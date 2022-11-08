Read full article on original website
They've been known to create havoc, from broken fenceposts to bustin' gas lines. May come a time where you'll need to do your own diggin' to fix the sprinkler, careful not to bust their new shiny fiber cable.😉
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area
From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, murky brown water from your tap, poor customer service and costly water meter issues.
City worker dies after being electrocuted in basket of cherry picker at Harris Co. polling location
County officials informed voters that the community center was closed "due to issues outside of their control."
Worksheet error overstates Pearland property values by $1.3B, city faces $10M shortfall
A worksheet error that occurred during the tax assessment process brought the city a $10 million deficit less than 50 days after the passage of its budget. (Community Impact) A mistake between Brazoria and Harris county officials caused the error that set the city’s general fund back $10 million, staff said.
Tomball City Council approves $6 million in economic incentives for Costco
On first reading, Tomball City Council approved $6 million in economic incentives for Costco, which is set to build a location near the intersection of Business 249 and Holderreith Road. (Courtesy Costco Wholesale) In a special joint meeting between the Tomball City Council and the Tomball Economic Development Corp. on...
KHOU
A warning after a woman loses $1,300 in online bank scam
HOUSTON — Online banks and financial institutions like Chime are exploding in popularity these days. They offer lower fees than traditional banks, and it is all in the palm of your hand. Except they come with some downsides, one being they are a popular target for scammers. Sonya Houston...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations
HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
houstonpublicmedia.org
All 10 Houston, Harris County bond proposals pass, authorizing nearly $1.7 billion in funding
Voters in Houston and Harris County overwhelmingly supported bond packages totaling nearly $1.7 billion, which will provide for improvements to a range of government services – from roads, parks and trails to public health and wellness to facilities upgrades for police officers, firefighters and court personnel. All three county...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battling large blaze at north Houston herbs shop
HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a north Houston store on Tuesday afternoon. Details of the fire are not immediately available. Sky 2 was over the Flores Spices and Herbs located in the 6400 block of Airline Drive near Brenda Street. The fire was reported at around 4 p.m.
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular Estate on over 20 Acres Resort-like Grounds with over 14,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space in Magnolia Texas Seeking $8.95 Million
38262 Windy Ridge Trail Home in Magnolia, Texas for Sale. 38262 Windy Ridge Trail, Magnolia, Texas is a sprawling home set on 20+ac resort-like grounds with features includes twin wrought-iron staircases, custom chandeliers, 2-story library, games room plus pub and more. This Home in Magnolia offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38262 Windy Ridge Trail, please contact Ellisa Carswell (Phone: 281-609-6468) at Carswell Real Estate Co. Inc for full support and perfect service.
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston employee killed in work-related incident in northeast Houston, Mayor Turner says
HOUSTON – A city of Houston employee was killed Tuesday morning in a work-related incident in northeast Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Houston Fire Department responded to the fatal incident at Melrose Park, 401 Canino Rd., before noon. The cause of death is unavailable at this time....
fox26houston.com
Family claims they missed deadline to get puppy back from Harris County Animal shelter by 24 hours
HOUSTON - State law requires all tax-funded shelters to keep an animal for a minimum of three days before that animal can be put up for adoption or euthanized. The only exception is owner surrenders. "It just doesn't seem like it's right," said Amber Reynolds. Back in July, a Pit...
Click2Houston.com
Houston man attempts to fly phones, tobacco, vape pens into prison on drone, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Houston resident Davien Phillip Turner, also known as Davien Phillip Mayo, 44, pleaded guilty to owning or operating a drone that was not registered, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas said in a Nov. 8 release. According to information presented in court,...
50 starving dogs, including newborn puppy, rescued from house in Texas
HOUSTON — Around 50 starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from a house in Houston. According to a news release from the Houston SPCA, their animal cruelty investigating team along with the Harris County Constables Precinct 1 helped rescue 50 dogs from a house near East 25th Street by Loop 610. The dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions.”
Dozens of dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in the Heights
HOUSTON — Dozens of starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in the Heights, according to the Houston SPCA. The Animal Cruelty Investigation team found 50 emaciated and severely matted dogs covered in urine and feces last week at a home on E. 25th Street.
UPDATED: Results continue to show Katy ISD tax rate election opposition; counties still reporting
Katy ISD urged voters to retain the tax rate in the voter approval tax rate election on Nov. 8. Voters have spoken, and early results show more ballots in opposition of sustaining the tax rate. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) As of 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, most ballots were counted in...
Montgomery Farmers Market relocates to new grounds along Hwy. 105
The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated to the KOA Campground on Hwy. 105. (Courtesy Joshua Reed) The Montgomery Farmers Market relocated from the parking lot of Ransom’s Steakhouse to the Kampgrounds of America at 19785 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, with a grand opening event at the new location Nov. 5. Having celebrated its first year in October, the Montgomery Farmers Market is held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday with vendors focused on organic products. Market owner Joshua Reed said in an email the new location allows the market better visibility along Hwy. 105, more signage and better parking availability. The new space also affords the market more space for vendors, including organic on-site food vendors, such as food trucks and chefs using all-organic ingredients. 936-255-2996. www.montgomeryfarmersmarket.com.
KHOU
Lina Hidalgo addresses Harris County residents after reelection
Lina Hidalgo was reelected as Harris County judge after a tight race against Alexandra Mealer. She called the win a "sweet victory."
Click2Houston.com
18-count indictment filed for Houston tax preparer accused of filing false income tax returns for others: DOJ
HOUSTON – A local tax preparer is accused of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of false income tax returns, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Krystal Wright made her initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Palermo at 2 p.m. Wednesday. A federal grand jury sitting in...
County judge race results: Fort Bend, Brazoria, Galveston and Walker counties
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — While the race for Harris County judge got a lot of attention, four Houston suburbs also held county judge elections. Three Republicans won by landslides and a Democrat held on to his seat in a close race with a GOP challenger. Fort Bend County...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect hides in day care closet in attempt to evade police after ‘jugging’ incident, HPD says
HOUSTON – Three suspects are in police custody Wednesday following a pro-active investigation that ended with one of the men running into a crowded daycare and hiding in a closet, KPRC 2 has learned. The identities of the three men are pending. All three were under Houston Police Department...
