ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomer, WI

Bloomer man charged with seventh drunk-driving offense

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qaGW2_0j2VIZpt00

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man has been charged with his seventh offense for driving under the influence after he was observed swerving on a road in downtown Bloomer on Oct. 31.

Scott R. Kerckhove, 1726 1/2 Kranzfelder St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-7 and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Kerckhove appeared for a bond hearing, where Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a $1,000 cash bond. If he posts bond, he cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and he must take daily preliminary breath tests.

According to the criminal complaint, the Bloomer Police Department received a call about a van swerving on a road in town. The officer found the vehicle on 17th Avenue, near Main Street. The license plate matched the one provided by the caller. The driver, Kerckhove, showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test showed no alcohol in his system, but the officer suspected use of marijuana. Kerckhove was arrested and taken to the Chippewa County Jail.

Court records show that Kerckhove was last arrested for driving under the influence in February 2018. He served a one-year jail sentence.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Arcadia man arrested on suspicion of OWI-6th offense

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested on the suspicion of OWI-6th offense in Trempealeau County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 63-year-old James Angst of Arcadia, Wis. has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested after chase in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a chase in Barron County Monday. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a “suspicious” man on a property south of Barron. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department responded to the area but did not find the man. Meanwhile, a second report came in of a “suspicious” man on another property a few miles away. Deputies were informed there was a “small red car” in the area. Deputies found where the vehicle had been but it had fled the area. The vehicle appeared to have travelled through a field driveway, into a field and through a fence. While deputies were following the tracks of the vehicle, Barron County Dispatch received a third call from a home in the area. The caller said a “small red car” pulled in and the driver got out and took the caller’s pickup truck. Deputies responded to this area and found this stolen truck.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Nurse charged after removing patient’s foot without permission

ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) – A Wisconsin nurse is charged after a patient’s foot was amputated without permission, according to criminal charges filed on Nov. 3 in Pierce County Circuit Court. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand is charged with physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing great...
SPRING VALLEY, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hospice nurse charged for allegedly cutting off man’s foot without permission

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — A hospice nurse in Wisconsin could face 40 years in prison after she allegedly amputated the foot of a dying man without his permission. According to the criminal complaint obtained by KSTP, a Pierce County medical examiner first noticed during an autopsy that a foot had been removed from a body he was supposed to examine. Before he died, the unnamed elder person had been in the care of Mary K. Brown, 38, a Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center nurse.
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

2 suspects on the loose after trucks stolen in Altoona

ALTOONA Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a theft. Yesterday afternoon, the department posted a series of pictures and a video that shows two stolen trucks being driven together on their Facebook account. The first vehicle has...
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Teenager identified in fatal Polk County rollover crash Tuesday

TOWN OF CLEAR LAKE (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the person who died after a rollover crash in Polk County Tuesday morning is released. 17=year-old Alexander Moen of Prairie Farm was killed in the single-vehicle crash. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on...
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

ECASD files motion to dismiss case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District has filed a motion to dismiss a case brought against it by a group of parents in the district. The group, called “Parents Protecting Our Children” filed the lawsuit in Sept., claiming the district’s policies on gender identity do not require parents to be notified.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Drug Investigation Leads To Felony Charges For Polk County Bar Owner

POLK COUNTY -- A drug investigation in Polk County has resulted in multiple felony charges for Michael Heilman, owner of the Glass Bar in Centuria, WI, including delivery of Marijuana and possession with intent to deliver Psilocybin mushrooms. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider.
POLK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Former Osseo-Fairchild Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching a Student Appears in Trempealeau County Court

A former Osseo-Fairchild teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student appeared in Trempealeau County Court. According to court records, a 15-year-old emailed the principal stating that inappropriate touching occurred in Nicholas Bergeron’s classroom between September of 2021 and January of this year at the Osseo-Fairchild High School. Several other...
WausauPilot

Woman dead after being struck by vehicle on I-94

A 43-year-old woman died early Saturday after hitting a deer with her vehicle and then being struck by a second vehicle, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. Crews responded to reports of a crash on I-94 near Hammond at about 5:45 a.m. and discovered one car with two passengers that had rolled several times and landed in the median. Another empty vehicle was in the left lane.
HAMMOND, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Inmate at western Wis. jail found dead, investigation underway

POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- Polk County officials in Wisconsin say an inmate at the county jail was discovered dead over the weekend.According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was found in his cell by a corrections officer at 1 a.m. Sunday. The inmate was unconscious and not breathing. Despite life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail, the sheriff's office said. The inmate's identity has not been released at this time. The Barron County Sheriff's Office and Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating. 
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Michels makes campaign stop in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Republican Nominee for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Eau Claire Monday as part of his final push before election day. Michels and his “Let’s Get to Work” Tour stopped at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse to meet with voters. Michels says he’s riding the momentum and calling for change. Michels talked about how inflation is high, crime is up, and education scores are down.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KDHL AM 920

Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand

Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
WABASHA, MN
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
685
Followers
8K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy