Renault to reorganise towards electric future

By Taimaz SZIRNIKS, Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
 2 days ago
The flagship division of Renault's reorganisation is Ampere /AFP/File

French automaker Renault will pitch investors Tuesday on its planned green revamp, with two spin-offs: a new electric-vehicle unit and a subsidiary for thermal and hybrid assets.

The electric vehicle market is expected to grow rapidly in response to consumers' worries about climate change, putting pressure on manufacturers to develop less polluting products.

The European Union last month agreed to phase out new CO2-emitting vehicles by 2035, a move set to turbo-charge the production of electric prototypes on the continent.

At an investor day in Paris on Tuesday, Renault is expected to outline its green transformation.

The flagship division of the carmaker's reorganisation is Ampere, a split-off expected to employ around 10,000 staff in France and produce electric vehicles in the north.

Renault plans to invite investment in Ampere but would remain the majority shareholder.

Renault also intends to combine its technological, manufacturing, and research and development activities for its hybrid and internal-combustion vehicles in a subsidiary called "Horse".

The subsidiary is expected to employ an estimated 19,000 people across Europe, China and South America.

Chinese car manufacturer Geely is being considered for a stake in the company.

"We are designing an agile and innovative organisation to manage the volatility and accelerated technological evolution of our time," said Renault CEO Luca de Meo.

Investors on Monday expressed their interest in Renault's transformation, with the group's shares climbing 3.77 percent on the Paris stock market.

The company suffered a historic loss in 2020 and its recovery was destabilised by its withdrawal from Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The value of traditional car manufacturers pales in comparison to new players on the market specialising in electric vehicles such as Elon Musk's Tesla or Chinese firm BYD.

Renault still needs large investment to accelerate its electric transformation, according to plans it presented in 2020.

US giant Ford has taken similar steps, announcing the creation of the "Ford Model E" earlier this year.

Renault's sales of traditional internal-combustion vehicles are falling. In the first nine months of 2022, hybrid and electric vehicles represented 38 percent of the brand's registrations in Europe, a year-on-year increase of 12 percent.

The planned separation of Renault's electric and conventional production has concerned trade unions after several waves of job cuts.

Related
nextbigfuture.com

Electric Batteries and Electric Cars by 2030

Reuters reports that the world’s top automakers are planning to spend nearly $1.2 trillion through 2030 to develop and produce millions of electric vehicles, along with the batteries and raw materials to support that production. EVs, carmakers and their battery partners are planning to install 5.8 terawatt-hours of battery...
torquenews.com

Kia And Hyundai Favoring Hybrids Over EVs For U.S. Market

Last month, Kia and Hyundai achieved all-time record hybrid vehicle sales in the U.S. While this news may be a sign of improved supply chains, specifically for automotive grade microchips, it also raises interesting questions about the effectiveness of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and raises doubt that the South Korean brands will continue to vie for leadership in the electric vehicle (EV) market space, in the near term.
The Guardian

World’s biggest carmakers to build 400m more vehicles than 1.5C climate target will allow

The world’s biggest carmakers plan to build about 400m more diesel and petrol cars than what is sustainable to contain global heating, a study has found. Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), the University of Applied Sciences of the Industry in Bergisch Gladbach and Greenpeace Germany compared the rate at which the world needed to embrace zero-emissions vehicles with the rate at which major car companies were planning to produce various models.
teslarati.com

Volvo continues rapid electrification with new electric 7 seater, the EX90

Volvo has unveiled its next electric vehicle offering, a full-sized 7-seater SUV, the Volvo EX90. Volvo had three clear focuses with their newest electric vehicle; internal capacity, safety, and sustainability. The Volvo EX90 seats 7, uses a suite of new safety features, and employs a laundry list of recycled materials throughout the vehicle. With success on these fronts and in a market with low competition (7-seater electric vehicles), Volvo might have created an enticing offering at just the right time.
US News and World Report

Renault’s Talks With Geely Complicated by Nissan Concerns -Sources

BEIJING/TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co's concerns about technology transfers have complicated its partner Renault's plans to sell a large stake in its gasoline-engine business to China's Geely, three people familiar with the talks said. Renault is pursuing a complex two-pronged restructuring. On one hand, it is aiming to revamp...
Top Speed

What If This China-Bound Honda e:N2 Concept Is The Future Of Honda’s Global EV Portfolio?

After introducing the U.S.-bound Prologue electric SUV, Honda debuted a new EV prototype at the Fifth China International Import Expo named the e:N2 Concept, as a part of its e:N Series models, which will be sold exclusively in China. The concept looks far sleeker than the relatively mundane Prologue, and it should compete with the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The e:N2 will hit production sometime in 2027, which means Honda has a considerable amount of time to fine-tune the car.
The Independent

Sales of used electric cars hit new high

Sales of used pure electric cars have reached a record high.Some 16,775 used pure battery electric cars were bought in the UK between July and September, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.That is 44.1% more than during the same period last year.Sales of used hybrid electrics were up 2.5% year-on-year, but demand for plug-in hybrids fell by 5.8%.It’s great to see a growing number of used buyers able to get into an electric carMike Hawes, SMMTThe market share of all used electrified cars rose from 3.3% to 4.0%.The overall number of used cars bought between July and...
electrek.co

Geely’s Radar Auto launches RD6 electric pickup in China for under $25K

Less than six months after Geely Group announced a new outdoors-centric marque called Radar Auto, the nascent brand has launched its first electric pickup truck in China – the RD6. Production is officially underway overseas and order books have opened, starting at an MSRP around $25,000. Radar Auto may...
insideevs.com

Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs

Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
BBC

Why an old train could point to a clean energy future

An old diesel freight train in British Columbia, Canada is about to get a new lease of life. Local firm Hydrogen in Motion (H2M) is currently converting the Green Goat locomotive to run on a mix of hydrogen and battery power. The so-called switcher locomotive performs tasks such as transporting...
US News and World Report

SEAT-VW Says to Go Ahead With Spanish E-Car, Battery Project

MADRID (Reuters) -Volkswagen's Spanish unit SEAT will go ahead with a mega project to make electric vehicles and batteries after overcoming initial reservations about the size of government subsidies for the venture of strategic importance for Spain, it said on Wednesday. The SEAT-led project, in which 60 other Volkswagen-linked companies...
Reuters

Japan's Honda launches new EV model in China

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co (7267.T) unveiled the second model of its new China-only electric vehicle (EV) lineup on Saturday, targeting the fast-growing, battery-driven car segment in the world's largest auto market.
Reuters

China certifies Embraer jet that could take on homegrown model

BEIJING/SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said on Thursday that China's aviation regulator had certified its E190-E2 regional jet for operations in the country, a move that would allow it to compete against China's homegrown ARJ21 regional jet.
