The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Saints Make Decision On Veteran Quarterback Andy Dalton

It's been a rough year for the New Orleans Saints. They're currently 3-6 after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night as their offense struggled mightily. They only scored 13 points and that number likely would've been a lot lower if they didn't score a garbage-time touchdown. After the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Sean Payton Hints At Wanting To Coach 1 NFL Quarterback

Sean Payton was on ESPN's "Manningcast" this Monday to discuss the Ravens-Saints game. While on the broadcast, he made a very interesting comment about Lamar Jackson. When asked what stands out about Jackson's skillset, Payton said, "Well, the No. 1 thing is, I have a chance to be free agent, and he has a chance to be a free agent -- I would say that first."
BALTIMORE, MD
VikingsTerritory

RGIII Changes Tune on Vikings, Cousins

Former Washington Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III was once a quasi-critic of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Now, he’s singing a different tune about Cousins — and the Vikings. Griffin and Cousins were teammates in Washington for three years before Cousins ultimately took Griffin’s QB1 job. In 2012,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: Peyton Manning Furious With Bad Penalty Monday Night

A week after praising NFL referees, Peyton Manning drastically changed his tune. During the first quarter of Monday night's game, a questionable pass interference penalty cost the Baltimore Ravens an interception. While watching the replay, a disgusted Manning blasted the "horrible call." He didn't cool down while Eli Manning discussed...
BALTIMORE, MD
thecomeback.com

Ravens blasted for blatant lack of effort on Saints’ TD

By and large, the Baltimore Ravens came up big defensively in Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints. That said, the effort — or lack thereof — specifically from defensive backs Marcus Peters and Chuck Clark, is hard to ignore. The Ravens led the Saints 27-6...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outsider.com

NFL Fans in Awe of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on Monday Night Football

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is doing spectacular things against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. Then again, that’s his NFL thing. But how about this play? How do you describe this action? Jackson eluded one Saints defender, who grabbed him by the shoulder pads. Then he broke at least three more tackles downfield. Quarterbacks aren’t supposed to be able to slice through the heart of an NFL defense — with their legs.
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Matt McMahon inks two on opening day of early signing period

LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon officially welcomed two new Tigers to the family Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period for the 2023 class. A pair of four-star prospects on 247Sports, Corey Chest and Mike Williams, inked their national letter-of-intent singing papers with LSU. 247Sports...
BATON ROUGE, LA

