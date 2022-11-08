ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idabel, OK

KOCO

National Weather Service upgrades Idabel tornado to EF-4

IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has upgraded last week's tornado that hit Idabel to an EF-4. The tornado that hit the city in southeastern Oklahoma on Friday was initially rated an EF-3. The McCurtain County emergency manager confirmed that one person was killed. National Weather Service officials...
IDABEL, OK
KTEN.com

Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Surveys of damage continue for southeastern Oklahoma

IDABEL, Okla. — The surveys of damage continue for southeastern Oklahoma. Damage surveys continue to our southeast as the National Weather Service determines the details of the tornadoes from Friday night. KOCO 5 meteorologist Michael Armstrong tracked the storms and has new details. Watch the video player above for...
IDABEL, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NWS confirms EF-3 tornado tore through Idabel

IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has officially determined that the tornado that hit Idabel on Friday evening was an EF3. FOX23 visited the city of about 7,000, in Southeast Oklahoma, where the recovery effort is now in full swing. In the Country Club Estates, blue tarps are...
IDABEL, OK
KXII.com

Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.

CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Idabel church, destroyed by tornado, holds Sunday service

IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The tornado that plowed through Idabel on Friday evening destroyed Trinity Baptist Church. But it did not stop Pastor Danny Palmer from leading his congregation in Sunday Sunday morning worship. "What you see right behind me is just a building; it's just brick and mortar,"...
IDABEL, OK
KTEN.com

Tornado damage extends to Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- Just outside of Sawyer, Oklahoma, families and neighbors began the clean up effort after Friday's severe weather. No matter where you look, you'd find debris, demolished barns and uprooted trees. For Choctaw County residents, Saturday's aftermath saw a wide range of damage. The National Weather...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
kgou.org

Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road

Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
IDABEL, OK
KXII.com

National Weather Service surveys tornado damage in Texoma

TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The National Weather Service has surveyed the damage left behind by Friday’s tornadoes that hit parts of Texoma. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma. NWS Fort Worth confirmed one of the highest rating tornadoes impacted Lamar County. The NWS survey team confirmed...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KRMG

Idabel residents speak out after destructive tornado

IDABEL, Okla. — The community of Idabel has been left picking up the pieces of their lives after a tornado hit McCurtain County on Friday. Crumpled up metal, holes in roofs and whole buildings reduced to rubble – that’s what was left behind after the storm. Cindy...
IDABEL, OK
KHBS

Tornadoes, thunderstorms damage parts of the River Valley

POTEAU, Okla. — Severe storms damaged parts of the River Valley Friday night. Powers lines were knocked down outside of Heavener and Octavia, according to Dennis Yocum, emergency manager. Firefighters reported working two house fires, possibly caused by lightning strikes. One was in Poteau and one in the town...
MANSFIELD, AR
ktalnews.com

