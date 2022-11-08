Related
Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit
"Secret Meeting" Decides Likely Pelosi Replacement as Top House Democrat
Opinion: Why Are American Christian Churches Allowed to Discriminate Against Women?
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
'Look At The Mess The Trump Family Lineage Has Created!': Ivanka Trump Gets Roasted For Encouraging People To Go 'Vote' On Election Day
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Thinks Trump Should Have Announced His 2024 Campaign: “He’s Put Everyone Else First”
Donald Trump's Favorite Newspaper Turns on Him After Midterms Disaster
Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown
America founded as a Christian nation? Nothing could be further from the truth
Almost half of all Americans think US should be Christian nation
Opinion: We Have to Stop White Christians from Establishing a "Morality Police"
An election day tweet from Joe Biden sparks fiery debate online: ‘You aren’t a King, Mr President’
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It’s time for awakening the steel snowflakes
Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Spreads Too Much Hate in America
Opinion: Society Must Pressure the White Christian Community to Help Fight Racism
Christian Group Seeks to Promote Jesus Christ in a New Light with $100 Million Ad Campaign: 'He Gets Us'
We’re Watching White Anxiety Turn Into Violent Rage
The Elites Have Stopped Hiding Their Hatred of the Working Class | Opinion
History lessons: When America's politics turn ugly, violent
Black Voice News
The Black Voice News has given voice to the voiceless and shined a light on systemic inequities and disparities since 1972. With a focus on advocacy, solutions-oriented and data-driven reporting, the Black Voice has addressed issues from disparities in health, education and wealth to police violence, social justice, and civil rights battles. And for over four decades the dedicated team of journalists and community reporters have commented on and chronicled some of the most important stories impacting the lives of Black Californians, and given “voice” to the community while expanding its scope of civic involvement. A property of Voice Media Ventures, The Black Voice News is legally adjudicated in the County of Riverside and is published by Brown Publishing Co. LLC.https://blackvoicenews.com/
Comments / 0