Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio home values
Texas is currently one of the fastest-growing states in America, which means homes are becoming more and more valuable. Tre Serrano with Cavalry realty team is here for today's Home Market Monday. The Cavalry Realty Group. 18410 US 281 N. Unit 109. (210) 610-1358.
Health Texas offering 'Thanksgiving Kits' for seniors on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - Health Texas is inviting all seniors to pick up their Thanksgiving side-dish kits on Saturday. Adults ages 64 and up will have access to traditional side dishes associated with Thanksgiving. This event is this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Health Texas...
FOOD 4 SA: Help us collect 1 million pounds of food during November
SAN ANTONIO - Our annual Food 4 SA campaign is in full swing. We ask that you can help us collect one million pounds of food. You can take non-perishable food items and drop them in the red bins at HEB and security service locations. You can also make a...
Women will learn self-defense moves at the SAPD's women policing event
SAN ANTONIO - There's still time to register for the San Antonio Police Department’s 2022 women in policing event happening later this weekend and it's completely free. Women 18 and older are encouraged to sign up for the event. Participants will learn self-defense moves and conquer SAPD’s obstacle course.
Woman's foot crushed, toes severed by passing train on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was sent to the hospital after a train ran over her feet. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the railroad crossing near Culebra Road and Fredericksburg Road on the North Side. Police say the woman was sitting near the train rails when a...
Cash for Kindness: Christmas Comes Early nominations are open!
Cash for Kindness : Christmas Comes Early is back! The 3rd annual Fox San Antonio event aims to help 5 families, who are struggling during these tough economic times, with toys and presents for the holidays. The big giveaway will air on Wednesday, December 21st on Fox News at Nine. Typically, you can't nominate yourself or a family member for the CASH FOR KINDNESS program. But, that's not the case with our Christmas Comes Early Campaign! Be sure to share how your family has been impacted by inflation, list the number of kids, their ages and how Christmas Comes Early could make the season even brighter.
2 people dead in horrific crash where car burst into flames after hitting utility pole
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a horrific crash along a dangerous intersection on the West Side. The deadly accident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday along U.S. Highway 151 and Southwest Loop 410. Police said speed was the biggest reason for the crash. The driver lost control and...
AMBER Alert updated for Joanna Luna; U-Haul vehicle no longer suspected in case
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety is updating their AMBER Alert for missing 13-year-old Joanna Luna. According to the Texas DPS, the U-Haul vehicle is no longer suspected in this case, but Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez is still a suspect in the abduction. Joanna Luna...
Family pays it forward to quinceanera photographer diagnosed with cancer
San Antonio — It was a milestone. Sergio Mata got to dance with his daughter at her quinceanera celebration, despite his ailing health. “Sergio always wanted to be there for her quince because he doesn't know if he's gonna be here for her wedding day," Irene Saucedo, Sergio’s wife said.
Car of missing San Antonio man found in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirm they located the car on Monday morning of a missing man out of South Bexar County. Sheriff's Office officials say the car of 25-year-old Austin Wiseman was found overturned in a creek off Somerset and South Evans Road. The body of...
Cameron Redus' family reaches settlement with UIW after campus police shot son
SAN ANTONIO - The family of a University of The Incarnate Word student who was shot and killed in 2013 by campus police have settled their lawsuit against the officer and the university. Cameron Redus, 23, was stopped in December 2013 outside his off-campus apartment by Corporal Christopher Carter, who...
VIA will provide free transportation on election day
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County has partnered with VIA Metropolitan Transit to provide free transportation for voters on election day. VIA says they want residents to exercise their "ride to vote " on Tuesday, November 8 for this election in Bexar County. Your voter registration card is your ticket to...
Strong cold front to cause near 25-degree temperature drop in San Antonio on Friday
SAN ANTONIO - A cold front is expected to cause a a near 25-degree temperature drop on Friday. On Wednesday and Thursday, the day starts cloudy before becoming partly sunny. There are a few morning sprinkles and isolated showers in the western third of our viewing area early today. Otherwise, temperatures again running above normal in the low to mid 80s with elevated humidity levels.
$50,000 reward offered in former Army Sergeant shot to death in 2021
SAN ANTONIO – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering up to $50,000 for information surrounding the murder of Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell who was previously assigned to Joint Base in San Antonio. Sgt. Mitchell was shot to death in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance...
San Antonio City Council to vote whether or not to censure Councilman Bravo
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council will decide whether to censure District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo for personal jabs he directed at fellow Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, with whom he had a romantic relationship. The incident happened back in September. The results of an investigation by the city into...
Body found in overturned car in Southwest Bexar County creek identified as missing man
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Medical Examiners Office confirmed on Wednesday the identity of a man found on Monday inside an overturned vehicle belonging to a missing man. The medical examiner says the body is that of Austin Wiseman, 25, who was last seen on Oct. 30 on his way to work.
FBI investigates 'possible explosion' of Soviet Leader Lenin head statue
SAN ANTONIO – The FBI San Antonio division released a statement that they are investigating a report of a possible explosion that occurred Monday morning. The incident happened at 3 a.m. at the 300 block of West Commerce Street. The FBI, the San Antonio Fire Department, and the police...
Pair of suspicious fires destroy West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a home on the West Side. The fire started just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Harriman Place near U.S. Highway 90. Crews were initially concerned that someone might have been inside at the time,...
Man wanted after severely beating teenage boy after being dunked on at Northwest Side gym
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a man who investigators say severely beat a teenager up after he was dunked on at a Northwest Side gym. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Tru Fit Athletic Club Park North off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road.
