Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony
Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Pence says of a Trump run in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday appeared to hold back from supporting Donald Trump if the former president were to run again in 2024 and become the Republican nominee. “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more,” Pence said at a Georgetown University event late Wednesday when asked...
MSNBC
Supreme Court tells Lindsey Graham what he didn’t want to hear
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas raised a few eyebrows last week. Sen. Lindsey Graham was scheduled to testify in Georgia’s criminal investigation into alleged election interference, the South Carolina Republican had appealed to the high court, and the far-right justice gave the senator a temporary reprieve, pausing the process.
Watchdog group CREW wants to disqualify Trump under 14th Amendment if he runs for president again
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington told former President Donald Trump on Thursday that if he tries to return to the White House or runs for any other political office in 2024, the D.C.-based watchdog will, using the 14th Amendment's anti-insurrectionist clause, attempt to disqualify him for fomenting last year's deadly right-wing riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump fires warning shot at Pompeo and Pence: 'Very disloyal' if Cabinet members run in 2024
Former President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that former Vice President Mike Pence and former Cabinet members would be "very disloyal" if they ran against him for the Republican Party nomination for president in 2024. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki...
Washington Examiner
Katie Hobbs rips Kari Lake as 'extremist firebrand who isn't qualified' in Fox News op-ed
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs made a last-ditch effort to reach voters across the aisle, writing an op-ed piece for Fox News that denounces her Republican opponent Kari Lake as an “extremist firebrand who isn't qualified” for office. In the op-ed published on Saturday, Hobbs praised the Grand...
Clarence Thomas Halts Lindsey Graham’s Testimony in Election Probe
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas singularly suspended Sen. Lindsey Graham’s anticipated testimony before a Georgia grand jury on Monday. Graham has been fighting the subpoena, which requires him to testify in the investigation into Trump and his associates’ alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election, since it was given in July. The temporary block comes just three days after Graham asked the Supreme Court to stay the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision on Thursday, requiring Graham to respond to the subpoena. Thomas, whose position as justice allows him to handle emergency appeals like Graham’s, reportedly acted alone on Monday to give SCOTUS more time to process Graham’s request. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has until Thursday to convince the nation’s highest court why the South Carolina senator should have to respond to the grand jury.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Pence says Trump's decision to deny 2020 election results was 'a new low'
In an excerpt from his forthcoming book 'So Help Me God,' former Vice President Mike Pence blamed former President Donald Trump for the events of Jan. 6, saying that meetings, where Trump's advisers urged him to deny the election results, were "a new low." In the excerpt published by Axios,...
Trump Ally Peter Navarro Prepares Surprise Witnesses for Contempt Trial
Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro is attempting to call several surprise witnesses—including himself—to testify as he defends himself from contempt of Congress charges stemming from his alleged role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Navarro, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump and one...
Hillary Clinton blasts Lindsey Graham for joining Trump 'cult'
Hillary Clinton denounced Republicans who align themselves closely with former President Donald Trump as being part of a “cult,” particularly taking aim at Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as someone she believes abandoned his values when Trump took office in 2016. In an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid on...
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:56 p.m. EST
Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos. Elon Musk is seeking to reassure big companies that advertise on Twitter that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform won’t harm their brands. He acknowledged that some “dumb things” might happen on his way to creating a better, safer user experience. The latest erratic move on the minds of major advertisers was Musk’s decision to abolish a new “official” label on high-profile Twitter accounts just hours after introducing it. Twitter began adding the gray labels to some prominent accounts, including brands like Coca-Cola, Nike and Apple. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
Ex-D.C. Cop Michael Fanone Shares Uncensored Opinion Of Kari Lake On Live TV
The Capitol riot survivor had choice words for Arizona's election-denying Republican nominee for governor.
Trump Investigation Ramps Up Before Expected 2024 Announcement
The special master appointed in Donald Trump's classified documents case has announced he will be consulting with the National Archives and Records Administration to discuss its practices regarding the categorization of materials under the Presidents Record Act. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was tasked with independently reviewing the thousands of documents...
CNBC
Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel briefed on multiple calls between Secret Service and Oath Keepers, NBC News reports
A member of the Secret Service had multiple phone calls in 2020 with members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters has been briefed on those calls by the Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting presidents.
KCCI.com
Trump says he will 'very, very, very probably' run again in 2024
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On Thursday, during a rally in Sioux City, former President Donald Trump discussed the probability of running for president again. Trump was in Iowa rallying for Republican candidates on next week's midterm ballot. There were three Iowan candidates featured at the rally: Iowa Gov. Kim...
On election eve, Trump teases 'very big announcement' amid 2024 speculation
After stoking speculation Monday that he would use an Ohio campaign rally to launch his 2024 presidential bid, former President Donald Trump did not unveil his political plans — but he did set a date for a likely campaign launch next week.
