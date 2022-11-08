Read full article on original website
KOCO
National Weather Service upgrades Idabel tornado to EF-4
IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has upgraded last week's tornado that hit Idabel to an EF-4. The tornado that hit the city in southeastern Oklahoma on Friday was initially rated an EF-3. The McCurtain County emergency manager confirmed that one person was killed. National Weather Service officials...
NWS: Tornado that hit Texas, moved through Oklahoma was EF-4
A deadly tornado that moved through East Texas and southeastern Oklahoma has now been upgraded.
KTEN.com
Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
KOCO
Surveys of damage continue for southeastern Oklahoma
IDABEL, Okla. — The surveys of damage continue for southeastern Oklahoma. Damage surveys continue to our southeast as the National Weather Service determines the details of the tornadoes from Friday night. KOCO 5 meteorologist Michael Armstrong tracked the storms and has new details. Watch the video player above for...
NWS confirms EF-3 tornado tore through Idabel
IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has officially determined that the tornado that hit Idabel on Friday evening was an EF3. FOX23 visited the city of about 7,000, in Southeast Oklahoma, where the recovery effort is now in full swing. In the Country Club Estates, blue tarps are...
NWS upgrades Idabel tornado to EF-4, estimated winds at 170 mph
IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the Idabel tornado to an EF-4. The Shreveport bureau confirmed the information on Twitter. The tornado tracked for 58 miles, beginning in Texas and ended in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Estimated winds are believed to be around 170 miles per hour.
KXII.com
Woman in serious conditions after EF-2 tornado hits Choctaw Co.
CHOCTAW CO., Okla. (KXII) -In Choctaw County, near Sawyer, Oklahoma. An EF-2 tornado that developed in Lamar County, Texas crossed over the Red River into Oklahoma, hitting parts of Choctaw County, just before 5 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service reports only one woman was injured, Amber Lowe-Danbys. Tornado...
KTEN.com
Idabel church, destroyed by tornado, holds Sunday service
IDABEL, Okla. (KTEN) — The tornado that plowed through Idabel on Friday evening destroyed Trinity Baptist Church. But it did not stop Pastor Danny Palmer from leading his congregation in Sunday Sunday morning worship. "What you see right behind me is just a building; it's just brick and mortar,"...
KSLA
Residents recall tornadic storm that took 2 lives, destroyed and damaged homes
(KSLA) — Parts of the ArkLaTex are recovering after experiencing deadly tornadoes and other severe weather Friday. There were two deaths, lots of injuries and damage reported. It made for a rough weekend for Southern Oklahoma, East Texas and other areas starting Friday evening when severe storms rolled through....
KTEN.com
Tornado damage extends to Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) -- Just outside of Sawyer, Oklahoma, families and neighbors began the clean up effort after Friday's severe weather. No matter where you look, you'd find debris, demolished barns and uprooted trees. For Choctaw County residents, Saturday's aftermath saw a wide range of damage. The National Weather...
kgou.org
Tornado moves Southeast Oklahoma polling place a half mile up the road
Storm damage to a Baptist Church in Idabel will mean McCurtain County voters will change where they cast their ballots. The move comes after the Oklahoma State Election Board declared an emergency in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Voters who normally vote at Trinity Baptist Church in Idabel will...
KXII.com
National Weather Service surveys tornado damage in Texoma
TEXAS, OKLAHOMA (KXII) - The National Weather Service has surveyed the damage left behind by Friday’s tornadoes that hit parts of Texoma. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed in Texas and Oklahoma. NWS Fort Worth confirmed one of the highest rating tornadoes impacted Lamar County. The NWS survey team confirmed...
Idabel residents speak out after destructive tornado
IDABEL, Okla. — The community of Idabel has been left picking up the pieces of their lives after a tornado hit McCurtain County on Friday. Crumpled up metal, holes in roofs and whole buildings reduced to rubble – that’s what was left behind after the storm. Cindy...
Overnight Red Cross shelter in Idabel closing today
A massive cleanup effort is still underway in McCurtain County, just days after 2 tornados hit the area.
NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in McCurtain County
The National Weather Service's Shreveport office released storm damage surveys about Friday night's severe weather on Sunday morning.
At Least Nine Tornadoes Touched Down In Texas Last Week
Severe weather brought many tornadoes to Texas last week.
KHBS
Tornadoes, thunderstorms damage parts of the River Valley
POTEAU, Okla. — Severe storms damaged parts of the River Valley Friday night. Powers lines were knocked down outside of Heavener and Octavia, according to Dennis Yocum, emergency manager. Firefighters reported working two house fires, possibly caused by lightning strikes. One was in Poteau and one in the town...
ktalnews.com
New Boston Texas Tornado Damage From Storms in East Texas Friday Night
According to KSLA News, the National Weather Service has now confirmed there were six tornados in East Texas and at least 1 in Oklahoma. The towns that showed quite a bit of damage include Sulpher Springs, Hughes Springs, Paris, Clarksville, New Boston and Idabel Oklahoma. Dozen of people were injured and there were unfortunately three deaths reported.
Texas Town Sees Major Damage From Storm That Moved To Idabel
The same tornado that hit Idabel on Friday dealt a lot of damage across the Red River in Texas. Videos and photos show some of the damage left behind near Paris, Texas. The storm leveled several homes and destroyed some vehicles. There is no confirmation on any injuries at this...
