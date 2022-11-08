ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

California Sells $2 Billion Powerball Winner; Wyoming Shut Out Again

The Cowboy State has again been shut out of a major national lottery jackpot, dashing the hopes of thousands of Wyomingites who've been sharing their not-so-serious hopes online that they could skip work Tuesday after a ticket sold in California won a record Powerball prize estimated at $2.04 billion.
buckrail.com

Enroll Wyoming Navigators assist with healthcare options

JACKSON, Wyo. — Open Enrollment is the limited annual window when people can sign up for health plans through the HealthCare.gov Health Insurance Marketplace. The Open Enrollment period for 2023 coverage runs from Nov. 1, 2022 until Jan. 15, 2023. The health insurance landscape is ever changing, and acquiring coverage can seem like a daunting task rife with potential for confusion and frustration. That’s where Enroll Wyoming comes in.
K2 Radio

Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of CSU

LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl likes to joke that he doesn't spend a penny in Fort Collins. Leia Bohl on the other hand. "Unfortunately, I hate to say this, I've paid a lot of their bills to the equestrian deal," Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said. "My wife has horses, so she's become good friends with the surgeons down there. And our bank account reflects that.
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway Bridge Is Finally Done

It took a long time and there were lots of difficulties. Yellowstone's Beartooth Highway Bridge is done. It took over three years to complete. Building something at 9,000 feet is hard enough. That altitude brings extra snow and a very short construction season. Materials had to be hauled in from...
cowboystatedaily.com

Why Turbines Don’t Get Blown Down In Wyoming’s Insane Winds

There's a joke about why it's so windy in Wyoming that postulates Colorado creates a vacuum to draw that wind across the state. In reality, Wyoming's southern neighbor doesn't have much to do with the winds, including this past...
aspenpublicradio.org

Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties

Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
cowboystatedaily.com

The Great Wyoming Debate: Wipers Up or Down in the Storm?

We just had our first snow and for a place with a lot of local plates, I was amazed at how many drivers seem to have forgotten their lifetime of snow driving after a summer off. When the snow came, my...
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise (Bonus France Edition): Monday, November 7, 2022

Here's a bonus sunrise that we received from one of our international readers. I know you are asking for pictures of sunups in Wyoming. Actually, the day by day sunrises in WY are idyllic whereas the enclosed picture of a sunrise near Paris, France, shows a quite busy one.
cowboystatedaily.com

Officials Say EPA Regs Raise Costs At Wyoming Gas Pumps

Every time drivers fill up at the pump in Wyoming, they might pay as much 20 cents per gallon for something called the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), and the EPA won't allow exemptions that would reduce that cost. The RFS...
capcity.news

Chronic wasting disease confirmed in another Wyoming elk hunt area

CASPER, Wyo. — The presence of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Elk Hunt Area 33 in the Sheridan Region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. A bull elk harvested in Area 33 in October tested positive for the disease. The hunt area is bordered by four areas where chronic wasting disease has previously been confirmed, Game and Fish said: Hunt Area 34, where the disease was detected in 2015; Hunt Area 48, where it was detected in 2017; Hunt Area 129, where it was confirmed in 2021; and Hunt Area 49, where it was confirmed earlier this year. All areas where chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Wyoming can be seen in an online interactive map provided by Game and Fish.
