Illinois State

1470 WMBD

Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
Effingham Radio

2022 Election Results

The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
ESPN

Caroline Ducharme to miss UConn's opener vs. Northeastern

UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme will not play in the Huskies' season opener Thursday against Northeastern as she deals with "neck stiffness," according to coach Geno Auriemma. "[She's] better," Auriemma told reporters before practice on Wednesday. "Not sure about going forward. Tomorrow she's not playing but it's getting better...
1070 KHMO-AM

A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending

It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
edglentoday.com

IHSA Will Play Entire Football Playoff Quarterfinal Games On Saturday, East Side Hosts Crete Monee At 2, Northwestern, Camp Point Kick Off At 1

BLOOMINGTON - The Illinois High School Association will play all of its football playoff quarterfinals in all eight classes on Saturday as the organization released its schedule for the games on Monday afternoon. All the games will be played either Saturday afternoon or evening, with Greenfield Northwestern playing at Camp...
WTWO/WAWV

Nearly $3 million in winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois

ILLINOIS — While the world-record setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was not won by anyone in Illinois, more than 400,000 lottery players in the state can still call themselves winners. Monday night’s drawing was delayed due to a technical issue so the drawing took place Tuesday with the following winning numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, […]
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Darren Bailey concedes Governor’s race

ILLINOIS (WEHT) — As the votes pour in, Darren Bailey admits that Election Day didn’t turn out the way he wanted, but says that there’s “still room for a miracle”. In his concession speech, Bailey gives thanks to all those who helped during his campaign run, including God, his family and voters. “And friends I […]
US 104.9

Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?

The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
Advocate

Illinois Elects First Gay Congressman, Eric Sorensen

Illinois has elected its first out congressman, Eric Sorensen. Sorensen will represent the 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The district covers portions of western, central, and northwestern Illinois. It includes industrial cities and rural areas. Sorensen, a Democrat, declared victory early Wednesday over far-right Republican Esther...
WCIA

Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term.  Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis.  “I will uphold my promise to defend defend […]
Q985

Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?

Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
