El Paso, TX

Time of confusion: Sister cities on the border separated by an hour

By Karla Draksler
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso and Juarez are now in different time zones after the Texas side of the border switched from Daylight Saving Time and Mexico stayed an hour ahead, causing confusion for many residents.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador decided not to go through with the time change. Officials are concerned that this could potentially affect the economy and trade between the border cities as well as inconvenience people in their daily lives.

One Juarez resident, Jose Manuel Castaneda, takes his daughter to school in El Paso every morning and on Monday, he said they were almost late.

“The time change kind of stunned us, the difference did affect us because we didn’t know what time it was,” Castaneda said.

Another Chihuahua resident said he crosses to El Paso every so often to do some shopping and because of the time change, he thought the store he was going to was already closed.

“I thought they were going to close on me already; they said that Juarez is going to be on the same schedule as El Paso and now it’s not,” said Martin Reyes.

“Also, a security guard over there asked what time it was in Juarez because he was just as confused as I was,” he added.

Our news partners in Juarez tell KTSM the bridge opening time has now switched to 7 a.m. on the Juarez side to match El Paso’s which opens at 6 a.m.

One Juarez resident who works in El Paso said she didn’t mind the extra hour of sleep.

“It didn’t really affect me that much; I think it actually helped us because we got an extra hour of sleep and everybody got to work a little bit earlier,” she said.

While gaining an hour of sleep when working in El Paso, people traveling back to Mexico will still lose an hour of their day going back.

Congress of the state of Chihuahua could file a petition to the Mexican government to equalize the time. However, this could take a few weeks.

