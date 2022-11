Arizona (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) at No. 9 UCLA (8-1, 5-1; No. 12 CFP), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST (FOX) SERIES RECORD: UCLA leads 27-17-2. The Bruins took care of business in their last road game outside of California, although Arizona State made things somewhat interesting late in the 50-36 win. Provided coach Chip Kellys team wins its final three games, headlined by next weeks city rivalry against Southern California, UCLA is likely to play for a Pac-12 title with at least a chance of making the College Football Playoff. The Wildcats couldnt make stops in a 45-20 loss at Utah, allowing at least 45 points for the fourth straight game. Aspirations of reaching a bowl in Jedd Fischs second season have slipped away because of that porous defense, so a wild high-scoring game might be Arizonas best hope of keeping that goal available for at least one more week.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO