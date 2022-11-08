Read full article on original website
counton2.com
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car, driver not charged
UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager from Union was flown to a Greenville hospital Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle. According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other. The 13-year-old was airlifted to Greenville for their...
1 killed in crash near Lancaster, troopers say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died Saturday after being seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 31 three miles east of Lancaster, troopers said. The passenger was in a 2002 Nissan SUV on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when it ran off the road and went into a ditch. The person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
Human remains found in rural Gaston County, police say
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday morning. According to the agency, a hunter reported finding the remains around 11:30 a.m. along Aderholdt Road, near Gaston-Webbs Chapel Road. That area is just northeast of Cherryville and southeast of the Crouse community. For...
WBTV
5 structures burned from massive fire in Union County
UNION, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on Union Road in Indian Trail Wednesday night. Two houses, one barn, and two outbuildings were burned according to authorities. Deputies say no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
wccbcharlotte.com
Victims Identified in Wrong-Way Crash on I-85 in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Four people have died after a wrong-way accident in Cabarrus County. The crash happened after 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The North Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident happened on I-85 in the southbound lane near mile marker 61 in Kannapolis. Troopers say, a 2016 Nissan...
Sheriff awaits testing results of ‘suspicious powdery substance’ after 14-year-old loses consciousness on Indian Land HS bus
Several other students, who were on the school bus at the time, also exhibited symptoms of exposure and were treated by EMS on Oct. 26, 2022.
18-year-old struck, killed by car near Chester, troopers say
CHESTER, S.C. — An 18-year-old died, and a 19-year-old was hurt after they were hit by a car shortly before 7 p.m. Monday near Chester, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. A 64-year-old driver in a 2006 Infinity struck the two on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road,...
4 killed in wrong-way crash on I-85 in Cabarrus County, troopers say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Four people were killed in a suspected wrong-way crash on Interstate 85 in Kannapolis, highway patrol said. The crash involved six vehicles, highway patrol told Channel 9. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on I-85 South, just south of Lane Street. Troopers said a 2006 Nissan...
FOX Carolina
13-year-old in serious condition after being hit while riding bicycle
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union Public Safety Department said officers are investigating after a 13-year-old was hit by a car while riding their bike in the City of Union. Officers said they responded to W. Main Street after the crash was reported on Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived,...
Investigation into unknown substance on Lancaster County school bus still underway, sheriff's office reports
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — The investigation into an unknown chemical substance found on a Lancaster County school bus is still ongoing more than two weeks after a student passed out on the bus. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office provided an update in a news release on Wednesday. Sheriff Bailey...
WCNC
Two escape from Chesterfield County detention center
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two men escaped from the Chesterfield County detention center Thursday morning, the sheriff's office announced. Law enforcement is "actively searching" for Austin Drake and Harold Bryant, Jr., the sheriff's department said. Arrest records show Drake has been previously charged with attempted murder. Bryant has a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Driver Killed After Crashing In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A driver died after crashing in South Charlotte. The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. in the 14100 block of Johnston Road. Police say they found Ernest Walter, 78, unresponsive behind the wheel of his Jeep Cherokee. MEDIC transported him to Atrium Pineville where he was pronounced dead.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man admits to killing girlfriend
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man who killed his girlfriend was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday after pleading guilty to her murder. The body of 34-year-old Mildred Susanne Motes was found on Massey Road in Cherokee County in May 2019. Investigators said 50-year-old Michael Goode Jr. killed...
Pedestrian killed in crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Tuesday evening in a crash in Laurens. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Fleming Street Extension near Exchange Drive. Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry. The pedestrian died according to troopers. The Laurens […]
Man arrested for gun possession at Marvin Elementary School
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over the weekend, Union County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Paul Mobley for possession of a firearm on Marvin Elementary Schools campus. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. UCSO deputies were called to a domestic disturbance...
WCNC
Gaston County transportation bond passes
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A $75 million investment in public transportation infrastructure in Gastonia passed Tuesday night, 67.7% to 32.3%. The Transportation General Obligation Bond Referendum includes street and road repairs, street resurfacing, utility relocations, as well as intersection and walkway improvements, the city said. For the latest breaking...
cn2.com
Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office Update on Unknown Substance on Indian Land School Bus
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing to investigate the substance found on a school bus this past October that was believed to have made several students, the bus driver and an EMS worker sick. Deputies say the cause of the symptoms...
WJCL
Coroner: Body of 20-year-old Georgia woman found on the side of the road
COWPENS, South Carolina (WYFF) -- A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about...
1 taken to hospital for shooting call on I-485 ramp, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after paramedics were called to an Interstate 485 ramp for a shooting, MEDIC confirmed. Channel 9 was out at the scene around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, on the I-485 inner loop at Arrowood Road. According to MEDIC, one person was taken...
Charlotte set to announce a new South End safety app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is taking one more step toward the future. On Thursday, Charlotte officials are set to announce a new pilot program in South End. All of it is based on an app called Travel Safely. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV,...
WCNC
