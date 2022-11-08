ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Stefan Berger explains the reason behind the delay in MiCA voting

As the Plenary vote for the landmark Pan-European crypto legislation, Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA), has been rescheduled from the end of 2022 to February 2023, Stefan Berger believes that to be a matter of technical necessity. Responding to Cointelegraph’s request for more info, Berger, a member of the European...
CoinTelegraph

DeFi faces criticism for denying user access based on wallet content

While decentralized finance (DeFi) is expected to be an upgrade to traditional finance mechanisms, some believe that denying users access to decentralized exchanges based on their wallets is a backward move. In a tweet, entrepreneur Brad Mills criticized DeFi for denying users access to decentralized exchanges (DEXs) due to various...
CoinTelegraph

In staff letter, Binance CEO embraces scrutiny from regulators amid potential FTX deal

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the CEO of crypto exchange Binance, warned users its intention to acquire FTX may invite scrutiny from global regulators — but the firm is ready. In a letter to Binance staff tweeted on Nov. 9, CZ said though the deal to acquire another major crypto exchange was still in the works, regulators would likely “scrutinize exchanges even more” and make it difficult to acquire operating licenses. He added that if the deal resulted in FTX going down, it would be a loss for the crypto industry and not a “win” for Binance.
trading-education.com

Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?

Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
tokenist.com

Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
CoinTelegraph

NFT trademark filings grow in 2022: Nifty Newsletter, Nov. 2–8

In this week’s newsletter, read about how trademark applications for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse have grown in the United States. Check out how NFT marketplace OpenSea has launched a tool that can enforce NFT royalties on-chain and how the Chinese city of Wuhan backpedaled on its NFT plans while still pursuing the growth of metaverse economies.
Gizmodo

DOJ and SEC Investigating FTX Collapse as Entire Crypto Market Plunges

The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating FTX, a crypto platform that halted withdrawals on Tuesday, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. And while the SEC’s investigation has reportedly been going “for months,” the agency’s scrutiny has only expanded this week following the liquidity crisis at FTX, which has caused the entire cryptocurrency market to tank.
CoinTelegraph

US lawmaker warns of ‘major consequences’ for users of unregulated crypto firms, citing FTX

Maxine Waters, chair of the United States House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, pushed for additional federal oversight of crypto trading platforms and consumer protection amid FTX facing liquidity issues. In a Nov. 10 statement, Waters cited FTX’s difficulties as the latest example of incidents “involving the collapse of cryptocurrency...
CoinTelegraph

Rivals steadfast even as two Aussie crypto ETF providers bail

Two digital asset exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers in Australia are set to leave the market amid heightened regulator scrutiny and a deepened crypto winter, though some remain bullish about the market’s prospects. In the last week, Australian crypto ETF providers including Holon Investments and Cosmos Asset Management have indicated...
PYMNTS

Report: SEC and CFTC Investigating Crypto Exchanges FTX and FTX US

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are reportedly investigating the FTX cryptocurrency exchange companies on a number of fronts. The regulators are looking at possible mishandling of customer funds by FTX.com, the crypto lending activities of FTX US, and the relationships between FTX.com...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price risks $17K amid claim Binance may reject FTX takeover

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $17,000 on Nov. 9 as rumors spread over crypto exchange Binance exiting a deal to buy embattled competitor FTX. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $16,936 on Bitstamp before rebounding. The latest dive hit an already shaky market, which had reacted badly...
The Associated Press

Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout

NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Tuesday that his company had signed a letter of intent to buy FTX because the smaller exchange was experiencing a “significant liquidity crunch.” The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy