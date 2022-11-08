ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

wpde.com

Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train identified

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — A pedestrian was struck by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City Monday around 8: 30 p.m., according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper. The pedestrian died as a result of injuries sustained in the incident,...
LAKE CITY, SC
WMBF

33-year-old killed, another person hurt in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating one of two deadly shootings in Florence County. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were shot Sunday on Ervin Street. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken later said 33-year-old Deangelo Darnell James died as a result of the incident....
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Person hit, killed while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed Monday night while walking on W. Palmetto Street near Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11:40 p.m. while the person was walking near Cashua Drive about two miles west of Florence, Master Cpl. Mitchell Ridgeway said. Florence County […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

2 arrested after drugs found near children at Florence County home: Deputies

Saleek Gayvion Shentaze McClease, 24, of Florence, is charged with the distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Haley Brook Bellamy, 21, of Florence, is charged with the distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

RV catches fire in Aynor, no injuries

AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) crews responded to an RV fire in Aynor Monday night, according to the department's Twitter page. They responded to the fire on HWY 129 just before 10 p.m. NEW: Pedestrian hit & killed by Lake City train, officials confirm. No...
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

1 displaced after early morning house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been displaced Tuesday morning after an early morning house fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 4:07 a.m. to the 100 block of Mama Cecil Road. Crews said the fire was under control with no reported injuries.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Crews investigating fire at abandoned house in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A storage building fire on Stanley Circle in Darlington Tuesday morning turned out to be a fire at an abandoned house, according to Darlington Fire Chief Pat Cavanaugh. Community members said fire crews blocked a portion of the road as they fought the fire. One...
DARLINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Two dead after motorcycle collision in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a motorcycle collision on Smyrna Road near Belvis Road. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m., roughly 6 miles north of Elgin. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, a 2000 Harley Davidson...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas

WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Crews battle large fire at Sonoco facility in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews from multiple departments battled a large fire Tuesday night at the Sonoco Products company facility in Hartsville. Very little information was immediately available, but the Hartsville Fire Department urged residents to use caution because of the smoky conditions. Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers told News13 Tuesday night that […]
HARTSVILLE, SC

