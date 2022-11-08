ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Misty Oswald
2d ago

I would just like to be the clerk that tells them the 5000.00 lottery ticket they have is invalid.

okcfox.com

Multiple suspects arrested after Oklahoma City police serve warrant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Multiple suspects accused of violent crimes were arrested on Thursday. Oklahoma City police executed a warrant along Northwest 39th Street. Police said there was no use of force and nobody was hurt. Nearby streets were temporarily closed but are now back open. Police haven't issued...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
GUTHRIE, OK
Journal Tribune

Was Timothy McVeigh's arrest aided by 'divine intervention' ?

Timothy McVeigh had the open road ahead of him on Wednesday, April 19, 1995, after he bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. But two stranded motorists and an unsuspecting Oklahoma Highway Patrolman stood in his way. When retired Trooper Charlie Hanger recounts the story, he gives...
BLACKWELL, OK
kswo.com

$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - $1.9 billion is still up for grabs after no one won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and after a recent win in OKC people are hoping the next winner will be from the area. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kfdi.com

FRA-GEE-LAY: Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma

Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma Over the past two years, the leg lamp has become a symbol of Christmas cheer, and one Oklahoma town is going all in. Chickasha will celebrate the grand opening of a new downtown park this weekend that features a new 50-foot permanent fiberglass statue of the leg lamp and crate as its centerpiece.
CHICKASHA, OK
chickashatoday.com

Suspects in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

CHICKASHA, Okla. – November 1, 2022 – The Chickasha Police Department responded to Walmart on Monday, October 31 on a call of a male and a female shoplifting by pushing merchandise out of the store. When Walmart’s Asset Protection Employee tried to make contact, the male pulled a knife out and began chasing the employee. Both suspects ran out of the store and got into a green, older-model minivan, driven by an unknown third person, and left the area.
CHICKASHA, OK

