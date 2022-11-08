Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Stefan Berger explains the reason behind the delay in MiCA voting
As the Plenary vote for the landmark Pan-European crypto legislation, Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA), has been rescheduled from the end of 2022 to February 2023, Stefan Berger believes that to be a matter of technical necessity. Responding to Cointelegraph’s request for more info, Berger, a member of the European...
CoinTelegraph
MiCA proponent cites FTX in advocating for regulation: ‘Crypto assets are not play money’
European Parliament economics committee member Stefan Berger has compared the current situation with FTX to the 2008 financial crisis, using “such Lehman Brothers moments” in justifying the need for regulating crypto. In a Nov. 9 tweet, Berger said proper regulation was needed to avoid issues that “cost enormous...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi faces criticism for denying user access based on wallet content
While decentralized finance (DeFi) is expected to be an upgrade to traditional finance mechanisms, some believe that denying users access to decentralized exchanges based on their wallets is a backward move. In a tweet, entrepreneur Brad Mills criticized DeFi for denying users access to decentralized exchanges (DEXs) due to various...
CoinTelegraph
In staff letter, Binance CEO embraces scrutiny from regulators amid potential FTX deal
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, the CEO of crypto exchange Binance, warned users its intention to acquire FTX may invite scrutiny from global regulators — but the firm is ready. In a letter to Binance staff tweeted on Nov. 9, CZ said though the deal to acquire another major crypto exchange was still in the works, regulators would likely “scrutinize exchanges even more” and make it difficult to acquire operating licenses. He added that if the deal resulted in FTX going down, it would be a loss for the crypto industry and not a “win” for Binance.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: SEC Case Takes Surprising Turn As Coinbase Asks Court For Permission To Support Ripple
America’s largest crypto exchange, Coinbase, has come out in support of Ripple amid its ongoing legal brawl with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which could get the final say by the first half of 2023. Coinbase Throws Weight Behind Ripple. In a series of tweets on Oct 31,...
The Collapse Of One Of The Largest Crypto Platforms Shows How Much Of The Industry Appears To Be “Smoke And Mirrors”: Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senator Warren has called for a strict regulatory framework to be established in the crypto industry. Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong and Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have also blamed a lack of regulatory clarity in the US as the main reason compelling exchanges to settle abroad. Senator Elizabeth Warren has once...
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
trading-education.com
Shiba Inu vs Cardano: Which Cryptocurrency Will Reach US$1 Before 2023 Ends?
Cardano and Shibu Inu are both efficient networks with a great future in the blockchain industry. Both networks are among the hottest networks within the crypto-verse. However, these altcoins can get quite competitive when it comes to blockchain developments and market reach. In the past weeks alone, Shiba Inu has...
tokenist.com
Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
CNBC
Ukraine attacks Russian units in Kherson, saying Moscow didn't request a 'green corridor' for withdrawal
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia has suffered another self-inflicted blow to morale this week after it announced Wednesday that it will withdraw its troops from a significant part of the southern Kherson region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
CoinTelegraph
NFT trademark filings grow in 2022: Nifty Newsletter, Nov. 2–8
In this week’s newsletter, read about how trademark applications for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse have grown in the United States. Check out how NFT marketplace OpenSea has launched a tool that can enforce NFT royalties on-chain and how the Chinese city of Wuhan backpedaled on its NFT plans while still pursuing the growth of metaverse economies.
Gizmodo
DOJ and SEC Investigating FTX Collapse as Entire Crypto Market Plunges
The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating FTX, a crypto platform that halted withdrawals on Tuesday, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. And while the SEC’s investigation has reportedly been going “for months,” the agency’s scrutiny has only expanded this week following the liquidity crisis at FTX, which has caused the entire cryptocurrency market to tank.
CoinTelegraph
US lawmaker warns of ‘major consequences’ for users of unregulated crypto firms, citing FTX
Maxine Waters, chair of the United States House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, pushed for additional federal oversight of crypto trading platforms and consumer protection amid FTX facing liquidity issues. In a Nov. 10 statement, Waters cited FTX’s difficulties as the latest example of incidents “involving the collapse of cryptocurrency...
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Royalty-enforcing NFTs a ‘new asset class,’ South Korea buys NFTs with CBDC and more
Royalty enforcing NFTs to be a ‘new asset class:’ Magic Eden CEO. Jack Lu, the CEO of Solana-based nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace Magic Eden, has floated the idea of NFTs designed to enforce royalties. Lu said in an address at Solana’s Breakpoint 2022 conference on Nov. 5 that...
CoinTelegraph
Rivals steadfast even as two Aussie crypto ETF providers bail
Two digital asset exchange-traded fund (ETF) issuers in Australia are set to leave the market amid heightened regulator scrutiny and a deepened crypto winter, though some remain bullish about the market’s prospects. In the last week, Australian crypto ETF providers including Holon Investments and Cosmos Asset Management have indicated...
Report: SEC and CFTC Investigating Crypto Exchanges FTX and FTX US
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are reportedly investigating the FTX cryptocurrency exchange companies on a number of fronts. The regulators are looking at possible mishandling of customer funds by FTX.com, the crypto lending activities of FTX US, and the relationships between FTX.com...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price risks $17K amid claim Binance may reject FTX takeover
Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $17,000 on Nov. 9 as rumors spread over crypto exchange Binance exiting a deal to buy embattled competitor FTX. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $16,936 on Bitstamp before rebounding. The latest dive hit an already shaky market, which had reacted badly...
Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout
NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Tuesday that his company had signed a letter of intent to buy FTX because the smaller exchange was experiencing a “significant liquidity crunch.” The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.
Comments / 0