click orlando
High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed
The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
Volusia County pounded by strong winds as TS Nicole moves through Central Florida
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Strong winds from Tropical Storm Nicole were pounding Volusia County early Thursday morning. Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach around 3 a.m. Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane. Hours after making landfall, Nicole’s rain bands were blasting through Central Florida. The storm surge from...
click orlando
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County: What you need to know post-storm
Volusia County’s emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways in New Smyrna Beach. Only essential personnel are allowed to cross the closed bridges until further notice.
fox35orlando.com
WATCH: Several homes in danger of collapsing into ocean due to beach erosion from Tropical Storm Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Scary video shows several homes on the brink of collapsing into the ocean in Volusia County, Florida due to beach erosion caused by Hurricane Ian and now Tropical Storm Nicole. FOX 35's Nestor Mato was out at Wilbur-By-The-Sea where the homes are teetering on the edge...
fox35orlando.com
2 buildings in New Smyrna Beach deemed unsafe, evacuated ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Two residential buildings along the beach in New Smyrna Beach have been declared unsafe and evacuated before Hurricane Nicole made landfall in Florida, according to the city. The concern has to do with the ocean swell coming within 10 feet of the buildings. Police began evacuated people early Wednesday evening...
WESH
VIDEO: Multiple homes totally destroyed in Volusia County beachside neighborhood
In Wilbur-By-The-Sea, several homes have been deemed unsafe due to storm damage and beach erosion. WESH 2's Claire Metz captured a video of the heartbreaking damage to homes. Just Wednesday, waves caused damage to a beach safety building. Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to bring strong winds across Florida.
fox35orlando.com
County-by-county: Expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties as the system made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday morning south of Vero Beach. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Here's a look at how the storm could impact your county:
fox35orlando.com
Are bridges open in Volusia County after Tropical Storm Nicole? Here is what we know
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Some of the bridges in Volusia County have been closed to traffic again due to damage, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "All bridges to the beachside are now CLOSED to traffic except for essential personnel, until further notice," Volusia County Sheriff said in a tweet. He also said a curfew was in place, and asked people to avoid driving on the roadways as buildings in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and others are at risk.
fox35orlando.com
60-foot Christmas tree toppled by Hurricane Nicole at Cranes Roost Park
When or not it's considered too early to put up Christmas decorations – we'll leave that argument to everyone else -- the winds from Hurricane Nicole (now downgraded to a tropical storm) toppled a 60-foot Christmas tree at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs. Video captured Thursday morning showed...
1 Florida county issues mandatory evacuation ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole’s landfall
"This massive storm poses a significant threat for dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, and damaging winds and gusts."
WESH
New Smyrna Beach police evacuating structures deemed unsafe due to Nicole erosion
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — On Wednesday night, New Smyrna Beach police began evacuating structures that have been deemed unsafe due to further erosion from Hurricane Nicole, which is still miles off land. The two easterly oceanfront buildings of the Las Brisas condominiums on Hill Street were evacuated. Several...
Volusia County residents, officials worried about Subtropical Storm Nicole’s impact on the coast
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beaches are at a critical point right now after Hurricane Ian destroyed much of the coast. In Daytona Beach Shores, sea walls are damaged and many of the protective dunes are gone. Volusia County is monitoring nearly two dozen buildings that could be...
First Coast News
Atlantic Ocean crossing A1A near St. Johns County, Flagler County line 😮
Warning: The following video contains language some may find offensive. This occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Marineland area.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Closes Beach Access Points, Dune Walkovers for the Duration of Storm
November 8, 2022 – Flagler County Parks and Recreation is closing all its dune walkovers and beach access points – effective immediately – for safety reasons for the duration of Subtropical Storm Nicole. “We kindly ask for everyone to please stay clear of these access areas until...
click orlando
Astor hits major flood stage as St. Johns River swells from Hurricane Nicole
ASTOR, Fla. – The St. Johns River is rising faster than expected in the Astor area and has hit major flood stage because of Hurricane Nicole. The huge wind field from Nicole is pushing in on Lake George, north of Astor, causing a backup upstream on the St. Johns River, according to News 6 Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.
fox35orlando.com
I-4 lanes reopen after pothole diverts traffic in Seminole County
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Drivers along westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Seminole County were advised of a pothole that had opened up on the roadway just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic was forced traffic to merge into one lane prompting rush hour delays, while the hole was assessed. The...
fox35orlando.com
Rose Bay Dam in Port Orange breaches, several hundred homes at risk
PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange officials say the Rose Bay Dam has breached – possibly leaving several hundred homes at risk after Tropical Storm Nicole. Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette said Thursday that the seawall and bank on the north end of the Cambridge Canal drainage system have been compromised and the tide at Rose Bay is pushing rising water in the area.
villages-news.com
District Office offers updated information about trash pickup during tropical storm
The District Office is offering updated information about trash pickup during Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation schedule changes. Community Development District 12 and...
