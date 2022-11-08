Read full article on original website
WMBF
Woman hit, killed while walking on West Palmetto Street in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman was killed while walking late Monday on West Palmetto Street in Florence County, according to officials. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said the incident happened at around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Cashua Drive, just south of Florence. Ridgeway said a 2014 Ford...
No injuries reported in fire that destroyed building in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Wednesday in a fire that destroyed a building in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The fire happened at 4:32 p.m. at an outbuilding on Highway 701 near McNabb Shortcut Road, according to HCFR. The building was destroyed and a nearby residence was destroyed, […]
4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Conway, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle crash that blocked lanes of traffic near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 7:50 a.m. in the area of N. Highway 701 and Adrian Highway, HCFR said. People are asked to avoid the […]
wpde.com
Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
wpde.com
3 police cars, suspect vehicle damaged in Hartsville chase turned crash, official says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — A police chase ended in a crash Tuesday night on 5th Street in Hartsville, according to officials. Lt. Mark Blair said that four vehicles were damaged, three police cars and the suspect's car. He said the suspect was taken to the hospital and the officers...
wpde.com
Man robbed at gunpoint while unloading truck in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to the 600 block of Bradford Street regarding an armed robbery on Monday around 11:30 a.m. Officers learned that two people approached the victim while he was unloading dirt from his truck and took money and a cell phone from the victim at gunpoint, police said.
Florence County coroner identifies victims in 2 separate deadly weekend shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken has identified two victims in separate deadly shootings over the weekend. Dominique Maxie Taylor, 34, of Florence, died in a shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane, according to von Lutcken. Joseph Michael Barefoot, 19, was arrested and charged with murder, pointing and presenting a […]
WMBF
33-year-old killed, another person hurt in Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating one of two deadly shootings in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later said 33-year-old Deangelo Darnell James died as a result of the incident....
Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
wpde.com
2 arrested after drugs found near children at Florence County home: Deputies
Saleek Gayvion Shentaze McClease, 24, of Florence, is charged with the distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Haley Brook Bellamy, 21, of Florence, is charged with the distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with...
wpde.com
RV catches fire in Aynor, no injuries
AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) crews responded to an RV fire in Aynor Monday night, according to the department's Twitter page. They responded to the fire on HWY 129 just before 10 p.m. NEW: Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train, officials confirm. No...
Police release photos of people wanted for questioning in Florence Waffle House shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police released photos Wednesday of people wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting Oct. 30 at a Waffle House that injured a bystander. Police were called at about 2:20 a.m. to the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway, according to police. One person was injured in the shooting. Police believe […]
wpde.com
1 displaced after early morning house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Tuesday morning after an early morning house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 4:07 a.m. to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road. Crews said the fire was under control with no reported injuries.
wpde.com
Crews investigating fire at abandoned house in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A storage building fire on Stanley Circle in Darlington Tuesday morning turned out to be a fire at an abandoned house, according to Darlington Fire Chief Pat Cavanaugh. Community members said fire crews blocked a portion of the road as they fought the fire. One...
Motorcyclists killed after hitting SUV backing into road, SCHP says
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a crash that happened Sunday evening in Kershaw County and left two people dead. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road - roughly 6 miles north of Elgin.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 16-year-old girl not seen in nearly a week
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in South Carolina are searching for a missing teenage girl. Ileina Sarapio, 16, was last seen at St. James High School in Horry County on Friday, November 4. Illeina is about 5 feet 4 inches and 130 pounds, with...
WIS-TV
Two dead after motorcycle collision in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a motorcycle collision on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m., roughly 6 miles north of Elgin. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, a 2000 Harley Davidson...
wpde.com
Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas
WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
Crews battle large fire at Sonoco facility in Hartsville
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from multiple departments battled a large fire Tuesday night at the Sonoco Products company facility in Hartsville. Very little information was immediately available, but the Hartsville Fire Department urged residents to use caution because of the smoky conditions. Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers told News13 Tuesday night that […]
EMS responds to overturned vehicle on S Live Oak Dr, 1 injured
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several emergency crews responded to an overturned vehicle in Moncks Corner on Halloween night. According to the Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a crash on S Live Oak Drive near Wildwood Lane around 10:30 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, responders located a vehicle that had collided with […]
