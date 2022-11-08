Read full article on original website
Afternoon gunfire in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
An afternoon shooting in Birmingham left one person dead. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found a male has sustained gunshot injuries. The victim was taken by Birmingham Fire and...
wbrc.com
3 arrested after person shot outside church in Vestavia Hills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department have arrested three individuals in connection with the shooting incident that occurred at Shades Mountain Baptist Church Sunday, Nov. 06, 2022. The Jefferson County DA’s office has arrested 49-year-old Lameka Roshundra Cook for Assault 2nd degree and two counts...
wbrc.com
Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
Gunshot victim stumbles into Birmingham’s Arrington Middle School, sparks lockdown
A Birmingham school was put on lockdown briefly Thursday when a gunshot victim stumbled in the lobby. It turns out the man had been shot several days ago and had just left the hospital against medical advice. Sgt. Monica Law said the situation was quickly resolved and no one at Arrington Medical School was ever in danger.
wbrc.com
Arrington Middle School place on soft lockdown after shooting victim wanders in
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The school day was briefly interrupted at Arrington Middle School today after a man who had been shot wandered onto campus. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 10. Birmingham Police tell us that the middle school was placed on a soft lockdown when a man...
wbrc.com
Second suspect arrested in Hoover double homicide
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. An’ton Je’horam Lewis, 20, is charged with Capital Murder in the slayings of Lauren Anne White and Blakely Meachelle Nelson, according to the Hoover Police Department.
29-year-old ID’d as suspected intruder fatally shot during west Birmingham home invasion
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot when authorities say he was trying to break into a west Birmingham house. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Jamel Nathan Thomas. He was 29 and lived in Birmingham. The ordeal began at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday...
wbrc.com
Family speaks out four months after devastating crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly four months after a devastating crash in Tuscaloosa County, a mother is talking about the tragedy that critically injured her children, leaving two of them paralyzed. You may recall the crash. It happened on July 13 off Skyland Boulevard, very close to I-20/59. Kara Martin...
wbrc.com
Investigators discuss the Derek Dewayne Harris cold case
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As first reported on the WBRC news app on Wednesday, investigators confirmed the remains found in Calera were that of Derek Dewayne Harris, a Columbiana man missing since 2018. Harris’ identity was confirmed via dental records on November 3, solving a four-year-old cold case and bringing some...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham man dies after being shot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Avenue O on Tuesday. Authorities said Jamel Nathan Thomas, 29, of Birmingham, was found shot at 5300 Avenue O at 12:44 a.m. Thomas was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died at 2:11 a.m. from his injuries. The Birmingham...
wbrc.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Wylam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire that broke out in Wylam early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Washington St. At least one person was injured. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Man shot during reported home invasion in Birmingham, death investigation underway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after police responded to the call of a man shot Tuesday morning. According to Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department, West Precinct officers received a call of a home invasion in the 5300 block of Avenue O around 12:46 a.m. The homeowner […]
wvtm13.com
Flames consume large log cabin and vehicles in Fultondale
FULTONDALE, Ala. — More than a dozen firefighters were on the scene of a large log cabin fire in Fultondale. A fire department spokesperson said fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Greenbriar Drive at about 3:16 p.m. Wednesday. No one was inside the house at the...
wbrc.com
Hoover PD: Charges filed in Greystone-area burglaries
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police have filed charges in connection to four residential burglaries that occurred between Sept. 9 and Oct. 8, 2022 in the Greystone area. Twenty-year-old Rodrigo Ignacio Rivera Lienan is charged with four counts of Burglary 3rd degree and two counts of Theft of Property 1st degree.
wvtm13.com
Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden
GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting that killed a 33-year-old man, injured infant
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that claimed the life of a 33-year-old man and injured an infant while in the 800 Block of 45th Place North on Friday, Nov. 4, at approximately 5:50 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Andrew Ardrecus […]
Gadsden police arrest 3 in connection with 2 fatal shootings
Gadsden police have arrested three people in connection with two fatal shootings last week. Capt. Bobby Jackson said two men are being charged with capital murder in connection with the Oct. 30 slaying of Cornell Toney. Teaontari Jaqua “T.J.” Staten, 21, of Gadsden, and Stephon Antwan Jackson, 27, of Huntsville, are being held in the Etowah County Jail without bond. The two also face charges of attempted murder and first degree robbery.
wbrc.com
BPD seeking public’s help to locate missing man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department are seeking the public’s help to locate missing 55-year-old Scott James Palmieri. Palmieri is described as a white male and 6′0 220 pounds from Birmingham. Palmieri was last seen Saturday, Oct. 25, 2022 at 5212 Clairmont Ave. He...
Man found dead in bullet hole-ridden car in Jefferson County
PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a car covered in bullet holes that was overturned on the side of the road in Pinson Sunday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were notified of a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and […]
