Chester County, SC

counton2.com

South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
UNION, SC
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

Human remains found in rural Gaston County, police say

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday morning. According to the agency, a hunter reported finding the remains around 11:30 a.m. along Aderholdt Road, near Gaston-Webbs Chapel Road. That area is just northeast of Cherryville and southeast of the Crouse community. For...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County

UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
wccbcharlotte.com

Victims Identified in Wrong-Way Crash on I-85 in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Four people have died after a wrong-way accident in Cabarrus County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The North Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened on I-85 in the southbound lane near mile marker 61 in Kannapolis. Troopers say, a 2016 Nissan...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

13-year-old in serious condition after being hit while riding bicycle

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Public Safety Department said officers are investigating after a 13-year-old was hit by a car while riding their bike in the City of Union. Officers said they responded to W. Main Street after the crash was reported on Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived,...
UNION, SC
WCNC

Two escape from Chesterfield County detention center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two men escaped from the Chesterfield County detention center Thursday morning, the sheriff's office announced. Law enforcement is "actively searching" for Austin Drake and Harold Bryant, Jr., the sheriff's department said. Arrest records show Drake has been previously charged with attempted murder. Bryant has a...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder. The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019. Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Pedestrian killed in crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday evening in a crash in Laurens. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry. The pedestrian died according to troopers. The Laurens […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Man arrested for gun possession at Marvin Elementary School

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over the weekend, Union County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Paul Mobley for possession of a firearm on Marvin Elementary Schools campus. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. UCSO deputies were called to a domestic disturbance...
MARVIN, NC
WCNC

Gaston County transportation bond passes

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A $75 million investment in public transportation infrastructure in Gastonia passed Tuesday night, 67.7% to 32.3%. The Transportation General Obligation Bond Referendum includes street and road repairs, street resurfacing, utility relocations, as well as intersection and walkway improvements, the city said. For the latest breaking...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte set to announce a new South End safety app

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is taking one more step toward the future. On Thursday, Charlotte officials are set to announce a new pilot program in South End. All of it is based on an app called Travel Safely. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
