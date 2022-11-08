Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the CEO of crypto exchange Binance, warned users its intention to acquire FTX may invite scrutiny from global regulators — but the firm is ready. In a letter to Binance staff tweeted on Nov. 9, CZ said though the deal to acquire another major crypto exchange was still in the works, regulators would likely “scrutinize exchanges even more” and make it difficult to acquire operating licenses. He added that if the deal resulted in FTX going down, it would be a loss for the crypto industry and not a “win” for Binance.

