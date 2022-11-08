Colorado (1-8, 1-5 Pac-12) at No. 8 Southern California (8-1, 6-1; No. 8 CFP), Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST (FS1) SERIES RECORD: USC leads 15-0. Despite having rivalry games against UCLA and Notre Dame on deck, in addition to potentially playing for the Pac-12 title, this is no time for the Trojans to look past the scuffling Buffaloes. With a defense that has allowed 38.3 points per game in its past three games, including nearly blowing a 20-point lead to California in a 41-35 win last week, USC must get on track before the closing stretch that determines just how successful Lincoln Rileys first season in charge will be. Colorado might be happy to avoid the kind of thrashing it took in a 39-point loss to Oregon.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO