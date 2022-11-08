Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org
Gov.-elect Josh Green is hiring for his executive office, cabinet
Gov.-elect Josh Green is accepting applications for his executive office, cabinet, and about 160 boards and commissions. Staff positions include a community affairs specialist on Oʻahu, a governor's representative for East Hawaiʻi Island, and spots on his communications team. Green’s volunteer spokesperson Hilton Raethel, also head of the...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Voters decide Trask, Waiheʻe IV will return to OHA Board of Trustees
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs held elections for six seats on its Board of Trustees during this general election. What is OHA? It came about in a time of activism in the 1970s to right past wrongs suffered by Native Hawaiians. Its mission is to improve the conditions of Native Hawaiians through a variety of programs and services.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Democrat Green defeats Aiona to be Hawaiʻi’s next governor
HONOLULU — Lt. Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat, on Tuesday defeated Republican former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona to be Hawaiʻi’s next governor and vowed to tackle the state's most stubborn problems. “Tonight is the first day of that new era where our leaders must start doing more...
hawaiipublicradio.org
East-West Center exhibit highlights hana keaka, Hawaiian theater
The art of hana keaka, or Hawaiian theater, dates back hundreds of years. Native Hawaiians combined storytelling with mele, chants, incantations and dance. They became the foundation for the cultural practice. Kumu Tammy Hailiʻōpua Baker has been working in hana keaka for nearly 30 years. She started as...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiian honeycreepers have a 90% death rate when bitten by mosquito
The multi-agency “Birds, Not Mosquitoes” initiative traps and studies mosquitos that infect native birds with avian malaria. "Birds, Not Mosquitoes" is in partnership with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. The team is currently surveying high-elevation areas between 4,000 and 6,000 feet on Hawaiʻi Island. Climate...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Firefighters continue battling West Maui brush fire
A brush fire in West Maui has burned an estimated 1.875 square miles. It was 40% contained on Wednesday morning, according to the Maui County Fire Department. Firefighters are expected to continue working throughout the day. The fire was first reported Tuesday morning in the area of Kauaʻula Valley near Lahaina.
