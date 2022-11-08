ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATC News

Carvana stock falls as car prices drop and interest rates rise

By Scripps National
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LYekM_0j2VFj2A00

The volatile car market has taken its toll on used car dealer Carvana.

A mix of lowered prices for used cars and softening demand because of higher interest rates on loans.

Analysts said Carvana stock could be worth as little as a dollar per share, CNN reported.

The company may find itself having to sell cars for less than it paid for them.

Wall Street trading had to be halted multiple times as trading for the stock crashed as it fell sharply.

Used car prices have dropped by more than ten percent in the past year.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.

Slide 1 of 6: Some leading market commentators aren't fretting about inflation anymore. They expect prices to rise more slowly later this year, and view deflation as a possibility. Here's what Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have said. Several top-flight investors and commentators were sounding the alarm on high, prolonged inflation only a few weeks ago. Now, some elite market-watchers are predicting prices will rise more slowly in the coming months, and deflation could become the bigger risk.Michael Burry, Cathie Wood, Paul Krugman, Jeremy Siegel, and Tom Lee have all weighed in on the fading inflation threat in recent days. Here's a roundup of their comments:
PYMNTS

New Car Prices Downshift After Summer Record

Car buyers could begin to feel less pain when paying for a new vehicle following a years-long spike in the price of new automobiles. That’s according to a Monday report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which noted that the average price of a new vehicle has begun to dip after reaching a record of $46,173 in July.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
GEORGIA STATE
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
San Diego Union-Tribune

Carvana falls as rising rates, inflation cut used car sales

DETROIT — Shares of upstart used-vehicle chain Carvana tumbled another 16% Monday, undercut by the company’s struggles with falling prices and waning demand for its products. The latest downturn comes after the shares fell almost 40% on Friday following Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas’s move to suspend his...
CBS San Francisco

U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year

Home prices have plunged during the second half of 2022 with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
COLORADO STATE
CNBC

Carvana shares jump more than 30% from record lows

Shares of Carvana jumped by as much as 32% Thursday. The increase represents a small, yet notable, increase after a week of significant declines for the used car retailer. Despite the double-digit increase, the embattled stock remains off roughly 97% this year. The stock hit $10 a share during early...
CNBC

Carvana stock tanks in continued sell-off

Shares of Carvana plummeted for a second-consecutive trading day. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. The stock ended the trading day off 15.6% at $7.39 per share after brief trading halts earlier in the day...
Cheddar News

Dow Jumps After Inflation Data Hints at Slowing

Stocks closed sharply higher after a report on inflation showed easing. Chance Finucane, chief investment officer at Oxbow Advisors, joined Cheddar News to break down Thursday's trading session and what lies ahead.
US News and World Report

Euro, Stocks Rally After U.S. Inflation Data

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro bounced against the dollar on Thursday after data showed a key measure of U.S. inflation rose by less than expected in October, tempering expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates. U.S. government data showed core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile food and...
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Nov. 10, 2022: Rates Increase Slightly

A handful of important mortgage rates grew over the last seven days. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both inched upward. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also advanced. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start...
CNBC

Weekly mortgage demand flattens, as interest rates climb higher to 7.14%

Mortgage demand flattened last week but was significantly lower than it was one year ago. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) increased to 7.14% from 7.06% for loans with a 20% down payment. Mortgage rates rose again last week, throwing...
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Borrowers Face Stiffening Headwinds as Interest Rates Spike While Some Lenders Hit Pause Button

The seniors housing industry can’t seem to catch a break in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, says Aron Will of CBRE Capital Markets. While operational performance has improved the past several months due to a gradual rise in occupancy and less reliance on temporary workers, the capital markets have become increasingly difficult to navigate due to a spike in interest rates. This juxtaposition isn’t lost on Will.
KATC News

KATC News

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy