1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen found dead
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
1470 WMBD
Central Illinois Proud
Man found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man was found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:51 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 5500 block of N. Graceland. There they found an adult man dead. Investigators have not elaborated on the condition of the man when he was found. Peoria Police...
25newsnow.com
Central Illinois Proud
Juveniles arrested after fleeing police, invading Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two underage suspects have been arrested after fleeing police and forcing their way into a residence on Tuesday evening, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department. Members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division were conducting an investigation into a juvenile male in possession...
25newsnow.com
15-year-old victim of Peoria gun violence identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a 15-year-old as the victim of the Monday shooting near Quest Charter Academy Middle School. Merian L. Smith, 15, was pronounced brain-dead at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday morning at OSF. This is the 23rd homicide in Peoria this year.
25newsnow.com
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria duplex severely damaged in Thursday morning fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of two duplex units will be looking at over $200,000 of damage after a fire broke out Thursday morning. Peoria firefighters responded to 817 West Country Meadows Lane around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to find the back of the house engulfed in flames. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes, but not before it caused over $200,000 of external and internal damages.
Central Illinois Proud
Business burglary arrest made in Peoria County
WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest has been made more than two months after a Peoria County business burglary. 32-year-old Gregory Belville was arrested by Peoria County Deputies on Tuesday. The Department said Belville admitted to the crime, and also admitted to swallowing methamphetamine during the arrest. The...
1470 WMBD
1470 WMBD
Two juveniles arrested on weapons, home invasion charges
PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are in custody after both were believed to be in possession of guns. Peoria Police say they were investigating a juvenile illegally possessing a gun around 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, following the male to a location on East Corrington from one on Bigelow. The juvenile...
1470 WMBD
Authorites want help finding money thief
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County want the public’s help identifying someone who stole a large amount of cash in a short period of tiem. The Sheriffs Department has released surveillance video from what appears to be various local local banks and their drive-up locations. They...
25newsnow.com
Crash closes major East Peoria intersection
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - East Peoria Police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Main and Washington in East Peoria after a three-vehicle crash. Police tell us there are injuries reported, but it is unclear how many are injured. One of the vehicles, has rolled over.
1470 WMBD
Police: Two juveniles shot near Quest Academy
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police flooded an area near Quest Academy in Peoria Monday afternoon. Police were called to an area near Gift Street and Bootz Avenue around 3:30 on three SpotSpotter alerts, totaling as many as 21 rounds being fired. A spokesperson says two juvenile males were shot,...
wcbu.org
2 juveniles shot in Peoria's Center Bluff
Two juveniles were taken to a Peoria hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in the city's Center Bluff neighborhood. Officers responded to three separate ShotSpotter alerts in the 500 block of West Gift around 3:30 p.m. A total of 21 rounds were fired. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds....
1470 WMBD
Juvenile injured in Monday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile was injured Monday night after a shooting in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened just after 8:00 p.m. near Starr and Griswold, where two ShotSpotter alerts totaled around 16 rounds fired. The juvenile was taken to the hospital by a private car, but...
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for weapons, business burglary charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed on charges he stole money from a local business a week ago, among other things. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says Gregory Belville, 32, was arrested Tuesday, originally on a count of Burglary to a Business. The break-in allegedly occurred September...
1470 WMBD
18-year-old with gun leads PPD on chase Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading police on a car chase, then a foot chase Saturday morning in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says around 8:45 a.m., officers found a stolen vehicle on S. Griswold. When they attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle sped off. A short time later, the driver left the vehicle, running from police.
25newsnow.com
