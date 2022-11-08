Read full article on original website
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
1470 WMBD
Illinois union leader says “history was made” for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Top union officials in Illinois are cheering state voters’ passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which enshrines collective bargaining rights for the state’s workers in the Illinois State Constitution. In an emailed statement late Wednesday, Illinois AFL-CIO President Tim Drea said while Illinois...
Food Site Experts Say: This Place Is Illinois’ Best Steakhouse
A friend once compared pizza to sex by saying that "even if it's not that good, it's still good." Another friend added that he felt the same way about a steak, but was countered by the first friend who told him that his steak-to-sex comparison was dumb because of the price-point.
Effingham Radio
2022 Election Results
The polls close at 7:00 PM CST. Stay tuned for results as the votes are tallied! We will post results by each individual county including Clay, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Marion, Richland, Shelby, and Wayne. We’ll also have the results for the Illinois State Election.
Who Won the Race for Governor in Illinois? See Latest Results and Projections
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has earned a second term in office, defeating Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, the Associated Press projected Tuesday. See the latest results from the contentious race below. With the polls closed Tuesday evening on Election Day 2022 in Illinois, NBC Chicago is hosting...
ESPN
Caroline Ducharme to miss UConn's opener vs. Northeastern
UConn women's basketball sophomore Caroline Ducharme will not play in the Huskies' season opener Thursday against Northeastern as she deals with "neck stiffness," according to coach Geno Auriemma. "[She's] better," Auriemma told reporters before practice on Wednesday. "Not sure about going forward. Tomorrow she's not playing but it's getting better...
A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending
It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
edglentoday.com
IHSA Will Play Entire Football Playoff Quarterfinal Games On Saturday, East Side Hosts Crete Monee At 2, Northwestern, Camp Point Kick Off At 1
BLOOMINGTON - The Illinois High School Association will play all of its football playoff quarterfinals in all eight classes on Saturday as the organization released its schedule for the games on Monday afternoon. All the games will be played either Saturday afternoon or evening, with Greenfield Northwestern playing at Camp...
Nearly $3 million in winning Powerball tickets sold in Illinois
ILLINOIS — While the world-record setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was not won by anyone in Illinois, more than 400,000 lottery players in the state can still call themselves winners. Monday night’s drawing was delayed due to a technical issue so the drawing took place Tuesday with the following winning numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, […]
VIDEO: Darren Bailey concedes Governor’s race
ILLINOIS (WEHT) — As the votes pour in, Darren Bailey admits that Election Day didn’t turn out the way he wanted, but says that there’s “still room for a miracle”. In his concession speech, Bailey gives thanks to all those who helped during his campaign run, including God, his family and voters. “And friends I […]
Why The Hell Do Kids NOT Have School On Election Day In Illinois?
The 2022 midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 8th. Millions of Americans will be voting on who will be in office, out of office, bills, laws, and more. By millions of Americans, I mean millions of Americans over the age of 18 because you have to be 18 or older to vote. But for some reason, Illinois public schools will be closed on Election Day 2022 which is weird because they can't vote.
A Five-Year Illinois Drug Investigation, Ended With 7 Unlucky Illinoisans Arrested
After a five-year investigation, seven Illinois residents were arrested on some major drug charges. NewsGazette. A "highly organized" and "high tech" drug operation was watched in Illinois for about five years. The feds and local law enforcement kept a close eye on a situation that was spread across Champaign County, in Illinois.
Will Amendment 1 Have Enough Votes to Pass in Illinois? Track Live Results Here
At the very top of the ballot this Election season in Illinois was a question asking voters to weigh in on an amendment to the state's constitution. It's Amendment 1 -- also known as the Workers' Rights Amendment. The proposed amendment would essentially codify in the Illinois Constitution the right...
WQAD
Eric Sorensen leads Illinois' 17th District race against Esther Joy King
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Polls in Illinois close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Click/tap here for election results. It's finally Election Day in the United States, and results for Illinois's 17th District Representative race are set to roll in after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Looking to replace long-time Rep. Cheri...
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
Advocate
Illinois Elects First Gay Congressman, Eric Sorensen
Illinois has elected its first out congressman, Eric Sorensen. Sorensen will represent the 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The district covers portions of western, central, and northwestern Illinois. It includes industrial cities and rural areas. Sorensen, a Democrat, declared victory early Wednesday over far-right Republican Esther...
Miller declares victory in Illinois 15th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Congresswoman Mary Miller has defeated Democratic challenger Paul Lange for the 15th Congressional District for a second term. Miller was first elected to Congress in 2020. She was endorsed by Donald Trump in June ahead of her primary against current Congressman Rodney Davis. “I will uphold my promise to defend defend […]
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
Bizarre! How Did This End Up Hanging From A Tree In Illinois?
Tens of thousands of likes, comments, and over 26,000 shares later... a couch has gone viral and broken the internet. This doesn't sit well with me. There is never a dull day in the wonderful state of Illinois. From Illinoisans stealing electricity from their neighbors, to a man taking a dump in the middle of Walmart, to now this.
