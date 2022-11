OTTAWA -- Bo Horvat scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks handed the Ottawa Senators their sixth straight loss with a 6-4 win at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. "It wasn't, maybe, the prettiest win," Horvat said. "But we've had a lot of good games where we haven't won this year. We owe a lot of thanks to our goaltender tonight, for sure, especially in the first couple of periods, keeping us in it."

1 DAY AGO