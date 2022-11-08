Read full article on original website
NY voters pass $4.2B Environmental Bond Act: What to know
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Election results are showing New York voters support the Environmental Bond Act, the only statewide proposition this year. Currently, 67 percent of those casting their ballots approved of the $4.2 billion in state borrowing to pay for major “green” projects. Formally known as...
Key House races remain undecided in New York
ALBANY, NY (AP) — Five U.S. House races in New York remain undecided, but Republicans are threatening to pick off more seats from Democrats and potentially grab their largest share of the state's congressional delegation in two decades. The closely contested battles include a fight in the Hudson Valley...
Unlimited money pouring into race for New York governor in the final hours
Million dollar advertising buys are being made across New York State broadcast markets in the final day before Election Day 2022. The money is not coming from small donors or large political machines. In this case, it is a Political Action Committee called Save our State NY that is funded by massive six figure donations by mega rich Republicans looking to steer the outcome of the race from incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul to challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin.
Rep. Lee Zeldin concedes to Hochul in Gubernatorial race
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Congressman Lee Zeldin has officially conceded the election, congratulating the first woman elected as governor of New York. “I would like to congratulate New York Governor Kathy Hochul on her election to a full four-year term. “This race was a once in a generation campaign,...
Here's who won House races so far to represent New York State
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — Many candidates up for reelection in New York's congressional races prevailed Tuesday. While both sides saw victories, Democratic candidates appear to have been favored as results begin to pour in. Here's a look at who won:. 1st Congressional District. Republican Nicholas LaLota has won New...
AP: Stefanik wins re-election in 21st Congressional District
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: The Associated Press is reporting Stefanik has won re-election. One of the most watched races in New York this Election Day is in the 21st Congressional District where Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is seeking re-election and is challenged by Democrat Matt Castelli. Stefanik...
New York State Senate and State Assembly supermajorities on the line in 2022 Election
As the 2022 Election began, the Democratic Party held supermajorities in both the State Senate and State Assembly, hoping to continue that control through the next election. This comes as federally, the Democratic party faced stiff competition from their Republican counterparts in the House of Representatives and the Senate. All...
Bail reform in NY: What the data does and doesn't say ahead of Election Day
Republicans like Lee Zeldin in races across New York state have positioned themselves as the solution to a crime wave they say Democratic policies are exclusively responsible for; the data isn't that simple. The term "bail reform" has become a catchall lightning rod for the state GOP. The laws they're...
Polls now closed on Election Day: Here are the key local races
Rochester, N.Y. — The polls have now closed on Election Day , with races across the country set to determine the balance of power in Congress. Republicans have keyed on the issues of the economy, inflation and crime — while Democrats have focused on abortion and climate change, among others.
Election Protection Hotline ready to troubleshoot any voting issues New Yorkers may have
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James reminds New Yorkers that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG)'s Election Protection Hotline is available for the November 8, 2022 election. The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters,...
Capitol Christmas tree on its way to DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJLA) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is on its way to D.C. There's a video posted on the U.S. Christmas tree's Facebook page of a crew getting it ready for the trip from North Carolina to the National Mall. The 78-foot Red Spruce is set to...
History made: Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first female elected governor of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history Tuesday night as she became the first female elected governor of Arkansas. Sanders defeated Democratic candidate Chris Jones and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. Sanders began her speech by acknowledging her opponents and thanking her supporters. "At the...
Sports wagering in NYS generates over $500 million in tax revenue
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Since mobile sports wagering became available in New York in January 2022, the state has outperformed all other states in the nation, according to Governor Kathy Hochul. The state has collected $542 million in taxes through the week ending on October 30, plus $200 million in...
Late week 'wash-out' possible
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It's been a while since the region has experienced a soaking rain. This year has been much drier than normal in Rochester. Through today we are experiencing the 25th driest year on record with dry weather expected through at least early Friday morning. It looks like this trend could end this Friday as the tropical remains of Nicole move up the east coast from Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole forecast to become hurricane on Wednesday
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Nicole is intensifying and expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday afternoon. Also on Tuesday, Palm Beach County called for mandatory evacuations beginning Wednesday morning. Steered by high pressure over the eastern United States, Nicole...
Total lunar eclipse over WNY early Tuesday morning
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A total lunar eclipse will be visible over Western New York early Tuesday morning. The eclipse will start around 3:55 a.m., with peak totality arriving around 5:59 a.m. During this period, the normally bright white full Moon will turn a brownish red color. This color change...
Wedding barns gaining popularity during COVID-19 pandemic
Greece, N.Y. — When looking for the perfect venue for their own wedding, Jill Wolf and her now-husband, Jeremy, didn’t find what they were looking for. So, they took matters into their own hands, literally, and built their own. “We wanted something that was kind of a blank...
Single ticket sold in California wins record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing...
Bright Spots of art and inspiration at Roberts Wesleyan
Chili, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on local artist Shawn Dunwoody and his collaboration with students at Roberts Wesleyan University. They're working together to create art pieces for the new Golisano Community Engagement Center, scheduled to open on campus in January. It will include a featured piece from...
