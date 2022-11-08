Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving Reacts After Brooklyn Nets Decide To Remove Him From The Suspension List
Kyrie Irving posts a message on social media after he no longer appears on the Brooklyn Nets suspension list.
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again
Former NBA player John Salley is certain that Ime Udoka will never get a job of a head coach in the league.
This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis
The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100
Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
Julius Erving says Kyrie Irving has not played his final game in the NBA.
Shocking Update About Anthony Davis’ Lakers Future
To the surprise of virtually no one, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily to begin the 2022-23 NBA season. While they have gotten things figured out for the most part defensively, this team is severely flawed on the offensive side of the court. Los Angeles is currently 7th in...
Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team
Stephen Curry urges the Golden State Warriors to make some changes in their game after almost losing the game against the Sacramento Kings.
Ja Morant revealed Jayson Tatum's witty response to his trash talk at the free-throw line
Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Memphis’ Ja Morant are two of the best young players in the NBA, and they showed us why on Monday evening. Tatum finished with 39 points while Morant finished with 30 points, also adding 8 rebounds and 9 assists. It was a close game until the very end, and the Celtics had a one-point lead when Tatum earned a trip to the charity stripe with 2.2 seconds left on the clock.
Ime Udoka's Nets Job Opportunity Falls Apart After Nia Long Cheating Scandal, 'Strong Voices' Urged Joe Tsai To RECONSIDER Hiring Suspended Celtics Coach
Ime Udoka's potential job opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets went up in flames after "strong voices" urged Joe Tsai to reconsider hiring the suspended Boston Celtics coach in the wake of Udoka's cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.RadarOnline.com can confirm Jacque Vaughn will continue to lead the Nets as the team's head coach. The news was announced on Wednesday after he took on the interim role."Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "He has a...
20 Lowest Paid NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
The lowest paid NBA player earns just $74k for the 2022-23 season.
Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy
Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
Shannon Sharpe Accuses The Brooklyn Nets Of Trying To Rob Kyrie Irving Of His Dignity
Shannon Sharpe hits out at the Nets, says they're robbing Kyrie Irving of his dignity.
John Salley Explains How Good Larry Bird Was: "Larry Bird Is A Black Guy That Bleaches His Skin Just So He Won’t Get In Trouble Going Downtown Indiana."
Former NBA player John Salley reveals how amazing of a player Larry Bird was during his time in the NBA.
The Nets Reportedly Know Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely To Fulfill Their Six Conditions To Return, Which In Turn Could Get Him Released
The Nets reportedly knew that Kyrie Irving was unlikely to finish all six conditions when making their list.
This Cavaliers-Nets Trade Features Kevin Love
In life, sometimes you’ve got to give in order to get. NBA teams sometimes need to make similar compromises. Want to go on a trip? Fine – but you’ll have to pay for it. Going on a long hike? Enjoy – but if you’re past a certain age, prepare for some soreness in the immediate future.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka
Adam Silver might have played a role in the Nets not hiring Ime Udoka yet.
This Lakers-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving
Have you ever looked back at a particular moment in your life and thought, “I should have seen that coming?” Sometimes, NBA teams suffer the same fate. Perhaps you got fired from a job. When you didn’t get invited to the Christmas Party, you should have seen it as a sign that your time was coming. Instead, you told yourself it was an oversight.
Charles Oakley: ‘Mike Does Not Want to Be Your Friend, Isiah'
Charles Oakley: 'Mike does not want to be your friend, Isiah' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ex-Pistons guard Isiah Thomas made note of his disapproval of "The Last Dance," a documentary focused on the Bulls and Michael Jordan. In return, Charles Oakley swooped in to discredit Thomas and protect...
Furious Steph gets tech for yelling at ref after no-call
Steph Curry was heated in the Warriors' (4-7) 116-113 win over the Kings (3-6) on Monday night and rightfully so. Midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry drove by Malik Monk, stopped and banked in a tough jumper. Monk came down on Curry, sending the reigning NBA Finals MVP crashing to the ground.
