Trabuco Canyon man charged with sexual assault of 3 women in Orange County

A 30-year-old Trabuco Canyon man was charged Monday with sexually assaulting three women -- two in Tustin and one in Irvine -- over the past year.

Deep Ketan Vora was charged with two counts of rape, three counts of sexual penetration by foreign object, and single counts each of false imprisonment, attempted kidnapping to commit a sex offense, forcible oral copulation, assault with the intent to commit a sex offense and sexual battery, all felonies. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana and was ordered to return to court Dec. 2 for a pretrial hearing at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

One woman was raped on Sept. 22 of last year, another victim was raped on Dec. 21, and a third woman was sexually assaulted on Sept. 9 of this year, according to court records.

The alleged attacks in September of this year and December last year were in Tustin. The alleged attack in September of last year was in Irvine, according to court records.

Vora allegedly met the victims on dating websites, police said. Vora, who was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport as prosecutors say he was arriving home from India, was being held without bail and listed his occupation as an engineer, according to jail records.

Vora is accused of attacking one of the victims in a hot tub and twice in a car, according to the criminal complaint.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office reported that he is accused of taking all three women to a pool and hot tub in Tustin. He allegedly pinned down one woman as she tried to leave a hotel room in Irvine, and then tried to drag her back into the room by her ankle as she fled, prosecutors alleged.

Anyone with information helpful to investigators was asked to call Tustin detective Charles Carter at 714-573-3249, or ccarter@tustinca.org.