Romantic relationships are complex and hard to navigate for all age groups. Sharing your life with another person can be a challenging task and often leads to misunderstandings and arguments if those involved aren't equipped to handle hurdles in a productive manner. Fortunately, some early signs during the courtship and dating phase can give you an indication of whether the outcome will be positive if you choose to be in a relationship with your love interest. These signs are often divided into two categories: red flags and green flags. Red flags, as the name suggests, are warning signs of a person's problematic and unhealthy patterns whereas green flags indicate that the person is someone with whom you can build a healthy and fulfilling partnership.

1 DAY AGO