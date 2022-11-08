Bloomer man charged with seventh drunk-driving offense

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man has been charged with his seventh offense for driving under the influence after he was observed swerving on a road in downtown Bloomer on Oct. 31.

Scott R. Kerckhove, 1726 1/2 Kranzfelder St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-7 and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

Kerckhove appeared for a bond hearing, where Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a $1,000 cash bond. If he posts bond, he cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and he must take daily preliminary breath tests.

According to the criminal complaint, the Bloomer Police Department received a call about a van swerving on a road in town. The officer found the vehicle on 17th Avenue, near Main Street. The license plate matched the one provided by the caller. The driver, Kerckhove, showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test showed no alcohol in his system, but the officer suspected use of marijuana. Kerckhove was arrested and taken to the Chippewa County Jail.

Court records show that Kerckhove was last arrested for driving under the influence in February 2018. He served a one-year jail sentence.