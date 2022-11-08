Read full article on original website
Misty Oswald
2d ago
I would just like to be the clerk that tells them the 5000.00 lottery ticket they have is invalid.
Reply(1)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
okcfox.com
Multiple suspects arrested after Oklahoma City police serve warrant
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Multiple suspects accused of violent crimes were arrested on Thursday. Oklahoma City police executed a warrant along Northwest 39th Street. Police said there was no use of force and nobody was hurt. Nearby streets were temporarily closed but are now back open. Police haven't issued...
KOCO
Tactical units, heavy police presence spotted outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — There was a heavy police presence Thursday morning outside a northwest Oklahoma City home. Sky 5 was flying over the scene near Northwest 39th and Independence, where we saw tactical units and officers with guns drawn. Police have not released information about the situation. KOCO 5...
One arrested after alleged ‘love triangle’ drive-by shooting
Authorities say a man accused in a drive-by shooting in Pottawatomie County has been taken into custody.
Police: Arkansas murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City say they have arrested a man who was wanted for murder in another state.
1st degree murder suspect sentenced to life in prison
A jury found a man, accused of killing a mother on a front porch in front of her family, guilty. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.
Police seeking clues in Oklahoma City hit-and-run
Authorities are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run in Oklahoma City.
Midwest City officers cleared of wrongdoing after deadly shooting
Two Midwest City police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing following a deadly officer-involved shooting.
Deputies: Thousands of marijuana plants found in rental van
Authorities arrested two men who were allegedly traveling with thousands of marijuana plants along I-40.
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
Tense moments in Canadian County courtroom during murder trial
Defense attorneys and prosecutors both declined to comment on camera during the trial.
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
OKC driver crashes, claims construction site didn’t have marked signs or barriers
One driver claims that a construction site did not have barriers and clearly marked signs, which led to her crashing and breaking her nose.
Journal Tribune
Was Timothy McVeigh's arrest aided by 'divine intervention' ?
Timothy McVeigh had the open road ahead of him on Wednesday, April 19, 1995, after he bombed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. But two stranded motorists and an unsuspecting Oklahoma Highway Patrolman stood in his way. When retired Trooper Charlie Hanger recounts the story, he gives...
kswo.com
$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - $1.9 billion is still up for grabs after no one won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and after a recent win in OKC people are hoping the next winner will be from the area. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2...
kfdi.com
FRA-GEE-LAY: Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma
Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma Over the past two years, the leg lamp has become a symbol of Christmas cheer, and one Oklahoma town is going all in. Chickasha will celebrate the grand opening of a new downtown park this weekend that features a new 50-foot permanent fiberglass statue of the leg lamp and crate as its centerpiece.
Guthrie Fire: 3 bodies found in lake near Guthrie
Authorities are searching for three people in a lake near Guthrie on Tuesday afternoon.
Oklahoma man sentenced to 8 years for illegal firearm possession
An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to serve 96 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
chickashatoday.com
Suspects in Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
CHICKASHA, Okla. – November 1, 2022 – The Chickasha Police Department responded to Walmart on Monday, October 31 on a call of a male and a female shoplifting by pushing merchandise out of the store. When Walmart’s Asset Protection Employee tried to make contact, the male pulled a knife out and began chasing the employee. Both suspects ran out of the store and got into a green, older-model minivan, driven by an unknown third person, and left the area.
KOCO
4 people arrested after overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people have been arrested after an overnight pursuit in Oklahoma City, police said. Overnight, Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near Lyrewood Lane and Wilshire Boulevard where four people were in a vehicle. After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed near Northwest Expressway and...
Comments / 10