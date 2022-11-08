Read full article on original website
Warner Robins man sentenced to 40 years following 2021 double shooting
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 40 years Wednesday following a July 2021 shooting that left two people injured. 19-year-old Preston Lamar Hughes, AKA “Draco,” was convicted on October 28 of two counts of aggravated assault in Houston County Superior Court following a two and a half day trial.
Police confirm two found dead in Warner Robins died by double-suicide
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Police confirmed that the two people who found dead in their home on Monday dies by dual suicide. The victims are identified as 61-year-old Danny Elliott and 59-year-old Gretchen Elliott of Warner Robins. Police found their bodies on 51 Cohen Walker Drive according...
UPDATE: 2 dead in crash near Smiley's Flea Market on Highway 247 in Macon identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:40 p.m.:. The victims in the fatal accident on Highway 247 have been identified. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the victims are 57-year-old Tommy Keith Smith of Jones County and 20-year-old William Noah Jones of Macon. -------- UPDATE, 6:28 p.m.:. Bibb deputies are...
UPDATE: 3 people found dead in a home in Bonaire identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:50 p.m.:. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the victims found shot dead in the 100 block of Edgarton Way have been identified as Betsy Burke, 84, of Bonaire, Tiara Burke, 34, of Bonaire, and Antwain Everett, 35, of Macon. No other information...
Founder of H & H Restaurant in Macon passes away
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Mama Louise Hudson of H & H restaurant in Macon has died at 93. Hudson passed away just after 7 a.m., acording to Bibb County coroner Leon Jones. Jones says she was surrounded by family at Atrium's Pine Pointe Hospice.
Man kidnaps and chokes juvenile in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is in jail facing several charges after an incident in Warner Robins over the weekend. According to a press release, the Warner Robins Police Department was dispatched to Wal-Mart at 2720 Watson Blvd in reference to a kidnapping in progress. Officers found that 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had arrived with the victim who is a juvenile and removed them forcefully and took them into the woods behind the business. Doobay then allegedly threw the juvenile to the ground and began choking them. A witness held Doobay at gunpoint until officers arrived. Police arrested and charged Doobay with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child. The child was turned over to HCSO Juvenile for further follow-up and care.
Man dies when hit by 2 cars while riding bike, 1 driver leaves scene, sheriff says
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road. One of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The driver of the second vehicle that also struck the bike rider remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.
