
U.S. Senator (New York) At 9:00 p.m., the Associated Press projects Democrat Charles Schumer wins reelection to U.S. Senate over Republican Joe Pinion and Diane Sare on the LaRouche-party line. Attorney General. New York Democratic Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, defeating Republican Michael Henry. Congress (19th Congressional District) Republican...
wskg.org
Molinaro wins battleground 19th Congressional District race
UPDATE: 11/09/22 2:15 P.M. Republican Marc Molinaro narrowly defeated Democrat Josh Riley in the battleground 19th Congressional District race Tuesday. The Associated Press officially called the race for Molinaro Wednesday afternoon.* The Dutchess County Executive garnered just over 50 percent of the vote, a lead of more than 6,000 votes, according to election night data posted by the New York State Board of Elections.
wskg.org
Democrat Wes Moore elected governor in historic Maryland race
Democrat Wes Moore has made history in Maryland as the state’s first Black governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press. He is only the third Black governor elected in the country. Moore’s win puts the governorship back in Democrats’ hands after two terms of Republican Gov....
wskg.org
Democrat Lea Webb declares victory over Republican Rich David in state Senate race
UPDATE: 11/09/22 4:40 P.M. Rich David conceded to Lea Webb on Wednesday. Democrat Lea Webb declared victory over her opponent Republican Rich David in the race for New York’s 52nd State Senate District Tuesday night. Webb leads by less than two percentage points, or 1,500 votes, according to election...
wskg.org
WSKG’s Election Day watch list
Tuesday’s midterm elections will determine whether Democrats retain control of the House of Representatives and U.S. Senate. Democrats are also defending control of the New York governor’s mansion and both houses of the state Legislature. Historical trends and polling suggest Republicans may surge to victory in many pivotal...
wskg.org
Voters approved more money for affordable housing around the country
Follow live updates and election results here. Gas prices got a lot of attention from candidates these midterm elections, but rents and home prices that skyrocketed during the pandemic are a far bigger chunk of people’s budgets — and those increases are fueled by a historic housing shortage. Voters in dozens of cities were asked to approve more spending for affordable housing, and in some places they did so overwhelmingly.
wskg.org
Environmental groups up their election spending in PA citing ‘existential issues’
STATEIMPACT PENNSYLVANIA – Citing “existential crises” related to climate change and environmental protection, national environmental groups are pouring millions of dollars into Pennsylvania mid-term races. “We’ve spent vastly more money on elections in this state than we have before,” said Molly Parzen, executive director of Conservation Voters...
wskg.org
Universal free lunch ballot measure passes easily in Colorado
Colorado voters approved a ballot measure to provide free meals for all public school students, according to a call from The Associated Press. By a comfortable 55 percent to 45 percent margin, they voted to create a program to provide those meals and help schools pay for them, according to election results.
Comments / 0