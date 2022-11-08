Read full article on original website
Hawks snap Bucks' winning streak without Trae Young, win 117-98
ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks ended the Milwaukee Bucks’ nine-game winning streak Monday night at State Farm Arena, winning 117-98 behind 25 points and 11 assists from guard Dejounte Murray and a spirited bench effort from A.J. Griffin (24 points), Justin Holiday (14 points) and Onyeka Okongwu (12 points, six rebounds). Along with...
10 games in, are the Hawks already Dejounte Murray's team?
John and Hugh chat about Dejounte Murray’s performance in the win over the Bucks with Trae out and wonder if the team would be better off with Murray taking the leadership role instead of Trae.
Hawks star Trae Young holding on to embarrassing title to start the season
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young hasn’t had the easiest of times putting the ball through the hoop in the early goings of the season. He struggled from the field yet again during the Hawks’ 125-119 loss to the Utah Jazz, needing 28 shots (making 10 of them) to get 22 points.
PJ Tucker listed as questionable for Sixers vs. Hawks due to hip contusion
The Philadelphia 76ers are getting set to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night from the State Farm Center as they look to build off their win on Monday over the Phoenix Suns at home. The Sixers had Joel Embiid return from the flu on Monday and he poured...
NBA roundup: Bucks, minus Giannis, top Thunder in 2 OTs
Jevon Carter scored a career-high 36 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 136-132 double-overtime victory over the host
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
ESPN
Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97
CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
ESPN
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
ESPN
Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid
Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged...
