ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis

The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
Lakers Daily

John Salley reveals Phil Jackson benched Kobe Bryant in 81-point game to prevent him from scoring 100

Los Angeles Lakers fans surely remember exactly where they were when team legend Kobe Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in January of 2006. Bryant led his team to a comeback victory in the game by going 28-for-46 from the field and 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Of course, he etched his name into league history by scoring the second-most points ever in an NBA game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant revealed Jayson Tatum's witty response to his trash talk at the free-throw line

Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Memphis’ Ja Morant are two of the best young players in the NBA, and they showed us why on Monday evening. Tatum finished with 39 points while Morant finished with 30 points, also adding 8 rebounds and 9 assists. It was a close game until the very end, and the Celtics had a one-point lead when Tatum earned a trip to the charity stripe with 2.2 seconds left on the clock.
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

Ime Udoka's Nets Job Opportunity Falls Apart After Nia Long Cheating Scandal, 'Strong Voices' Urged Joe Tsai To RECONSIDER Hiring Suspended Celtics Coach

Ime Udoka's potential job opportunity with the Brooklyn Nets went up in flames after "strong voices" urged Joe Tsai to reconsider hiring the suspended Boston Celtics coach in the wake of Udoka's cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.RadarOnline.com can confirm Jacque Vaughn will continue to lead the Nets as the team's head coach. The news was announced on Wednesday after he took on the interim role."Jacque's basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "He has a...
BOSTON, MA
Golf Digest

Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
WASHINGTON, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Nets Trade Features Kevin Love

In life, sometimes you’ve got to give in order to get. NBA teams sometimes need to make similar compromises. Want to go on a trip? Fine – but you’ll have to pay for it. Going on a long hike? Enjoy – but if you’re past a certain age, prepare for some soreness in the immediate future.
FINE, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving

Have you ever looked back at a particular moment in your life and thought, “I should have seen that coming?” Sometimes, NBA teams suffer the same fate. Perhaps you got fired from a job. When you didn’t get invited to the Christmas Party, you should have seen it as a sign that your time was coming. Instead, you told yourself it was an oversight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

Charles Oakley: ‘Mike Does Not Want to Be Your Friend, Isiah'

Charles Oakley: 'Mike does not want to be your friend, Isiah' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ex-Pistons guard Isiah Thomas made note of his disapproval of "The Last Dance," a documentary focused on the Bulls and Michael Jordan. In return, Charles Oakley swooped in to discredit Thomas and protect...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Furious Steph gets tech for yelling at ref after no-call

Steph Curry was heated in the Warriors' (4-7) 116-113 win over the Kings (3-6) on Monday night and rightfully so. Midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry drove by Malik Monk, stopped and banked in a tough jumper. Monk came down on Curry, sending the reigning NBA Finals MVP crashing to the ground.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy