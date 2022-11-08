No. 15 North Carolina (8-1, 5-0 ACC) at Wake Forest (6-3, 2-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST (ESPN2) Series record: UNC leads 71-36-2. The Tar Heels can clinch the Atlantic Coast Conference's Coastal Division title and a trip to the league championship game with a win. The Tar Heels are also seeking to go to 6-0 on the road, which would be the first time in program history they've won six road games in a season. The Demon Deacons are trying to regroup after two straight losses that dropped them out of the AP Top 25.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO