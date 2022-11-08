ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

AFC Defensive Player of the Week: Justin Houston

Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Houston recorded three tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception in Baltimore’s 27-13 victory over New Orleans on Monday Night Football. He is the second player this season to record at least two sacks and an...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis

In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Linebacker Matthew Judon is quickly making Patriots’ history

The New England Patriots signed Matthew Judon before the 2021 season, and he is already climbing the all-time Patriots’ leaderboards. This has been one of the better free agent signings the team has been in quite some time. In his first year in New England, Judon set a career high with 12.5 sacks.
The Greeneville Sun

Reports: Raiders put Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders placed tight end Darren Waller on injured reserve Thursday, according to reports, adding four more games to the three he's already missed while trying to recover from a hamstring injury. Additionally, the team also placed wideout Hunter Renfrow on IR with an oblique injury, multiple outlets reported. He, too, will have to miss at least four games. Waller has not played since Week 5, when he...
KANSAS STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NFL sees higher grades for gender hiring in diversity study

The NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for coaching, team front-office and league-headquarters positions, according to an annual diversity report. Thursday's report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade for the league, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league office and within franchises using data for the 2022 season.
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

With Frank Reich now gone, Colts' post-Andrew Luck identity crisis spirals unabated

The Indianapolis Colts have looked directionless ever since Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement right before the 2019 season. And now, they’ve finally fallen off a cliff. In three consecutive weeks, the Colts have benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, the team's fourth attempt in as many years to replace Luck; fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady; and replaced head coach Frank Reich with former Colts center and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

