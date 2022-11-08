ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

ScienceAlert

Mouse Study Suggests a Surprising Link Between Nose-Picking And Alzheimer's

A new study has revealed a tenuous but plausible link between picking your nose and increasing the risk of developing dementia. In cases where picking at your nose damages internal tissues, critical species of bacteria have a clearer path to the brain, which responds to their presence in ways that resemble signs of Alzheimer's disease.
Science Focus

What’s the best thing to do when you can’t sleep?

If you’ve been lying in bed unable to sleep for 15-20 minutes or more, it’s a good idea to get out of bed and do something else (ideally in another room). The logic of getting up and heading to another room comes from considering stimulus control (we learn to behave in a certain way in the presence of a certain stimulus). We want to pair sleep (rather than being awake) with the bedroom environment. Only return to the bedroom when you are ready to sleep.
ScienceAlert

One Small Crack on a Teflon Pan Can Release Thousands of Plastic Particles

A new study reveals just how many tiny plastic particles might be seeping into our foods after contact with cooking utensils, with a small broken crack on a Teflon-coated pan potentially releasing as many as 9,100 particles. Non-stick pots and pans covered with Teflon gradually lose their coating as we use and wash them, which could be a problem during meal preparation. However, gauging just how much plastic is released is difficult. The new research looks at microplastics (smaller than 5 millimeters or 0.2 inches) and nanoplastics (millions of times smaller still), concluding that we might be dealing with a substantial number...
ScienceAlert

Can't Hear People When There's Noise Around? A Study Links This to Dementia Risk

Hearing is a skill most of us take for granted. But a study from last year suggested that adults should listen out for changes in their hearing, as hearing difficulties might be linked to developing dementia at an older age. In a study of over 80,000 adults over the age of 60, those who had trouble hearing speech in noisy environments had a greater risk of dementia, which is an umbrella term for conditions characterized by memory loss and difficulty with language and other thinking skills. But there's an upside, too: The study added to evidence suggesting hearing problems may not just...
Camille P.

Opinion: Americans Don’t Want To Work. What Do They Want To Do Instead?

The art of doing nothing is still elusive to most of us. “Rest is a beautiful interruption in a world that has no pause button.”- the Nap Ministry(IG:@thenapministry) The art of being instead of doing is an ages-old concept that’s recently been brought back to life by doormats that say “Hygge” on them or Thich Nhat Hanh’s “How to Live” boxed collection that teaches one how to fight, love, connect and so on mindfully.
ScienceAlert

'Time Cells' in The Human Brain Encode The Flow of Time, Scientists Say

How does the human brain keep track of the order of events in a sequence?. Research suggests that 'time cells' – neurons in the hippocampus thought to represent temporal information – could be the glue that sticks our memories together in the right sequence so that we can properly recall the correct order in which things happened.
ScienceAlert

The Black Death Shaped Human Evolution, And We're Still in Its Shadow

An analysis of DNA extracted from medieval victims and survivors of the Black Death shows that the monumental plague that ravaged Europe in the 14th century continues to impact our biology to this day. Not just because the pathogen responsible is still active, but because the deadly, widespread pandemic triggered adaptations in our immune system that continued to evolve for hundreds of years. The changes are not necessarily to our long-term benefit, either. Although the genes involved seem to have conferred increased resistance to the plague, scientists have found that those same genes today may be associated with increased susceptibility to autoimmune...
Upworthy

Psychologist explains green flags in relationships that many mistake for red flags and it's eye-opening

Romantic relationships are complex and hard to navigate for all age groups. Sharing your life with another person can be a challenging task and often leads to misunderstandings and arguments if those involved aren't equipped to handle hurdles in a productive manner. Fortunately, some early signs during the courtship and dating phase can give you an indication of whether the outcome will be positive if you choose to be in a relationship with your love interest. These signs are often divided into two categories: red flags and green flags. Red flags, as the name suggests, are warning signs of a person's problematic and unhealthy patterns whereas green flags indicate that the person is someone with whom you can build a healthy and fulfilling partnership.
psychologytoday.com

The Tyranny of Getting Stuff Done

Since time is finite, choosing not to do household tasks can be raising your standards, not lowering them. The anxiety to get things done is often (not always) driven by internal factors, because "stuff" doesn't actually care. It's time we push back against our overwhelming number of tasks and choose...
ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

