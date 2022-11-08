ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Comments / 5

anonymous user
2d ago

They've been known to create havoc, from broken fenceposts to bustin' gas lines. May come a time where you'll need to do your own diggin' to fix the sprinkler, careful not to bust their new shiny fiber cable.😉

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area

From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service and costly water meter issues.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

A warning after a woman loses $1,300 in online bank scam

HOUSTON — Online banks and financial institutions like Chime are exploding in popularity these days. They offer lower fees than traditional banks, and it is all in the palm of your hand. Except they come with some downsides, one being they are a popular target for scammers. Sonya Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations

HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Firefighters battling large blaze at north Houston herbs shop

HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a north Houston store on Tuesday afternoon. Details of the fire are not immediately available. Sky 2 was over the Flores Spices and Herbs located in the 6400 block of Airline Drive near Brenda Street. The fire was reported at around 4 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Estate on over 20 Acres Resort-like Grounds with over 14,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space in Magnolia Texas Seeking $8.95 Million

38262 Windy Ridge Trail Home in Magnolia, Texas for Sale. 38262 Windy Ridge Trail, Magnolia, Texas is a sprawling home set on 20+ac resort-like grounds with features includes twin wrought-iron staircases, custom chandeliers, 2-story library, games room plus pub and more. This Home in Magnolia offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38262 Windy Ridge Trail, please contact Ellisa Carswell (Phone: 281-609-6468) at Carswell Real Estate Co. Inc for full support and perfect service.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KHOU

Dozens of dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in the Heights

HOUSTON — Dozens of starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in the Heights, according to the Houston SPCA. The Animal Cruelty Investigation team found 50 emaciated and severely matted dogs covered in urine and feces last week at a home on E. 25th Street.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery Farmers Market relocates to new grounds along Hwy. 105

The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated to the KOA Campground on Hwy. 105. (Courtesy Joshua Reed) The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated from the parking lot of Ransom’s Steakhouse to the Kampgrounds of America at 19785 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, with a grand opening event at the new location Nov. 5. Having celebrated its first year in October, the Montgomery Farmers Market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday with vendors focused on organic products. Market owner Joshua Reed said in an email the new location allows the market better visibility along Hwy. 105, more signage and better parking availability. The new space also affords the market more space for vendors, including organic on-site food vendors, such as food trucks and chefs using all-organic ingredients. 936-255-2996. www.montgomeryfarmersmarket.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy