Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this weekKristen WaltersMarysville, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDogThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
Columbus program raises up women of color in tech field
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With the city of Columbus preparing for massive economic growth due to investments from Intel and Honda, one local initiative is bringing racial and gender diversity into the conversation. “We need to make sure that our city represents our citizens, which means that women of color need to be in that […]
NBC4 Columbus
Shayla Favor details Columbus gun limit proposals
Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Columbus city council member Shayla Favor detailed three pieces of proposed legislation to create gun limits in the city. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 10, 2022. NBC4 Today...
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today sawmill crash
Columbus continues debate on flavored tobacco ban. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WQf9FB. Three shot in north Columbus. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3teBNKu. Grant to help Columbus women's nonprofit expand. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3G3DIcd. Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one...
NBC4 Columbus
Body found on I-71
Body found on I-71 Investigators have located a body on a Columbus highway, which is also having an impact on traffic. “Women of color need to be in that space:” Local …. "Women of color need to be in that space:" Local group brings new talent into tech workforce.
Veterans Day discounts, specials in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The zoo, shops, restaurants and more are offering deals and specials for Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11 honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Communities across central Ohio will be paying their respects to those who have served with events, parades, and more. Find your local Veterans […]
How Columbus will spend its $1.5 billion bond package
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Voters authorized Columbus this week to spend $1.5 billion to bolster its affordable housing supply, revamp a county courthouse, and upgrade a litany of other city services. The series of bond issues and charter amendments were designed to enhance Columbus’ ability to provide services, enhance outdated infrastructure, and tweak the municipal […]
golfpunkhq.com
Top Five golf courses in Ohio
Golf remains one of the most popular sports in the USA and it seems to have a loyal following across Ohio, in particular. Residents of the Buckeye State love to follow the biggest tournaments and keep tabs on the world’s best pro players. Just watching the biggest pro events...
Ohio State vs. Indiana: Things to know about Saturday’s game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 2 Ohio State is back at it again Saturday, playing Indiana at noon at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes moved to 9-0 with a stylistically disappointing victory over Northwestern, and the Hoosiers (3-6) were pasted by Penn State at home. OSU’s offense could look more healthy considering that Indiana is at […]
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today thursday forecast
Incoming YWCA President Elizabeth Brown spoke with NBC4 about her new role https://nbc4i.co/3Uwpo0n. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform in Columbus …. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform in Columbus next year. ‘Thanksgiving Back’ Turkey Drive with NBC4 and Urban …. NBC4 is a proud partner of...
NBC4 Columbus
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting
One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. One dead, second injured in northeast Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3UjF07d. Tuesday evening forecast 11-8-22 2022 General Election Guide. Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows. Ohio isn’t growing...
NBC4 Columbus
FULL: Joe Walsh honored in downtown Columbus
Joe Walsh, the guitarist of the Eagles, was celebrated in an event hosted by the City of Columbus and the Columbus Music Commission on the corner of Front Street and Nationwide Boulevard. FULL: Joe Walsh honored in downtown Columbus. Joe Walsh, the guitarist of the Eagles, was celebrated in an...
Ohio’s minimum wage raise takes next step
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A citizen-led petition to increase Ohio’s minimum wage is one step closer to being put before voters as a ballot question. The issue is not on the ballot in Tuesday’s election as there are still several steps that need to be taken in the process. Raise the Wage Ohio is looking […]
NBC4 Columbus
Weekend thing to do in Columbus
Incoming YWCA President Elizabeth Brown spoke with NBC4 about her new role https://nbc4i.co/3Uwpo0n. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform in Columbus …. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform in Columbus next year. ‘Thanksgiving Back’ Turkey Drive with NBC4 and Urban …. NBC4 is a proud partner of...
cwcolumbus.com
Nursing shortage could lead to life-or-death consequences for Columbus quadriplegic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus man paralyzed from a skiing accident years ago called ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say he needs a lifesaving solution to the nation's nursing shortage. Jeremy Pauley, now a quadriplegic, claims a lack of nurses is hindering his medical care as he does not have the means to change his catheter more frequently and avoid critical infections.
NBC4 Columbus
$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County
$9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County. $9 million worth of cocaine found in Madison County. NBC4 Today captures the first Election Day total lunar eclipse live. FULL INTERVIEW: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose …. FULL INTERVIEW: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose talks to Kristine Varkony...
Columbus holds hearing on proposed flavored tobacco ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council held a public hearing on Wednesday for Columbus Public Health’s proposed flavored tobacco legislation. The proposed legislation has been a hot topic with strong feedback from both sides. Ray Miller is the founder and publisher of the Columbus & Dayton African American News Journal. He has a personal […]
Election Results: Central Ohio school levies, bond issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several schools in Greater Columbus had levies and bonds on the ballots on Nov. 8. This year, Columbus City Schools did not have an improvement levy and bond issue on the ballot. The school board voted back in August to remove it as they felt it was not the right time to ask voters.
Buckeyes No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings
ABOVE: OSU head coach Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Indiana. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-7 win for the Buckeyes over Northwestern amidst gusty winds and rain kept them unbeaten and near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) was ranked No. 2 in the […]
Ohio sues Family Dollar, Dollar Tree for deceptive advertising
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio has sued Family Dollar — continuing its crusade against companies accused of overcharging customers at checkout. In a lawsuit filed in Butler County Monday, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claimed the Virginia-based dollar-store conglomerate — which is owned by Dollar Tree — has engaged in deceptive advertising […]
Comments / 0