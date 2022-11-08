ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

The Independent

Trump news – live: Supreme Court shields Trump tax returns but lifts hold on Lindsey Graham Georgia testimony

Donald Trump has been granted a temporary stay in his effort to keep the House Ways and Means Committee from gaining access to tax returns, with chief Supreme Court justice John Roberts giving the committee until next Thursday to respond.Mr Trump has fought for years to prevent the committee from accessing the returns, which he has long claimed he cannot reveal because he is supposedly under audit. The developments come as two separate cases involving him, his finances and his businesses get underway in New York.In less good news for Mr Trump, the Supreme Court also said that it...
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

Supreme Court tells Lindsey Graham what he didn’t want to hear

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas raised a few eyebrows last week. Sen. Lindsey Graham was scheduled to testify in Georgia’s criminal investigation into alleged election interference, the South Carolina Republican had appealed to the high court, and the far-right justice gave the senator a temporary reprieve, pausing the process.
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Watchdog group CREW wants to disqualify Trump under 14th Amendment if he runs for president again

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington told former President Donald Trump on Thursday that if he tries to return to the White House or runs for any other political office in 2024, the D.C.-based watchdog will, using the 14th Amendment's anti-insurrectionist clause, attempt to disqualify him for fomenting last year's deadly right-wing riot at the U.S. Capitol.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Clarence Thomas Halts Lindsey Graham’s Testimony in Election Probe

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas singularly suspended Sen. Lindsey Graham’s anticipated testimony before a Georgia grand jury on Monday. Graham has been fighting the subpoena, which requires him to testify in the investigation into Trump and his associates’ alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election, since it was given in July. The temporary block comes just three days after Graham asked the Supreme Court to stay the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision on Thursday, requiring Graham to respond to the subpoena. Thomas, whose position as justice allows him to handle emergency appeals like Graham’s, reportedly acted alone on Monday to give SCOTUS more time to process Graham’s request. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has until Thursday to convince the nation’s highest court why the South Carolina senator should have to respond to the grand jury.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Ally Peter Navarro Prepares Surprise Witnesses for Contempt Trial

Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro is attempting to call several surprise witnesses—including himself—to testify as he defends himself from contempt of Congress charges stemming from his alleged role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Navarro, a prominent ally of former President Donald Trump and one...
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 8:56 p.m. EST

Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos. Elon Musk is seeking to reassure big companies that advertise on Twitter that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform won’t harm their brands. He acknowledged that some “dumb things” might happen on his way to creating a better, safer user experience. The latest erratic move on the minds of major advertisers was Musk’s decision to abolish a new “official” label on high-profile Twitter accounts just hours after introducing it. Twitter began adding the gray labels to some prominent accounts, including brands like Coca-Cola, Nike and Apple. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Trump Investigation Ramps Up Before Expected 2024 Announcement

The special master appointed in Donald Trump's classified documents case has announced he will be consulting with the National Archives and Records Administration to discuss its practices regarding the categorization of materials under the Presidents Record Act. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was tasked with independently reviewing the thousands of documents...
FLORIDA STATE
KCCI.com

Trump says he will 'very, very, very probably' run again in 2024

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On Thursday, during a rally in Sioux City, former President Donald Trump discussed the probability of running for president again. Trump was in Iowa rallying for Republican candidates on next week's midterm ballot. There were three Iowan candidates featured at the rally: Iowa Gov. Kim...
SIOUX CITY, IA

