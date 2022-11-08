Read full article on original website
Mouse Study Suggests a Surprising Link Between Nose-Picking And Alzheimer's
A new study has revealed a tenuous but plausible link between picking your nose and increasing the risk of developing dementia. In cases where picking at your nose damages internal tissues, critical species of bacteria have a clearer path to the brain, which responds to their presence in ways that resemble signs of Alzheimer's disease.
What’s the best thing to do when you can’t sleep?
If you’ve been lying in bed unable to sleep for 15-20 minutes or more, it’s a good idea to get out of bed and do something else (ideally in another room). The logic of getting up and heading to another room comes from considering stimulus control (we learn to behave in a certain way in the presence of a certain stimulus). We want to pair sleep (rather than being awake) with the bedroom environment. Only return to the bedroom when you are ready to sleep.
Scientists Think They've Cracked The Mystery of This Cute Octopus And Its 'Shell'
Long after its ancestors deleted their genetic code for a tough coat of armor, a seafaring octopus has reinvented a recipe for making a shell. A recent genetic analysis of the paper nautilus or greater argonaut (Argonauta argo) has revealed a surprising origin for its protective casing, one that doesn't resemble the shell of its closest relatives.
My 'glamorous' van life involved a lot of sacrifices. Here's how I built it and what it's like working on the road.
Freelancer Mariah Arianna and her partner spent 26,000 euros on a renovated van. She loves that she's saving money and makes her own work schedule.
One Small Crack on a Teflon Pan Can Release Thousands of Plastic Particles
A new study reveals just how many tiny plastic particles might be seeping into our foods after contact with cooking utensils, with a small broken crack on a Teflon-coated pan potentially releasing as many as 9,100 particles. Non-stick pots and pans covered with Teflon gradually lose their coating as we use and wash them, which could be a problem during meal preparation. However, gauging just how much plastic is released is difficult. The new research looks at microplastics (smaller than 5 millimeters or 0.2 inches) and nanoplastics (millions of times smaller still), concluding that we might be dealing with a substantial number...
The UN has said nuclear war is 'back within the realm of possibility.' Here are the places in the US most likely to be hit in a nuclear attack.
An Insider map shows the essential points Russia would have to attack to wipe out the US's nuclear forces, according to a nuclear weapons expert.
Can't Hear People When There's Noise Around? A Study Links This to Dementia Risk
Hearing is a skill most of us take for granted. But a study from last year suggested that adults should listen out for changes in their hearing, as hearing difficulties might be linked to developing dementia at an older age. In a study of over 80,000 adults over the age of 60, those who had trouble hearing speech in noisy environments had a greater risk of dementia, which is an umbrella term for conditions characterized by memory loss and difficulty with language and other thinking skills. But there's an upside, too: The study added to evidence suggesting hearing problems may not just...
Almost Half of Earth's Vital Signs Are Now 'Code Red', Scientists Warn
A new report from a coalition of international scientists is unequivocal about the severity of the environmental crisis that we're in, with 16 out of the 35 'vital signs' used to track climate change now rated as code red – that is, they're at record extremes. The number of...
It Took 12 Years For My Son To Be Diagnosed With Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder
“My name is Debbie, and I’m a single 64-year-old special needs mom of modest means who lives in southeastern Washington state. My former husband and I adopted our first child, Lydia in 1998 after a long and emotional infertility journey (due to a sexual assault I experienced at 18), then several late-term miscarriages.
Opinion: Americans Don’t Want To Work. What Do They Want To Do Instead?
The art of doing nothing is still elusive to most of us. “Rest is a beautiful interruption in a world that has no pause button.”- the Nap Ministry(IG:@thenapministry) The art of being instead of doing is an ages-old concept that’s recently been brought back to life by doormats that say “Hygge” on them or Thich Nhat Hanh’s “How to Live” boxed collection that teaches one how to fight, love, connect and so on mindfully.
Chemical Hair Straighteners Linked to Uterine Cancer, Scientists Warn
Rare and aggressive uterine cancers are rapidly rising in the United States, especially among people of color, and a new study suggests chemical straighteners might be partly to blame. For almost 11 years, researchers at the US National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) followed 33,947 adults who had a...
'Time Cells' in The Human Brain Encode The Flow of Time, Scientists Say
How does the human brain keep track of the order of events in a sequence?. Research suggests that 'time cells' – neurons in the hippocampus thought to represent temporal information – could be the glue that sticks our memories together in the right sequence so that we can properly recall the correct order in which things happened.
6 ways to sleep better when you’re anxious, according to sleep experts
How to overcome stress and anxiety before bed with these 6 sleep tips
People Are Sharing Advice They Were Given Two Decades Ago That No Longer Checks Out Today, And I Bet Gen-Zers Won't Get Half Of These
"You know, you won’t always have a calculator in your pocket..."
Feeling Stressed Before You Get COVID May Increase Your Odds of Developing Long COVID
Millions of people are now suffering from long COVID, which presents with a staggering array of possible symptoms that can linger for months, or even years. To provide more answers to this frustratingly relentless condition, researchers have tested an association between mental stresses and long COVID. These stressors include depression,...
Lizards Are Eating Venomous Ants And It Could Be Critical For Their Survival
A new study has found that lizards that eat fire ants – a venomous, invasive pest found in many parts of the world – could gain a measure of protection against their stinging bites. By digesting and processing the ants and their venom, the lizards' immune system may...
The Black Death Shaped Human Evolution, And We're Still in Its Shadow
An analysis of DNA extracted from medieval victims and survivors of the Black Death shows that the monumental plague that ravaged Europe in the 14th century continues to impact our biology to this day. Not just because the pathogen responsible is still active, but because the deadly, widespread pandemic triggered adaptations in our immune system that continued to evolve for hundreds of years. The changes are not necessarily to our long-term benefit, either. Although the genes involved seem to have conferred increased resistance to the plague, scientists have found that those same genes today may be associated with increased susceptibility to autoimmune...
A Map of The Octopus Visual System Reveals Their Own Solution to Sight
A valiant effort to map the optic lobe of the octopus brain, cell by cell, has revealed a visual system with remarkable similarities and differences to our own. The parallels are particularly interesting because they speak to the seemingly coincidental nature of convergent evolution. Humans and octopuses diverged from a...
Psychologist explains green flags in relationships that many mistake for red flags and it's eye-opening
Romantic relationships are complex and hard to navigate for all age groups. Sharing your life with another person can be a challenging task and often leads to misunderstandings and arguments if those involved aren't equipped to handle hurdles in a productive manner. Fortunately, some early signs during the courtship and dating phase can give you an indication of whether the outcome will be positive if you choose to be in a relationship with your love interest. These signs are often divided into two categories: red flags and green flags. Red flags, as the name suggests, are warning signs of a person's problematic and unhealthy patterns whereas green flags indicate that the person is someone with whom you can build a healthy and fulfilling partnership.
The Tyranny of Getting Stuff Done
Since time is finite, choosing not to do household tasks can be raising your standards, not lowering them. The anxiety to get things done is often (not always) driven by internal factors, because "stuff" doesn't actually care. It's time we push back against our overwhelming number of tasks and choose...
