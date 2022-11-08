CASPER, Wyo. — The presence of chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Elk Hunt Area 33 in the Sheridan Region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Monday. A bull elk harvested in Area 33 in October tested positive for the disease. The hunt area is bordered by four areas where chronic wasting disease has previously been confirmed, Game and Fish said: Hunt Area 34, where the disease was detected in 2015; Hunt Area 48, where it was detected in 2017; Hunt Area 129, where it was confirmed in 2021; and Hunt Area 49, where it was confirmed earlier this year. All areas where chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in Wyoming can be seen in an online interactive map provided by Game and Fish.

