Indiana State

Live Election Results: Indiana State Legislature

By Madison Hall,Morgan McFall-Johnsen
 2 days ago

Anna Kim/Insider

  • Polls closed in the state at 6 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 6 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 7 p.m. EST.

The Indiana House and Senate are currently under Republican control and are not seen as particularly competitive.

The state has operated under a Republican trifecta for the past 11 years.

Indiana House of Representatives election results:

Indiana Senate election results:

