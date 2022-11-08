ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

click orlando

High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed

The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County: What you need to know post-storm

Volusia County’s emergency management officials continue to monitor impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood has ordered the closure of all bridges to the beachside with the exception of the North and South Causeways in New Smyrna Beach. Only essential personnel are allowed to cross the closed bridges until further notice.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

County-by-county: Expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties as the system made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday morning south of Vero Beach. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. Here's a look at how the storm could impact your county:
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Are bridges open in Volusia County after Tropical Storm Nicole? Here is what we know

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Some of the bridges in Volusia County have been closed to traffic again due to damage, according to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. "All bridges to the beachside are now CLOSED to traffic except for essential personnel, until further notice," Volusia County Sheriff said in a tweet. He also said a curfew was in place, and asked people to avoid driving on the roadways as buildings in Wilbur-by-the-Sea have collapsed and others are at risk.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Astor hits major flood stage as St. Johns River swells from Hurricane Nicole

ASTOR, Fla. – The St. Johns River is rising faster than expected in the Astor area and has hit major flood stage because of Hurricane Nicole. The huge wind field from Nicole is pushing in on Lake George, north of Astor, causing a backup upstream on the St. Johns River, according to News 6 Meteorologist Jonathan Kegges.
ASTOR, FL
fox35orlando.com

Rose Bay Dam in Port Orange breaches, several hundred homes at risk

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - Port Orange officials say the Rose Bay Dam has breached – possibly leaving several hundred homes at risk after Tropical Storm Nicole. Port Orange Mayor Don Burnette said Thursday that the seawall and bank on the north end of the Cambridge Canal drainage system have been compromised and the tide at Rose Bay is pushing rising water in the area.
PORT ORANGE, FL

