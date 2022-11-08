Read full article on original website
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
"Secret Meeting" Decides Likely Pelosi Replacement as Top House Democrat
U.S. Depatrment of Labor (Public Domain) It has been reported by Politico that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “widely expected” to resign from Congress if the Democrats lose the House in the midterm elections, and it is becoming clear who is set to replace her in leadership.
House Leader Confirms That Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Could Serve on Oversight Committees if GOP Win Midterms
On November 7, on the eve of the so-called red wave that's predicted by many Republicans as America goes into its midterm elections, GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy confirmed that Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene will be eligible to return to serving on oversight committees if elected and if the GOP win.
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says the former president 'is not doing very well' on the midterms, and that Ron DeSantis could beat him in 2024
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist on Tuesday. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told CBS News that "DeSantis wins tonight." He also said Trump isn't "doing very well" after several candidates he backed failed to win. Former Trump White House chief of staff Mick...
Opinion: Gaslighting Phrases Manipulators Use Against Their Victims
Information in this article is based on opinion, personal experience, and medical websites, which are cited within the story. Fire Photo and Silhouette Photo by Unknown Authors are licensed under CC BY.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Issues Warning to Ron DeSantis
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, speaking at a rally Monday evening, issued a warning to Ron DeSantis, urging him to avoid running for president in 2024, according to Newsweek.
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
The Twitter account of US President Joe Biden sparked a fiery debate online as the nation prepared to head to the polls in a high-stakes election that his administration has pitched will “shape our lifetime”.“You don’t get to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars in pandemic loans and then attack my Administration for helping working folks get some relief,” tweeted the president’s Twitter account late Monday night.The message came just hours after Mr Biden rallied with fellow Democratic candidates in Maryland to send a message of optimism, despite ever present concerns about his party’s showing in Tuesday’s midterms hanging...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Trump Should Have Announced His 2024 Campaign: “He’s Put Everyone Else First”
Most Republicans are glad that he hasn't (yet) On November 8, as voting in midterm elections got underway in earnest across the United States, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene thought it an appropriate moment to offer praise to her hero - the former one-term president Donald Trump.
Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Is Completely Futile
Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.
Opinion: Manipulative Narcissists Utilize Invalidation As A Weapon
Invalidation is one, if not the most powerful form of manipulation a narcissist will utilize to devalue their victims. Eventually, they will acquire complete emotional control.
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
Detroit News
Here's why - and how - the Associated Press 'calls' elections
"The AP is not a news organization. It is a propaganda factory. American Pravda should not be allowed to 'call' elections. That should be up to the Department of State in each state, in a timely and transparent manner." The Fox affiliate in Phoenix last month accidentally aired during a...
Opinion: I Always Felt the “Build the Wall” Chant Was Racist
People say they’re worried about border security. If that’s the case, they should be chanting “We want border security.” But that’s not what they say and there’s a reason they chanted “build the wall” instead.
Opinion: Calling Out a Narcissist Will Result In Conflict
Perhaps you didn’t know you were dating a narcissist, or perhaps you did realize it and didn’t want to say anything at first. Regardless, once you come to the conclusion that they are a narcissist you may be tempted to call them out on it to try to save the relationship. This is never going to be received well because they are not going to want to hear what you have to say.
Opinion: The future may leave behind many things we take for granted today
A paradigm shift could be underway. And the world as we know it now is constantly changing in myriad ways, right before our very eyes. Many things that we've grown accustomed to may not even be in existence in the next 25 years. That's both exciting and scary at the same time!
Detroit News
Michigan Senate will have its first female majority leader, Winnie Brinks
Lansing — Michigan Senate Democrats on Thursday chose Grand Rapids state Sen. Winnie Brinks to be the chamber's first-ever female majority leader as she pledged to work to safeguard the state's economy and equality. Democrats selected Brinks during a closed-door meeting inside the Capitol two days after they won...
