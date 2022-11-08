ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio home values

Texas is currently one of the fastest-growing states in America, which means homes are becoming more and more valuable. Tre Serrano with Cavalry realty team is here for today's Home Market Monday. The Cavalry Realty Group. 18410 US 281 N. Unit 109. (210) 610-1358.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Health Texas offering 'Thanksgiving Kits' for seniors on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Health Texas is inviting all seniors to pick up their Thanksgiving side-dish kits on Saturday. Adults ages 64 and up will have access to traditional side dishes associated with Thanksgiving. This event is this Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Health Texas...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Women will learn self-defense moves at the SAPD's women policing event

SAN ANTONIO - There's still time to register for the San Antonio Police Department’s 2022 women in policing event happening later this weekend and it's completely free. Women 18 and older are encouraged to sign up for the event. Participants will learn self-defense moves and conquer SAPD’s obstacle course.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Cash for Kindness: Christmas Comes Early nominations are open!

Cash for Kindness : Christmas Comes Early is back! The 3rd annual Fox San Antonio event aims to help 5 families, who are struggling during these tough economic times, with toys and presents for the holidays. The big giveaway will air on Wednesday, December 21st on Fox News at Nine. Typically, you can't nominate yourself or a family member for the CASH FOR KINDNESS program. But, that's not the case with our Christmas Comes Early Campaign! Be sure to share how your family has been impacted by inflation, list the number of kids, their ages and how Christmas Comes Early could make the season even brighter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Car of missing San Antonio man found in Southwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirm they located the car on Monday morning of a missing man out of South Bexar County. Sheriff's Office officials say the car of 25-year-old Austin Wiseman was found overturned in a creek off Somerset and South Evans Road. The body of...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

VIA will provide free transportation on election day

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County has partnered with VIA Metropolitan Transit to provide free transportation for voters on election day. VIA says they want residents to exercise their "ride to vote " on Tuesday, November 8 for this election in Bexar County. Your voter registration card is your ticket to...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Strong cold front to cause near 25-degree temperature drop in San Antonio on Friday

SAN ANTONIO - A cold front is expected to cause a a near 25-degree temperature drop on Friday. On Wednesday and Thursday, the day starts cloudy before becoming partly sunny. There are a few morning sprinkles and isolated showers in the western third of our viewing area early today. Otherwise, temperatures again running above normal in the low to mid 80s with elevated humidity levels.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

$50,000 reward offered in former Army Sergeant shot to death in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering up to $50,000 for information surrounding the murder of Sgt. Jessica Ann Mitchell who was previously assigned to Joint Base in San Antonio. Sgt. Mitchell was shot to death in her vehicle on IH-10 near Vance...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Pair of suspicious fires destroy West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a home on the West Side. The fire started just before 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home along Harriman Place near U.S. Highway 90. Crews were initially concerned that someone might have been inside at the time,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy