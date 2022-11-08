Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Powerball Sales Breaking Records In Chance To Win $1.9 Billion Jackpot
An unknown WyoLotto player in Buffalo won $150,000 in Saturday's Powerball drawing by matching four of five numbers and taking the Power Play, but an overall winner was not drawn. That pushes the next Powerball jackpot at a cool $1.9...
cowboystatedaily.com
California Sells $2 Billion Powerball Winner; Wyoming Shut Out Again
The Cowboy State has again been shut out of a major national lottery jackpot, dashing the hopes of thousands of Wyomingites who've been sharing their not-so-serious hopes online that they could skip work Tuesday after a ticket sold in California won a record Powerball prize estimated at $2.04 billion.
buckrail.com
Enroll Wyoming Navigators assist with healthcare options
JACKSON, Wyo. — Open Enrollment is the limited annual window when people can sign up for health plans through the HealthCare.gov Health Insurance Marketplace. The Open Enrollment period for 2023 coverage runs from Nov. 1, 2022 until Jan. 15, 2023. The health insurance landscape is ever changing, and acquiring coverage can seem like a daunting task rife with potential for confusion and frustration. That’s where Enroll Wyoming comes in.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Transportation Commission awards $62M+ in contracts to Minnesota, Montana companies for three road projects
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three road construction projects during a special meeting on Nov. 4, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday. The contracts are all primarily funded with federal dollars, according to WYDOT. The largest contract of...
Wyoming Football: News and Notes Ahead of CSU
LARAMIE -- Craig Bohl likes to joke that he doesn't spend a penny in Fort Collins. Leia Bohl on the other hand. "Unfortunately, I hate to say this, I've paid a lot of their bills to the equestrian deal," Wyoming's ninth-year head coach said. "My wife has horses, so she's become good friends with the surgeons down there. And our bank account reflects that.
Wyoming’s Beartooth Highway Bridge Is Finally Done
It took a long time and there were lots of difficulties. Yellowstone's Beartooth Highway Bridge is done. It took over three years to complete. Building something at 9,000 feet is hard enough. That altitude brings extra snow and a very short construction season. Materials had to be hauled in from...
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Turbines Don’t Get Blown Down In Wyoming’s Insane Winds
There's a joke about why it's so windy in Wyoming that postulates Colorado creates a vacuum to draw that wind across the state. In reality, Wyoming's southern neighbor doesn't have much to do with the winds, including this past...
aspenpublicradio.org
Wyoming, New Mexico, Colorado flex strong rainy day funds amid economic anxieties
Rainy day funds are accounts states draw from during unexpected economic downturns – like the COVID-19 pandemic. Many states could run government operations on those funds alone longer than ever before due to higher-than-expected tax revenue growth and historic federal aid over the past two years, according to an analysis from Pew Charitable Trusts.
oilcity.news
Wyoming voters approve Amendment A, opening door to new revenue source for local governments
CASPER, Wyo. — During the 2022 General Election, Wyoming voters were asked to consider an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution that would remove restrictions prohibiting local governments from investing in stocks and equities. With all 23 counties reporting after midnight, roughly 57% of voters — 103,366 voters — cast...
No Jackpot Winners On Powerball But Fort Collins Gets Big Winner
For the 40th consecutive time, there was no winner for the full Powerball jackpot which is now sitting at a record $1.9 BILLION. There were however 8 people that scored some cool cash and one of those winners played at a Loaf and Jug in Fort Collins. Of the 8...
county17.com
Not much choice: One-horse races for three of five Wyoming elected executive seats
CASPER, Wyo. — Three out of five executive seats up for election in Wyoming are one-horse political races this General Election season. The only name appearing on Wyoming General Election ballots for secretary of state is Chuck Gray, who defeated Tara Nethercott and Mark Armstrong in the Republican Primary Election.
cowboystatedaily.com
The Great Wyoming Debate: Wipers Up or Down in the Storm?
We just had our first snow and for a place with a lot of local plates, I was amazed at how many drivers seem to have forgotten their lifetime of snow driving after a summer off. When the snow came, my...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise (Bonus France Edition): Monday, November 7, 2022
Here's a bonus sunrise that we received from one of our international readers. I know you are asking for pictures of sunups in Wyoming. Actually, the day by day sunrises in WY are idyllic whereas the enclosed picture of a sunrise near Paris, France, shows a quite busy one.
cowboystatedaily.com
The Move To Re-Route Interstate 80 Has Hit A Roadblock Because Of The $12.6 Billion Price Tag
Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Rawlins, particularly around the areas of Walcott Junction and Elk Mountain between Laramie and Rawlins, is beyond treacherous in the winter. Strong winds and snow accumulation force that section of busy interstate into frequent closures during the winter.
county17.com
Report: Wyoming oil rig count reaches pre-pandemic levels but gas rig count still down
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division released its Oct. 2022 issue of its "Wyoming Insight" report which indicated the oil rig count in the state has recovered to pre-pandemic levels. There was an average of 22 active oil rigs in October, up from...
Election Results – Wyoming Secretary of State
According to the unofficial results released by the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, with all counties reporting in, Chuck Gray will be Wyoming's next Secretary of State.
cowboystatedaily.com
Officials Say EPA Regs Raise Costs At Wyoming Gas Pumps
Every time drivers fill up at the pump in Wyoming, they might pay as much 20 cents per gallon for something called the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), and the EPA won't allow exemptions that would reduce that cost. The RFS...
This Wyoming Spring Even Has Scientist Baffled
This is really cool. And I'm going to go ahead and say, social media does find gems across the state of Wyoming that you may or may not be aware of. I never knew of this spring and now I'm obsessed with learning more about it. A spring in Wyoming...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Appelhans Becomes Wyoming’s First Elected Black Sheriff With Close Win In Albany County
Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans, a Laramie Democrat, made Wyoming political history Tuesday by becoming the state's first elected black sheriff. With all but mail-in and absentee ballots counted, Republican challenger Joel Senior held a 153-vote lead over Appelhans, but...
capcity.news
Chronic wasting disease confirmed in another Wyoming elk hunt area
CASPER, Wyo. — The presence of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Elk Hunt Area 33 in the Sheridan Region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. A bull elk harvested in Area 33 in October tested positive for the disease. The hunt area is bordered by four areas where chronic wasting disease has previously been confirmed, Game and Fish said: Hunt Area 34, where the disease was detected in 2015; Hunt Area 48, where it was detected in 2017; Hunt Area 129, where it was confirmed in 2021; and Hunt Area 49, where it was confirmed earlier this year. All areas where chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Wyoming can be seen in an online interactive map provided by Game and Fish.
